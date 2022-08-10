ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutto, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

4 Texas football players that shined in the first fall scrimmage

The highly anticipated first fall scrimmage took place for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program on Aug. 13. Texas took to the practice field on the Forty Acres on Aug. 13 to see which players could rise to the occasion and to start really figuring out some of the more important position battles ahead of the upcoming regular season.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hutto, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Hutto, TX
Football
City
Hutto, TX
mesquite-news.com

Garces trades the diamond for the courtroom

Vanessa Garces, Texas A&M University-San Antonio softball’s senior outfielder, will forgo her extra season of eligibility to attend law school in spring 2023, with the intention to go into criminal defense. She has narrowed down her choices to St. Mary’s University and the University of Texas at Austin.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

JUCO OF Brandon Fields commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns bolstered outfield depth on Thursday evening with a commitment from State College of Florida rising junior outfielder Brandon Fields. A 6’0, 209-pounder, Fields isn’t a typical junior college baseball prospect — he was ranked as the No. 31 recruit nationally and the No. 9 outfielder by Perfect Game in the 2020 recruiting class and signed with South Carolina. Fields was talented enough to withdraw from the 2020 MLB Draft in favor of playing for the Gamecocks, but his freshman season surely didn’t go as planned in Columbia when he only started one game and received six at bats, failing to notch a hit.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Compton
mycurlyadventures.com

Where to Stay in Round Rock TX This Weekend: A Review of the Ruby Hotel

Amidst the abundance of outdoor recreation and entertainment in Round Rock TX stands the Ruby Hotel, a historical getaway waiting to be explored. With a quaint and cozy ambiance, the Ruby Hotel blends tradition with contemporary concepts to create a relaxing home away from home for its guests. Overlooking the Brushy Creek and just minutes from downtown, the Ruby Hotel proves itself to be where to stay this weekend in Round Rock TX.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

San Antonio, Austin listed as top two best barbecue cities in the US

AUSTIN, Texas — San Antonio and Austin smoked the national competition and earned the top two spots on a list of best barbecue cities in the nation. Real estate website Clever assessed cities based on their barbecue restaurants per capita, major barbecue events, average Yelp rating for barbecue restaurants, regional price for a pound of barbecue meat and more.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Season#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox7austin.com

Back-to-school: Quick and easy breakfast recipes

AUSTIN, Texas - It's time for the kids to go back to school and that means busy mornings for the whole family as everyone wakes up to get ready for the day. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some recipe ideas for you that are quick, easy, and simple that you can grab as you head out the door.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Registration now open for 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup

AUSTIN, Texas — Registration is now open for the 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup. The cleanup will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11. The most recent lake cleanup was held in April, during which more than 350 volunteers removed 423 bags of trash from the lake, as well as many large pieces of Styrofoam and wood.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy