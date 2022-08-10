DAILY DIGEST, 8/10: Meet the man trying to save Delta smelt; Urban water suppliers report water savings progress statewide; DWR launches new tool showing groundwater sustainability projects; Enviros suing Sonoma County, say mismanagement is draining Russian River basin; and more …

With California expected to lose 10% of its water within 20 years, Newsom calls for urgent action. “With California enduring a historic drought amplified by global warming, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday released a new plan to adapt to the state’s hotter, drier future by capturing and storing more water, recycling more wastewater and desalinating seawater and salty groundwater. The governor’s new water-supply strategy, detailed in a 16-page document, lays out a series of actions aimed at preparing the state for an estimated 10% decrease in California’s water supply by 2040 due to higher temperatures and decreased runoff. The plan focuses on accelerating infrastructure projects, boosting conservation and upgrading the state’s water system to match the increasing pace of climate change, securing enough water for an estimated 8.4 million households. Newsom called it “an aggressive plan to rebuild the way we source, store and deliver water so our kids and grandkids can continue to call California home in this hotter, drier climate.” … ” Read more from the LA Times here: With California expected to lose 10% of its water within 20 years, Newsom calls for urgent action.

