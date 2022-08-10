ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Violent supermassive black hole with twisting jet may help Milky Way observations

By Keith Cooper
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

The Event Horizon Telescope, in collaboration with two other radio-telescope arrays, has imaged the powerful, near-light-speed jet of a blazar, and found it to be twisted, possibly as a result of one black hole orbiting another.

The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), which is a collaboration that at the time included eight telescopes across the world, in 2017 observed a blazar cataloged as J1924-2914 and located about 3.5 billion light-years away from Earth. A blazar is a galaxy containing an extremely active supermassive black hole that is unleashing a jet of charged particles moving toward Earth at almost the speed of light .

The immense black hole is gorging on vast amounts of gas, and that material forms what scientists call an accretion disk as it awaits consumption by the black hole. The gas in the disk is so dense that friction heats it to many millions of degrees Fahrenheit or Celsius. Meanwhile, and powerful magnetic fields entwined within the disk whip up some of the material, funneling it away from the black hole in the form of a fast-moving jet. When we see one of these active galaxies with the jet at an angle, we call it a quasar , but when we're looking directly down the jet, it is so bright that we call it a "blazar."

Related : 8 ways we know that black holes really do exist

The EHT was joined in observations of J1924-2914 by the Global Millimeter Very Long Baseline Interferometer Array of telescopes across Europe and the United States and by the Very Long Baseline Array of radio telescopes, also in the United States.

The telescopes were able to observe the blazar and its jet at different frequencies, corresponding to different image scales ranging from one-third of a light-year to over 325 light-years in length. The scientists found that the jet and the magnetic fields that drive it appear to be twisted, confirming earlier suspicions from measurements made in the 1990s. The farther along the jet from the black hole, the more strongly the jet is twisted counter-clockwise.

"Our images constitute the highest angular-resolution images of polarized emission from a quasar ever obtained," Sara Issaoun, an astrophysicist at the Harvard–Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and lead scientist behind the observations, said in a statement .

We all experience polarization of light when we wear sunglasses, which preferentially filter out light oscillating in most directions and only allow light that is oscillating in one specific direction to pass. Emission from astronomical objects can also be polarized , in the sense that the electromagnetic waves oscillate in a preferred direction. The EHT focused on linearly polarized radio waves coming from J1924-2914, and the degree of polarization betrays some of the characteristics of the jet and its magnetic field.

"We see interesting details in the strongly polarized innermost core [of the blazar]," Issaoun said, adding that the shape of the polarized emission "is hinting at the presence of a twisted magnetic-field structure."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fsQ1f_0hCBLamM00

The Event Horizon Telescope's observations of Sagittarius A* were calibrated using the distant blazar J1924-2914. (Image credit: EHT Collaboration)

Previously, astronomers using the Very Large Array of radio telescopes in New Mexico had found that the jet belonging to the active black hole in the galaxy M87 is also twisted in a corkscrew fashion. (That's the same black hole that starred in the EHT's first black-hole image , released in April 2019.)

It is not clear if the twisting of the two jets share the same cause, but there are some intriguing possible explanations for J1924-2914's, at least. One is that a second black hole could be orbiting the primary black hole at the center of the blazar, causing an imbalance in the accretion disk that causes the disk to precess, or wobble like a spinning top. Another possibility is that the jet collided with a massive molecular cloud, although the astronomers deemed this unlikely because there is no evidence of the further disruption to the jet that would be expected from such a collision. Finally, the twisting jet could be the product of instabilities in the blazar's magnetic field.

Related stories:

Sagittarius A* in pictures: The 1st photo of the Milky Way's monster black hole explained in images
Yes, the new photo of the Milky Way's monster black hole looks fuzzy. Here's why it isn't.
Milky Way vs M87: Event Horizon Telescope photos show 2 very different monster black holes

Understanding J1924-2914 is about more than just solving an astronomical curiosity. The blazar has played an important role in the Event Horizon Telescope's observations of the Milky Way's supermassive black hole, Sagittarius A* . This is because the blazar's compact and relatively unchanging appearance in the sky make it an ideal calibration target to test the EHT before making observations of the faint and dynamic activity of Sagittarius A*. By getting a better handle on J1924-2914, astronomers can make observations of Sagittarius A* even more accurate.

The research paper was published on Aug. 2 in The Astrophysical Journal .

Follow Keith Cooper on Twitter @21stCenturySETI. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

Related
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

Stephen Hawking's alarming warning against looking for extraterrestrial life

Should humanity really try to make contact with the suspected extraterrestrial world? For several years now, the members of the METI (Messaging Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence) project have taken up this rather daunting challenge by sending targeted messages to recently discovered exoplanets that may harbour life. For the past fifty years, another...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermassive Black Hole#Milky Way#The Black Hole#Jets#Eht
natureworldnews.com

Direct Hit: Earth to Face Head-On Collision with Solar Storm

An approaching solar storm is expected to affect the magnetic field of Earth. If the slow-moving solar particle cloud reaches Earth later this week, Earth may suffer a few mild geomagnetic storms. Solar Updates. Spaceweather.com, a website that utilizes sun-monitoring data to provide space weather updates, made the prediction. When...
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
ohmymag.co.uk

Stephen Hawking says 'superhumans' could threaten the future of humanity

In his final book, the renowned scientist Stephen Hawking, one of the most brilliant minds of his generation, warned of the dangers of CRISPR and genetic engineering for human evolution. Shaping the future through gene editing. In his latest - posthumous - book Brief Answers to Big Questions, Stephen Hawking...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Watch A Great White Shark Getting Its Liver Sucked Out By Orcas

Great white sharks may be apex predators, but they aren’t immune to being predated on themselves. This was recently demonstrated in a savage video that shows a pair of orcas sucking the liver out of a dying great white. Ouch. The video was shared by The Daily Beast online...
ANIMALS
BGR.com

The Earth is spinning faster and some say it could have catastrophic effects

We just experienced Earth’s shortest day since the 1960s. June 29, 2022 came to an end 1.59 milliseconds sooner than expected. At first glance, such a small amount of time difference might not seem like a big deal. However, some warn that it could have catastrophic effects if we keep introducing leap seconds to account for the changes in the Earth’s rotational speed.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise

Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
SCIENCE
Space.com

Space.com

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy