Name of man killed in semi-train crash near Juniata
JUNIATA, Neb. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Kearney man killed in a crash near Juniata Wednesday. Around 11:15 a.m., deputies were called to a crash 1/4 mile south of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff’s office said the crash involved a westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train and a northbound semi loaded with grain.
Pilot uninjured after having to land plane on county road
KEARNEY, Neb. — A pilot was not injured after he had to land a plane on a county road northwest of Kearney Friday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), a report of a plane on the road south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave. came in Friday afternoon.
Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage
KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
Kearney High One Act hoping to return to state
KEARNEY, Neb. — With school back in session, Kearney High One Act is gearing up for a new competition season. Following a successful year, head coach Michelle Bombeck said they are looking to put on an even better performance this year. One Act is a competition where each team...
Pet of the Week: Otis
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Otis at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there! I'm Otis! I am such a sweet boy who loves people and attention. Since I am a puppy, I am very energetic and playful. I will need a family that understands that because I am a puppy, I have lots of energy and will need training to learn good manners. I can't wait to find my forever home!"
Kearney Public Schools kicks off new school year with new safety protocols
KEARNEY, NEB. — Safety was a priority as many central Nebraska kids headed back to school Thursday. Kearney Public Schools Associate Superintendent Dr. Chris Loofe said students may or may not notice new security protocols, including cameras installed inside and outside buildings over the summer and new telephones in every room.
Two Rivers: Vaccinating your kids
KEARNEY, Neb. — As kids get ready to head back to school, parents may still have questions about vaccines recommended for children. Jordan Anderson with Two Rivers Public Health Department has some answers. Most parents choose to vaccinate their children according to the recommended schedule. But some parents may...
Grand Island School District and Education Association resolve pay dispute
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After the Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS) Board of Education approved the settlement agreement at Thursday night's meeting, GIPS and the Grand Island Education Association (GIEA) have agreed to dismiss the pending litigation and legal proceedings before the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations. A press...
Details of settlement between GIPS, GIEA released
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The details of a settlement between the Grand Island Education Association and Grand Island Public Schools regarding substitute teacher pay have been released. According to the settlement, which is now listed in the GIPS Board of Education’s Aug. 12 agenda, the district agrees to pay...
The Emotions Behind The Wall that Heals
The Wall That Heals is now open at Kearney's Patriot Park (across from the Central Nebraska Veterans Memorial/Veteran's Home) Open 24/7 now through 2pm Sunday. The Wall is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Volunteers will be there to answer questions and assist you...
McDonald's, Target paying Nebraska farmers to adopt conservation practices
GILTNER, Neb. / DONIPHAN, Neb. — Nebraska farmers may find a prize inside a Happy Meal as McDonald’s turns to corn growers in the Beef State to help meet their climate goals. “They have huge demand to be able to be more regenerative, more sustainable,” said Florencia Abram...
Come and be blessed at Livin Out Loud 2022, Gothenburg
Livin Out Loud is a Free outreach event in a relaxed outdoor setting to promote Christian fellowship and unity in the Body of Christ. Our purpose is to glorify Jesus Christ through Christian music, testimony, and other talents as He provides. For more information:. http://livinoutloud.org/
Food Truck Fridays: Jaz's Tacos
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — We're spending another Friday checking out the food trucks you can find parked in central Nebraska. The temps outside aren’t the only thing that’s hot here at Jaz's Tacos in Grand Island. “Burritos, quesadillas, sopes and huaraches," said Orlando Betancourt, son of owners...
Department of Transportation names Essential Air Service provider for Kearney airport
KEARNEY, Neb. — The U.S. Department of Transportation has selected an Essential Air Service provider for the Kearney Regional Airport. In a news release Friday, the City of Kearney said Denver Air Connection has been selected as the Essential Air Service provider. The two-year contract awarded to the air service will begin on Nov. 1.
Quick Bites: Banana Split Overnight Oats
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares an easy breakfast recipe that will save you time in the morning!. 1 c. Ripple Kids original plant-based milk, divided. 2 tbsp. Enjoy Life mini semi-sweet chocolate chips, divided. All You Do:. 1. Combine 1/3 cup oats, 1/2 tablespoon chia seeds,...
