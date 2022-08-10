ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Hills, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kristen Walters

Major retailer plans to start opening smaller stores outside of shopping malls this fall

A popular department store chain recently announced plans to start opening smaller stand-alone stores that are not located inside shopping malls. Historically, if you wanted to shop at Macy's, you would typically need to travel to your local indoor shopping mall, with some exceptions. There you might find a large department store that took up multiple floors and was likely an anchor store for the shopping complex.
TheStreet

Are Malls Done For? Maybe Not.

This year has been difficult for consumers due to inflation, price spikes, and high gas prices. A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction -- declining real GDP, according to the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank. The U.S. economy fell 1.6% in the first quarter of 2022 and...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester Hills, MI
Business
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Michigan Business
State
Louisiana State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Rochester Hills, MI
The US Sun

Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers

THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
WWD

Walmart Lays Off 200 Employees

Click here to read the full article. Walmart is making waves in the corporate world in perhaps what is the latest sign of conflicting macroeconomic forces.  The mass-channel merchant plans to lay off roughly 200 people among its corporate workforce, according to sources familiar with the situation. More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StorePhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future,” Jimmy Carter, a Walmart spokesperson, confirmed with WWD. “At the same...
RETAIL
Cadrene Heslop

Discounts Planned By Major Retailers For 2022

Inflation is increasing the cost of living by record-high levels. People cannot live without food and gas. So, other items get cut from people's budgets as they try saving money. To ease the effect of new buying habits on profit margins, brands will offer discounts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malls#Brookfield Properties#The Mall#Business Industry#Linus Business#Americans#The Hollywood Casino#Sears#Cbl
biztoc.com

Do’s and Don’ts of Dollar Store Shopping

Dollar stores like Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar General have become more and more popular as a places to get certain personal, household and food items at extraordinarily low prices. Find: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobSee:7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your...
SHOPPING
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s Is Playing Catch-Up Ahead of the Holidays

Kohl’s shoppers can now choose the self-pickup option to collect their online purchases at any of the chain’s more than 1,100 stores. The retailer is expanding the in-store pickup service to all locations so that customers don’t have to wait in line to retrieve purchases they’ve already paid for. Shoppers who select “In-Store Pickup” for their online order will receive a “Ready for Pickup” email that will specify when the order will be ready in the designated Self-Pickup area. After heading to the store and clicking “Open Pickup Pass” in the email, customers will then be directed to the area in the...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Boston

Steak's off the table: Inflation-weary shoppers are switching to chicken

Inflation-weary shoppers are pulling back on buying pricey steaks and switching to cheaper chicken at the grocery store. Tyson, the meat processing giant, said Monday that "demand for chicken is extremely strong," while demand for its higher-priced cuts of beef has softened. The company said its average sales price for chicken grew during its latest quarter, while the average price for beef and pork fell as consumers balked at some premium cuts. Meat prices skyrocketed in 2021, but some items have fallen in recent months. Consumer demand for meat remained strong, Tyson said, but consumers are shifting between meats because...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
digg.com

American Chains With The Quickest Drive-Thru Service Speed, Ranked

Taco Bell is the quickest chain in the US, here's how others stack up against it. Rose Technology used fast-food data from QSR Magazine and SeeLevel to see which establishment has the quickest drive-thru service, and if they got better or worse in the last two years. An analysis of...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy