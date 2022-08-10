ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news - live: Ex-president ‘appealed to Merrick Garland before FBI warrant was unsealed’

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says.Additionally, a lawyer for the ex-president also told the Department of Justice (DOJ) in June that all classified material at Mar-a-Lago had been returned.At least one member of Mr Trump’s legal team signed a written statement earlier this summer stating that all of the materials marked as classified which were stored in boxes at Mr Trump’s private Florida club and home had been handed over to the government, according to four individuals who spoke to The...
POTUS
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Stephen King says it’s ‘easy to overestimate’ the rise of fascism in the US

Stephen King has offered his thoughts on the current political situation in the US, claiming it’s “easy to overestimate” the rise of fascism.The Carrie author has been an outspoken critic of the Republican party in recent years, and particularly of former president Donald Trump.In an interview with TV presenter and novellist Richard Osman for The Times, King said: “There is a strong right wing, a political right wing in America, and they have a megaphone in some of the media. “They’re not fascists but they’re hard right-wingers,” he continued. “They’re certainly climate change deniers, so that is a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Trump Organization#Truth Social#Reuters#Democrat
srnnews.com

U.S. allows Delta to temporarily cut some New York, Washington flights

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines can temporarily cut some flights at New York’s LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday. The FAA said as a condition of approval Delta “should offer customers a refund or...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy