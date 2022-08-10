ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Walker Hayes To Play A Special Concert Following The Reds-Cubs Field Of Dreams Game

By Woody
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E4CT3_0hCBedbi00
ARTIST PHOTOS: Thursday at Country Concert '22 Thursday – Country Concert ’22 Artist Gallery: Walker Hayes (SEAN MCCLOSKEY)

Walker Hayes will play a special concert following tomorrow night’s (August 11) Field of Dreams game between the Reds and the Cubs in Iowa.

First pitch for the game will be at 7pm on FOX. So, you can expect Walker to take the Field of Dreams stage around 10:30-11pm.

newsletter

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Sign Up

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Dodgers' 12-game win streak ends; Singer, Royals blank LA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer pitched six dominant innings and the Kansas City Royals ended the Dodgers’ 12-game winning streak, blanking Los Angeles 4-0 Sunday. A day after hitting six home runs in a romp, the Dodgers were held to just two hits. The Dodgers were trying to match their longest winning streak since moving to Los Angeles, having won 13 straight in both 1962 and 1965. The franchise record is 15 in a row set in 1924 while the team played in Brooklyn — the club moved to West Coast for the 1958 season. Singer (6-4) pitched one-hit ball against the team with the best record in the majors. He struck out seven and walked three.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy