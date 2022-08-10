ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Three Ohio teachers chosen as Scripps Communication Fellows

The Ohio University Scripps College of Communication recently named three PK-12 teachers in Ohio to the Communication Fellows Program. Designed to bolster innovation in communication education, the program also provides professional development, mentorship and networking opportunities. Fellows receive financial stipends and other support for projects they complete over the course of their fellowship.
OHIO’s Diverse Faculty Mentoring Program reimagined and relaunched

OHIO’s Division of Diversity and Inclusion will relaunch the Diverse Faculty Mentoring Program (DFMP), designed to help diverse tenure track, instructional, and clinical faculty acclimate to OHIO, develop mentoring networks, and access professional support in Fall 2022. Over the course of the academic year, mentees and mentors will have...
New eLearning Platform Available to OHIO Faculty and Staff

Ohio University has transitioned to Skillsoft’s updated eLearning platform, Percipio. Skillsoft’s earlier platform, Skillport, has been used by OHIO staff and faculty for three years to support a wide variety of professional development opportunities, and the new platform offers an enhanced experience by providing robust content curation and progress tracking capabilities.
Fairfield County Workforce Center hosts the Totally Tech-Bot robotics camp

As the fourth industrial revolution, known as “Industry 4.0,” continues to flourish, creating a learning environment that excites students and exposes them to new manufacturing technologies has become increasingly more important. The Fairfield County Workforce Center (FCWC) is a collaborative facility shared by Ohio University and Hocking College...
