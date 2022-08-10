Read full article on original website
San Diego Weekend Guide: Aug. 12-14 – Lemons & Libations
Some like it hot, and heading into this San Diego weekend, those folks have it really good. Relief starts Saturday for the rest of us. Do your best to stay cool at festivals across the county – in the city, North County and South Bay. Vogue Tavern hosts one...
coolsandiegosights.com
Free ice cream and concert in Balboa Park!
What’s better than free ice cream and a free concert?. Free ice cream and a fantastic free concert in beautiful Balboa Park!. A huge crowd came out to the Spreckels Organ Pavilion this evening to smile, laugh, sing, and dance to the music of San Diego’s own The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra. And, of course, to devour ice cream!
sandiegomagazine.com
8 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: August 11-14
August 12-14 Oceanside Longboard Surfing Club Contest and Beach Festival. Watch pro and amateur surfers from California and Hawaii compete at Oceanside Pier this weekend and walk around to see lots of other fun features right by the beach. As the surfers compete to win $5K and try to earn bragging rights in “The King and Queen of the Pier” competition, there will be music from local performers including Projekt X, School of Rock and Chris Moberg in the Band Shell area and food from local food vendors like Sabor Mexican Grill. If you’re inspired to take on the waves, check out the several surf vendors like Graybeard Waterman that will be represented at the festival. | North Pacific Street & Pier View Way, Oceanside.
tripatini.com
5 Tasty Spots for World Cuisine in San Diego
California's second largest city is known for its seafood and Mexican cuisine (it is after all just 20 minutes from the border). But increasingly it's also home to a wide menu of world cuisine - including some you might not expect! Here are five tasty examples I came across recently.
ranchosantafereview.com
Aug. 11: Upcoming local and regional events
Free Willy Wonka show to be presented in Solana Beach. The Solana Beach Community Theater is presenting a free performance of its summer camp show of “Willy Wonka” on Friday, Aug. 12, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at La Colonia Park in Solana Beach. “The actors have...
ranchosantafereview.com
New $17 million Del Mar Fairgrounds venue to host October Mainly Mozart All-Star Festival Orchestra concerts
San Diego’s Mainly Mozart is poised to return indoors in October for the first time since March 2020, after pivoting entirely to outdoor concerts for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 34-year-old San Diego nonprofit will hold the three-concert fall portion of its 2022 All-Star...
Top 5 Sushi Places in San Diego
Wrench And The Rodent Davin Waite, a well-known local chef who also owns a number of other eateries in Oceanside, started out making sushi and has since gained a devoted following for his humorous yet honest approach to the dish, which combines regional fish with inventive sauces in unusual taste combinations. If you're going to stray from the norm, do it right here. 1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054 Himitsu This La Jolla restaurant, run by chef Mitsu Aihara, who spent 16 years at the renowned Sushi Ota, offers an intimate dining experience with just eight seats at the sushi bar and a...
ranchosantafereview.com
Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences
This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events. • The La Jolla Library Poetry Group meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The group meets the third Thursday of each month for participants to read and share poems they’ve written with other budding or experienced poets. Free. Email vmdandrea@hotmail.com.
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Longboard Surfing Club Contest & Beach Festival
The three-day family friendly event will be held once again at the Oceanside Pier and Amphitheater. Admission to the event is free. Beyond the world class surfing competition, there will be a variety of activities and entertainment for all ages including live music and dance performances. August 12-14, 2022.
northcountydailystar.com
Little Cakes Kitchen Opens Second Vista Location
Having opened its first-ever store in San Diego County over a decade ago, in September 2010, Little Cakes Kitchen will celebrate another milestone when it opens yet another Vista location in August 2022. In addition, Little Cakes Kitchen is extremely proud to simultaneously announce that it is the first ever Frontline Friendly℠ Certified company, being accredited by the exciting, local start-up, Frontline Careers.
San Diego Zoo's baby aardvark makes public debut
The first baby aardvark born at the San Diego Zoo is 35 years is ready to make its public debut, shedding light on a mysterious species that most people have heard of, but few have ever seen.
ranchosantafereview.com
Fairgrounds celebrates conclusion of first in-person county fair since COVID-19
After more than 973,000 visitors, 27,734 ice cream cones and 10,000 frog legs served, board members who operate the Del Mar Fairgrounds celebrated the completion of the first in-person San Diego County Fair since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The Del Mar Fairgrounds last year hosted Homegrown Fun, a scaled-down version...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Housing Market Cooldown Continues
The San Diego housing market is easing from the red-hot pace it was on. Existing single-family home purchases were down 22% in July compared to June, according to the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors (GSDAR). Compared to July 2021, home sales in San Diego County dropped by around 43%.
ranchosantafereview.com
Horses tentatively set to return to Del Mar Horsepark next July, new lessee says
The new operators of Del Mar Horsepark want to begin construction early next year and have horses back on the premises by next July, they announced during an Aug. 9 board meeting of the 22nd District Agricultural Association at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. A longtime home to horse shows and...
Rare ‘Scrippshenge’ sunset wows San Diego
You can only see it once or twice each year -- a uniquely San Diego sunset.
Snorkeling with leopard sharks at La Jolla Cove
SAN DIEGO — It's that time of year when the Leopard Sharks show up at La Jolla Shores and to help us find them is Alexandra Meir y Teran from Everyday California. "They'll be right in this area in front of the Marine Room Restaurant, we call that Leopard Shark City," said Mier y Teran.
missiontimescourier.com
Allied Gardens/Grantville Community Council: What is the future for Grantville?
We moved to San Diego in 1961. I don’t have much recollection of Grantville as it was then but I remember Mission Valley dairy pastures, buying milk and eggs at Golden Arrow, and a truck farm in front of the Mission (along Friars Road before realignment). Zoned for light...
Nearly one year later, 'co-living' apartment units at Parco complex in National City are cutting housing costs
ranchosantafereview.com
Want to get outdoors? New program offers free gear rentals and training to explore county parks
If you’re curious to try mountain biking or need tips on pitching a tent, San Diego County will help you get started and provide the gear you need to explore the county‘s parks. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, county officials launched Experience the Outdoors, a program that offers free...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Luxury Destination Spas Worth the Drive
Indulging in a rejuvenating spa day often comes with the cliché that you must travel to far off locales like Bali or Thailand to find an award-winning spa. The reality? Tranquility seekers can find unforgettable luxury spa experiences close to home – whether they’re looking for a relaxing solo experience, intimate couples retreat or rounding up friends for a pampering weekend.
