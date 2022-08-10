Read full article on original website
Virginia Opens Preseason at Home Against Charlotte
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team is set to host the first of its two exhibition matches on Saturday night (Aug. 13) at 7 p.m. against Charlotte. How To Follow: Admission to all Virginia men’s soccer preseason matches is free. Fans can also follow the Virginia men’s soccer official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer) for in-game updates.
Todd DeSorbo Named ASCA Coach of the Year Finalist
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia swimming & diving head coach Todd DeSorbo was named one of six finalists for the 2022 George Haines Coach of the Year award, the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) announced on Thursday (Aug. 11). DeSorbo joins Dave Durden, Ray Looze, Greg Meehan, Anthony Nesty and...
Godfrey, Spaanstra Named Presesason All-ACC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Junior midfielder Lia Godfrey and fifth-year forward Alexa Spaanstra have been named preseason All-ACC selections by the league’s coaches it was announced by the conference on Thursday (Aug. 11). Godfrey is coming off a sophomore campaign in which she earned All-America honors for the second...
Collard, Xu Competing at 2022 Canada Games
NIAGARA, Canada – Virginia women’s tennis sophomore Mélodie Collard and freshman Annabelle Xu are competing at the 2022 Canada Games being held Aug. 6-21 in Niagara, Canada. The Canada Games (also known as the Jeux du Canada) is a multi-sport event held every two years, representing the...
