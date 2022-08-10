B/R praises Sixers for fixing perimeter defense issues in the offseason

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

The Philadelphia 76ers had a few needs that had to be addressed in the offseason, and they were did so in a big way. The Sixers needed more depth around their stars, and they needed players who could contribute at both ends.

Considering their perimeter defenders last season, the Sixers needed help in that area. They moved Danny Green, who was losing a step on defense, and acquired De’Anthony Melton while signing PJ Tucker and Danuel House Jr. in free agency. All of those additions are expected to help Philadelphia on both ends.

Bleacher Report gave the Sixers praise for fixing their perimeter defense issues:

The 76ers understood the assignment. James Harden’s pay cut opened the door to add Tucker and House, two players who can defend all over the floor at a high level and hit open shots. Melton finished second in the NBA in steal percentage last season (3 percent) and will flourish as a disrupter off the bench. Trading Danny Green in the deal to get Melton is a big upgrade as well, as the 35-year-old had slipped defensively even before suffering a knee injury during the playoffs. Philly already had plenty of star power and now did an excellent job of filling in the gaps. The 37-year-old Tucker’s three-year deal may not age well, but he’ll more than earn his money this season.

The Tucker deal may receive some head scratching from some around the league due to the fact that he will be 40 by the time his contract expires, but he is going to be a very important addition to this team as it navigates life in the Eastern Conference.