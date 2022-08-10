KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Otis at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there! I'm Otis! I am such a sweet boy who loves people and attention. Since I am a puppy, I am very energetic and playful. I will need a family that understands that because I am a puppy, I have lots of energy and will need training to learn good manners. I can't wait to find my forever home!"

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO