Three Ohio teachers chosen as Scripps Communication Fellows
The Ohio University Scripps College of Communication recently named three PK-12 teachers in Ohio to the Communication Fellows Program. Designed to bolster innovation in communication education, the program also provides professional development, mentorship and networking opportunities. Fellows receive financial stipends and other support for projects they complete over the course of their fellowship.
OHIO’s Diverse Faculty Mentoring Program reimagined and relaunched
OHIO’s Division of Diversity and Inclusion will relaunch the Diverse Faculty Mentoring Program (DFMP), designed to help diverse tenure track, instructional, and clinical faculty acclimate to OHIO, develop mentoring networks, and access professional support in Fall 2022. Over the course of the academic year, mentees and mentors will have...
New eLearning Platform Available to OHIO Faculty and Staff
Ohio University has transitioned to Skillsoft’s updated eLearning platform, Percipio. Skillsoft’s earlier platform, Skillport, has been used by OHIO staff and faculty for three years to support a wide variety of professional development opportunities, and the new platform offers an enhanced experience by providing robust content curation and progress tracking capabilities.
Fairfield County Workforce Center hosts the Totally Tech-Bot robotics camp
As the fourth industrial revolution, known as “Industry 4.0,” continues to flourish, creating a learning environment that excites students and exposes them to new manufacturing technologies has become increasingly more important. The Fairfield County Workforce Center (FCWC) is a collaborative facility shared by Ohio University and Hocking College...
Ohio University Business Service Center Advisory Committee shares update on initiative to streamline processes, improve service
Ohio University’s Business Service Center Initiative, which was created by President Hugh Sherman in November 2021, has been working through the summer to continue efforts that will inform the design of a new shared service model at OHIO. Over the past several months, the Business Service Center Advisory Committee...
President, Provost, and Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion to host Multicultural Faculty Reception
All multicultural faculty are invited to a reception hosted by the president, executive vice president and provost, and interim vice president for Diversity and Inclusion on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, from 4 – 6 p.m., at 29 Park Place on Ohio University’s Athens Campus. During the reception, attendees...
Constitution Day Lecture: Punishing Poverty: The Constitutionality of Cash Bail, Sept. 20
The Center for Law, Justice & Culture will host a Constitution Day Lecture by Christine Scott-Hayward on "Punishing Poverty: The Constitutionality of Cash Bail" on Sept. 20 from 7-9 p.m. at the Athena Cinema. This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. "Despite recent...
