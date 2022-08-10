Going for a walk after a meal can help lower the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes and heart problems, researchers have suggested.A new study has found that walking for just a couple of minutes after eating is enough to lower blood sugar and insulin levels.Researchers from the University of Limerick analysed the results of seven studies that compared the effect of sitting or standing and walking after eating.The studies revealed that while standing after a meal is better than sitting, taking a short walk offered the biggest health benefits overall.People who took regular light-intensity walks after a meal had...

FITNESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO