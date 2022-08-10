Read full article on original website
KVUE
Lake Travis junior Jacob Henry carving his own path
You might have heard of Olympic weightlifter Mark Henry. Well, his son is starting to make his own mark and he's only 16.
4 Texas football players that shined in the first fall scrimmage
The highly anticipated first fall scrimmage took place for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program on Aug. 13. Texas took to the practice field on the Forty Acres on Aug. 13 to see which players could rise to the occasion and to start really figuring out some of the more important position battles ahead of the upcoming regular season.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Lizzie' and Lambos: How Texas football stars have capitalized on NIL deals
AUSTIN, Texas — DeMarvion Overshown has a dang-near perfect truck for a country kid from East Texas, a ride that stands out off the field as much as the Texas linebacker does on the field. The truck is a jacked-up, lime-green beast named Lizzie, complete with 37-inch tires and...
Big 12 News: Texas WR Agiye Hall Suspended Indefinitely
The Longhorns will be without one of their top playmakers for the unforeseeable future.
Longhorns WR Agiye Hall Arrested, Charged with Misdemeanor
Hall transferred from Alabama in April.
mesquite-news.com
Garces trades the diamond for the courtroom
Vanessa Garces, Texas A&M University-San Antonio softball’s senior outfielder, will forgo her extra season of eligibility to attend law school in spring 2023, with the intention to go into criminal defense. She has narrowed down her choices to St. Mary’s University and the University of Texas at Austin.
Burnt Orange Nation
JUCO OF Brandon Fields commits to Texas
The Texas Longhorns bolstered outfield depth on Thursday evening with a commitment from State College of Florida rising junior outfielder Brandon Fields. A 6’0, 209-pounder, Fields isn’t a typical junior college baseball prospect — he was ranked as the No. 31 recruit nationally and the No. 9 outfielder by Perfect Game in the 2020 recruiting class and signed with South Carolina. Fields was talented enough to withdraw from the 2020 MLB Draft in favor of playing for the Gamecocks, but his freshman season surely didn’t go as planned in Columbia when he only started one game and received six at bats, failing to notch a hit.
KVUE
Camping with KVUE: Asking the Hutto Hippos why they have the best nickname
The Hutto Hippos are proud of the nickname. Here's why they think it's the best one around.
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Monster trucks, a rodeo and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From a rodeo to a monster truck rally, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a breakdown of just some of...
Casey’s New Orleans Snowballs serves icy treat to Austin for 26 years
Consistently hot temperatures help boost business at Casey's New Orleans Snowballs in north Austin, where the workers serve up a dome of shaved ice topped with colorful flavor mixes and add soft serve in the middle.
mycurlyadventures.com
Where to Stay in Round Rock TX This Weekend: A Review of the Ruby Hotel
Amidst the abundance of outdoor recreation and entertainment in Round Rock TX stands the Ruby Hotel, a historical getaway waiting to be explored. With a quaint and cozy ambiance, the Ruby Hotel blends tradition with contemporary concepts to create a relaxing home away from home for its guests. Overlooking the Brushy Creek and just minutes from downtown, the Ruby Hotel proves itself to be where to stay this weekend in Round Rock TX.
KVUE
San Antonio, Austin listed as top two best barbecue cities in the US
AUSTIN, Texas — San Antonio and Austin smoked the national competition and earned the top two spots on a list of best barbecue cities in the nation. Real estate website Clever assessed cities based on their barbecue restaurants per capita, major barbecue events, average Yelp rating for barbecue restaurants, regional price for a pound of barbecue meat and more.
'ArtInspire' contest showcases the artistic talents of older Texans
AUSTIN, Texas — Artists from across the Lone Star State came together for a friendly contest in Austin to prove age really is just a number. More than 200 seniors above the age of 62 entered the 32nd annual "ArtInspire" contest. It was put together by the non-profit LeadingAge Texas.
SUVEY RESULTS: As Austin ISD prepares to head back to school, one parent discusses safety concerns
AUSTIN, Texas — The school year begins in Austin ISD on Monday, and many parents who participated in a KVUE survey have said safety is a top priority. One family getting ready for the school year on Monday is the Bradley family. Samantha Bradley will be heading into her junior year of high school.
This is the worst thing about Barton Springs, Austin’s best swimming hole
Maybe we've all stayed too long at the party.
CBS Austin
Meet the finalists and vote in the Austin Chronicle's Best Of Austin Restaurants!
Food is a love language in this town, and Austinites have spoken with our hearts and our bellies. The finalists for the Austin Chronicle's Best of Austin Restaurants readers poll are out now. Editor Kim Jones is here to talk about the city's favorite restaurants so far, and how you can cast your vote for the finalists.
fox7austin.com
Back-to-school: Quick and easy breakfast recipes
AUSTIN, Texas - It's time for the kids to go back to school and that means busy mornings for the whole family as everyone wakes up to get ready for the day. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some recipe ideas for you that are quick, easy, and simple that you can grab as you head out the door.
Coming Back this Fall is Your Chance to Race Exotic Sports Cars in Texas
The days of building a crazy track around your bedroom to race your Hot Wheels can finally come true. There just won't be any loop de loops. You can drive some the best exotic sports cars or muscle cars in the world at three Texas tracks this fall. The company...
Registration now open for 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup
AUSTIN, Texas — Registration is now open for the 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup. The cleanup will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11. The most recent lake cleanup was held in April, during which more than 350 volunteers removed 423 bags of trash from the lake, as well as many large pieces of Styrofoam and wood.
'As teachers, we're really hopeful': Austin teachers share thoughts, feelings on returning to class this fall
AUSTIN, Texas — Teachers and students have gone through a lot in the past couple of years with the pandemic, and most recently, the tragedy in Uvalde that now has everyone thinking about safety in schools. Kari Johnston, Tonia Mathews, and Amy Toulouse are all Austin ISD educators gearing...
