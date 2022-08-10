Read full article on original website
Perquimans County resident dies following accidental discharge of firearm
A Perquimans County resident has died following the accidental discharge of a firearm. On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 7:32 p.m., the Perquimans County 911 Center received a call for a subject that had been shot. The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and Perquimans County EMS were both immediately dispatched to...
Perquimans County accidental shooting leaves one dead
Perquimans County, N.C. (WITN) - On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 7:32 p.m., the Perquimans County 911 Center received a call about a person that had been shot. The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and Perquimans County EMS responded to the scene in Snug Harbor and found that an accidental discharge of a weapon resulted in the death of the victim.
Former Nags Head Police Chief Webster now interim chief in Elizabeth City
Update: While the Nags Head press release did not indicate where Police Chief Webster was going, a post he has written on the Elizabeth City website identifies him as the Interim Police Chief there. “As your Interim Chief of Police, I am committed to creating innovative approaches to delivering excellent...
Woman accused of wielding knife at NC deputies after pursuit
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A woman has been arrested after leading authorities in Chesapeake and Currituck County on a pursuit, while driving a vehicle that was reported stolen. The incident occurred Monday with the police pursuit beginning in Chesapeake. Deputies then took over pursuing the driver, later identified as Cierra Scott, for approximately 3 […]
Chesapeake police pursuit moves into North Carolina
Police said officers started the pursuit around 10 a.m. at the intersection of S. Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive after they spotted a stolen vehicle.
Emerald Lake Apartments catch fire in Elizabeth City
According to officials, the fire started around 2:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Circle.
Dare County Land Transfers
Butler Paul E Ttee from R&R Brothers LLC/014786000—Lot 4 Thomas Gray Estate/$792,000/Improved Residential. Reid Tracy E from Martinson Chase D/014693015—Unit 103 Avon Life Saving Station Condominiums/$248,100/Condo. Buxton. Bros Food Group Inc from Morgan Mary F/017149000—Lot 17 Sec C Cape Hatt Seashore/$460,000/Improved Residential. Colington. Custer Robert E from...
Hubert Liles Conner, Jr. of Barco, August 10
Hubert L. Conner, Jr. 67 died peacefully in Chesapeake, VA August 10, 2022. Born and raised in Portsmouth, VA Hubert was a friend to most he met and knew no strangers. A huge sports fan, Hubert loved and played all sports throughout his life including baseball, football, wrestling, motocross, scuba diving, and drag boat racing.
One person hospitalized, 23 displaced following Elizabeth City apartment fire
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — One person was hurt and nearly two dozen others were displaced following a fire at an Elizabeth City apartment complex early Tuesday morning. Firefighters said the call about the fire came in at 2:45 a.m. from the Emerald Lake Apartments, which are on the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Circle in the Old Oak section of Elizabeth City.
Save time and money while planning your Outer Banks Wedding at the OBX Wedding Fest on August 28th
The first item on your dream wedding to-do list was to get engaged. Now that the engagement is checked off, it might seem like there is a never-ending list that lies ahead. Maybe you’ve already made some of the major decisions but need help finalizing the smaller details. During any stage of the planning process, attending a wedding expo is a must-do for engaged couples.
Kitty Hawk preps for $4.1 Sentara site purchase
Property to house police station, may include medical offices. Meeting during an Aug. 10 special session on the town’s pending $4.1 million purchase of the former Sentara Medical Center from Pasquotank County, the Kitty Hawk Town Council discussed its plans for the 30-day due diligence period on the property.
Jane Magette Jones of Manteo, August 10
Jane Magette Jones, 69, of Manteo, NC died Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Currituck House in Moyock, NC. Born in Smithfield, VA on November 12, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Charlotte Reynolds Magette and Robert Magette. Jane attended Queens University of Charlotte and Campbell University earning her bachelor’s degree in psychology. She worked for Harnett County and Dare County Social Services.
North Carolina Police searching for missing 15-year-old
Investigators say they are looking for a 15-year-old Nigal Maurice Nelson, who was last seen on Friday, August 4 around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Parsonage St. in Elizabeth City, N.C.
Manteo paves way for new county youth center
Anticipating an application by Dare County for the construction of a new 4,000-square foot youth center at the former Masonic Lodge site on U.S. 64, the Manteo Planning Board on August 9 approved a zoning text amendment that adds youth centers to a list of special use permits approved by the commissioners.
Fishing and More on Outer Banks Piers
Outer Banks ocean piers have always been a huge part of the Outer Banks fishing experience, but now they’re so much more. These days you can visit piers to eat dinner, watch live music, enjoy a few drinks with friends, send your kid to summer day camp and even get married, making them super popular with more than just fishermen.
Mary Ann Burkholder Hunter of Manteo, August 11
Mary Ann Burkholder Hunter, 81, of Webb City, MO died peacefully at home in Manteo, NC Thursday, August 11, 2022, where she and her husband Gary have resided with their son and daughter-in-law since 2014. Born in Hayward, WI on September 15, 1940, she was the daughter of the late...
Hyde Commissioners reject ed board request for additional $75,000
In an Aug. 10 release from Hyde County and its board of commissioners, the county stated its intent not to fund an additional $75,000 for the school budget that the Hyde Board of Education claims it is owed under state guidelines. Additionally, the county is threatening to reduce school funding...
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina
There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
COA announces new and reappointed Board of Trustees members, newly appointed officers
College of The Albemarle (COA) Board of Trustees met for their Regular Meeting on August 9, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at COA – Elizabeth City. The Board of Trustees welcomed new members, Katherine Felton and Dr. Andrea Williams. They also welcomed the reappointment of Dr. Anthony Sharp. Additionally, the Board appointed new officers as required by bylaws. David Harris, the former vice-chair, was approved as chair of the Board. Tommy Fulcher was approved as vice-chair. Patti Kersey, the former chair of the Board, was honored for her service during the August 9th meeting. She will continue to serve as a COA Board of Trustees member.
College of The Albemarle hosts COA Star Nights Events
College of The Albemarle (COA) will hold its first 2022-2023 Star Nights event, An Evening Under the Stars, on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 7-9 p.m. at COA – Dare, 205 Highway 64 S, Manteo. The event will take place in the amphitheater at COA – Dare. COA...
