Hebron, KY

Boone County manufacturer expanding operations with $8.4M investment

Skilcraft LLC is continuing its expansion in Boone County with an $8.4 million investment in Hebron. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted Skilcraft’s momentum Wednesday when he announced an investment that will bring 14 new jobs to Boone County. This will bring the company’s statewide employee count to 126.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
HEBRON, KY
Insurance firm opens Covington office

Chris Owens of Taylor Oswald (a subsidiary of Oswald Companies, a minority-owned risk management insurance firm) has led the charge in helping another minority-owned business open within the city of Covington. A new Taylor Oswald office is opening at 6 E. 5th Street in Covington, which will put them in...
COVINGTON, KY
STOBER Drives Inc. to expand in Maysville with $5 million investment

MAYSVILLE, Ky. — STOBER Drives Inc., a producer of gearbox and servo motors, announced it will expand operations in Maysville with a $5 million investment that will create 35 full-time jobs. The $5 million investment will allow the company doubles the acreage of its current facility in Maysville to...
MAYSVILLE, KY
Fairstead Buys 16-Asset Affordable Portfolio in Kentucky

Partnering with KeyBank, the firm will preserve the long-term affordability for 950 units. Fairstead, in partnership with KeyBank Real Estate Capital, has acquired 16 affordable housing communities for both families and seniors across Kentucky. The 16 assets total 950 units and are located in Louisville, Bardstown, Barbourville, Hardin, Hodgenville, Lexington,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky man claims $1 million Mega Millions winnings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A northern Kentucky man claimed a $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket from the Aug. 5 drawing. Preferring to stay anonymous, the man claimed the money Tuesday, four days after winning with a ticket he bought at the Kroger on Dixie Highway in Erlanger, Kentucky. "I...
ERLANGER, KY
Covington restaurant's bourbon fundraiser seeks to aid EKY flood victims

Western Kentucky native Bill Whitlow witnessed the destruction of Mayfield — his father’s hometown — after a series of deadly tornados in late 2021. Whitlow and his wife, Morgan, are co-owners of Rich’s Proper Food & Drink, a bar and restaurant at the corner of Madison Avenue and W. 7th Street, which they opened in 2018.
COVINGTON, KY
Displaced Victoria Square residents connected to resources through charities, social services agencies

Victoria Square apartment residents forced to move from their homes are being connected to a broad array of financial, housing and other community resources through an unprecedented effort coordinated by social services agencies, local government charities and others. Residents of the apartment community are being relocated due to new ownership...
NEWPORT, KY
18 AMELIA OLIVE BRANCH ROAD

AMELIA, OH
ERLANGER, KY
ERLANGER, KY
Michelle Hopkins retuning to TV as 'Cincy Lifestyle' co-host

While shooting videos for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, former local news anchor-reporter Michelle Hopkins wondered if she could get another TV gig. Hopkins, who came to WCPO-TV in 1996 from WBNS-TV in Columbus, has been named a new co-host of WCPO-TV's daytime Cincy Lifestyle show along with Pete Scalia and Cincinnati newcomer Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, former host of the Quad Cities' Living Local program. Longtime hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow left the show in April.
CINCINNATI, OH
Children's advocate honored for 30 years of service

July 28 marked 30 years of service to the Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center for Executive Director Vickie Henderson, and local officials are taking notice. The Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center, also known as the NKYCAC, is a nonprofit organization that provides services to children who have been sexually abused, severely physically abused or who have witnessed violent crimes. NKYCAC is in Florence and sees over 800 abused children a year. For her outstanding service and impact on Kentucky children, Henderson is being honored locally and statewide.
FLORENCE, KY
7 Must-Visit Outdoor Spaces in the Cincy Region

Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have a lot to offer visitors who haven’t been before — especially when it comes to food and culture. What first-time visitors also might not know is that the area is surprisingly walkable. Neighborhoods like Mt. Adams plus downtown hubs clustered around the river make for an easily-explored city, especially when compared to other Midwestern cities. That, combined with an extensive parks system, means there are plenty of opportunities for getting outside when visiting this hidden gem. To help you figure out where to stop when checking out the Cincy Region, here are our picks for the must-see outdoor spaces:
CINCINNATI, OH

