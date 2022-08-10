DAILY DIGEST, 8/10: Meet the man trying to save Delta smelt; Urban water suppliers report water savings progress statewide; DWR launches new tool showing groundwater sustainability projects; Enviros suing Sonoma County, say mismanagement is draining Russian River basin; and more …

Read full article on original website
“The California Waterboards showed a state-wide drop in water usage and some regions of the state exhibited a drop of up to 17%. The waterboard said at a statewide level in June of 2014 California residents used 131 gallons per capita daily (GPCD) compared to June of 2022 residents used 101 GPCD. In June of 2021 California residents used 112 GPCD. Kern County uses water provided by the California Water Service Company Bakersfield from the Tulare Lake hydrologic region, and the California Water Service Company Antelope Valley, which uses the South Lahontan hydrologic region, according to the waterboard. … ” Read more from Fox 5 here: Water usage in California regions drops.
THIS JUST IN … With California expected to lose 10% of its water within 20 years, Newsom calls for urgent action
With California expected to lose 10% of its water within 20 years, Newsom calls for urgent action. “With California enduring a historic drought amplified by global warming, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday released a new plan to adapt to the state’s hotter, drier future by capturing and storing more water, recycling more wastewater and desalinating seawater and salty groundwater. The governor’s new water-supply strategy, detailed in a 16-page document, lays out a series of actions aimed at preparing the state for an estimated 10% decrease in California’s water supply by 2040 due to higher temperatures and decreased runoff. The plan focuses on accelerating infrastructure projects, boosting conservation and upgrading the state’s water system to match the increasing pace of climate change, securing enough water for an estimated 8.4 million households. Newsom called it “an aggressive plan to rebuild the way we source, store and deliver water so our kids and grandkids can continue to call California home in this hotter, drier climate.” … ” Read more from the LA Times here: With California expected to lose 10% of its water within 20 years, Newsom calls for urgent action.
THIS JUST IN … State, Federal Agencies Announce New Signatories to Agreement to Improve the Health of Rivers and Landscapes (aka Voluntary Agreements)
Five Local Water Agencies Join Years-Long Effort to Help Recover Salmon While Protecting Water Reliability. Five more local water agencies have signed onto an agreement to provide water flows and new habitat to help improve conditions in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta watershed, adding momentum to the state’s plan to adapt to a new climate reality.
