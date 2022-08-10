Read full article on original website
Revolution Roasters Planning Expansion in Carlsbad
Oceanside Based Coffee Roasters to Join Upgraded Collective in Carlsbad Village
San Diego Weekend Guide: Aug. 12-14 – Lemons & Libations
Some like it hot, and heading into this San Diego weekend, those folks have it really good. Relief starts Saturday for the rest of us. Do your best to stay cool at festivals across the county – in the city, North County and South Bay. Vogue Tavern hosts one...
coolsandiegosights.com
Free ice cream and concert in Balboa Park!
What’s better than free ice cream and a free concert?. Free ice cream and a fantastic free concert in beautiful Balboa Park!. A huge crowd came out to the Spreckels Organ Pavilion this evening to smile, laugh, sing, and dance to the music of San Diego’s own The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra. And, of course, to devour ice cream!
sandiegomagazine.com
8 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: August 11-14
August 12-14 Oceanside Longboard Surfing Club Contest and Beach Festival. Watch pro and amateur surfers from California and Hawaii compete at Oceanside Pier this weekend and walk around to see lots of other fun features right by the beach. As the surfers compete to win $5K and try to earn bragging rights in “The King and Queen of the Pier” competition, there will be music from local performers including Projekt X, School of Rock and Chris Moberg in the Band Shell area and food from local food vendors like Sabor Mexican Grill. If you’re inspired to take on the waves, check out the several surf vendors like Graybeard Waterman that will be represented at the festival. | North Pacific Street & Pier View Way, Oceanside.
tripatini.com
5 Tasty Spots for World Cuisine in San Diego
California's second largest city is known for its seafood and Mexican cuisine (it is after all just 20 minutes from the border). But increasingly it's also home to a wide menu of world cuisine - including some you might not expect! Here are five tasty examples I came across recently.
ranchosantafereview.com
New $17 million Del Mar Fairgrounds venue to host October Mainly Mozart All-Star Festival Orchestra concerts
San Diego’s Mainly Mozart is poised to return indoors in October for the first time since March 2020, after pivoting entirely to outdoor concerts for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 34-year-old San Diego nonprofit will hold the three-concert fall portion of its 2022 All-Star...
Top 5 Sushi Places in San Diego
Wrench And The Rodent Davin Waite, a well-known local chef who also owns a number of other eateries in Oceanside, started out making sushi and has since gained a devoted following for his humorous yet honest approach to the dish, which combines regional fish with inventive sauces in unusual taste combinations. If you're going to stray from the norm, do it right here. 1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054 Himitsu This La Jolla restaurant, run by chef Mitsu Aihara, who spent 16 years at the renowned Sushi Ota, offers an intimate dining experience with just eight seats at the sushi bar and a...
theregistrysocal.com
Greystar Completes 204-Unit Apartment Project in San Diego’s Bankers Hill Neighborhood
SAN DIEGO (August 11, 2022) – Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, has announced the completion and grand opening of 525 Olive, a luxury apartment community in Bankers Hill that offers panoramic views of Balboa Park, downtown San Diego and the bay.
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Longboard Surfing Club Contest & Beach Festival
The three-day family friendly event will be held once again at the Oceanside Pier and Amphitheater. Admission to the event is free. Beyond the world class surfing competition, there will be a variety of activities and entertainment for all ages including live music and dance performances. August 12-14, 2022.
northcountydailystar.com
Little Cakes Kitchen Opens Second Vista Location
Having opened its first-ever store in San Diego County over a decade ago, in September 2010, Little Cakes Kitchen will celebrate another milestone when it opens yet another Vista location in August 2022. In addition, Little Cakes Kitchen is extremely proud to simultaneously announce that it is the first ever Frontline Friendly℠ Certified company, being accredited by the exciting, local start-up, Frontline Careers.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Housing Market Cooldown Continues
The San Diego housing market is easing from the red-hot pace it was on. Existing single-family home purchases were down 22% in July compared to June, according to the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors (GSDAR). Compared to July 2021, home sales in San Diego County dropped by around 43%.
shop-eat-surf.com
16th Annual Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Returns to Oceanside Pier
Some of the biggest names in women’s surfing are expected to attend, including surfing icon Bethany Hamilton. Courtesy of Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro. ASA Entertainment announced today that the World Surf League (WSL) QS3000 Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro powered by Celsius will celebrate its 16th year at the Oceanside Pier in Oceanside, Calif., September 16-18, 2022. The nationally televised event is the largest female surf contest in the world, with more than 90 of the world’s top pros scheduled to compete. Admission to the event is free.
Rare ‘Scrippshenge’ sunset wows San Diego
You can only see it once or twice each year -- a uniquely San Diego sunset.
missiontimescourier.com
Allied Gardens/Grantville Community Council: What is the future for Grantville?
We moved to San Diego in 1961. I don’t have much recollection of Grantville as it was then but I remember Mission Valley dairy pastures, buying milk and eggs at Golden Arrow, and a truck farm in front of the Mission (along Friars Road before realignment). Zoned for light...
Snorkeling with leopard sharks at La Jolla Cove
SAN DIEGO — It's that time of year when the Leopard Sharks show up at La Jolla Shores and to help us find them is Alexandra Meir y Teran from Everyday California. "They'll be right in this area in front of the Marine Room Restaurant, we call that Leopard Shark City," said Mier y Teran.
A year later, 'co-living' at National City complex is cutting housing costs
Nearly one year later, 'co-living' apartment units at Parco complex in National City are cutting housing costs
pointloma-obmonthly.com
On the Menu: A hungry diner walked into a GoodBar — Point Loma’s neighborhood hot spot
Attention, gastropub fans and folks who love the hoopla of karaoke, live music, big-screen sporting events and stand-up comedy with a warm and welcoming Point Loma vibe. GoodBar’s sure to be your new stomping ground. And that’s no joke. Kenny Casciato, owner-operator of the hopping eatery, has been...
New program aims to make outdoor experience easier at county’s regional parks
A new program that aims to give residents a more enjoyable experience with nature at San Diego County's 23 regional parks was launched Wednesday at Los Peñasquitos Canyon County Preserve.
Mendocino Farms to open Encinitas location on Aug. 23
Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for unique flavors of sandwiches and salads, will open its newest location in Encinitas on Aug. 23.
sandiegomagazine.com
North County's Latest Residential Development
Carlsbad’s latest modern eye candy takes its cues from Sea Ranch, an iconic collection of mid-century dwellings designed to complement the rugged Northern California coastline. With wedge-shaped forms, pitched roofs, and cedar cladding, the 13 standalone homes at Laguna Row give off a cool ’70s vibe. “It’s set...
