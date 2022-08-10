Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
linknky.com
Boone County manufacturer expanding operations with $8.4M investment
Skilcraft LLC is continuing its expansion in Boone County with an $8.4 million investment in Hebron. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted Skilcraft’s momentum Wednesday when he announced an investment that will bring 14 new jobs to Boone County. This will bring the company’s statewide employee count to 126.
eaglecountryonline.com
linknky.com
Insurance firm opens Covington office
Chris Owens of Taylor Oswald (a subsidiary of Oswald Companies, a minority-owned risk management insurance firm) has led the charge in helping another minority-owned business open within the city of Covington. A new Taylor Oswald office is opening at 6 E. 5th Street in Covington, which will put them in...
lanereport.com
STOBER Drives Inc. to expand in Maysville with $5 million investment
MAYSVILLE, Ky. — STOBER Drives Inc., a producer of gearbox and servo motors, announced it will expand operations in Maysville with a $5 million investment that will create 35 full-time jobs. The $5 million investment will allow the company doubles the acreage of its current facility in Maysville to...
multihousingnews.com
Fairstead Buys 16-Asset Affordable Portfolio in Kentucky
Partnering with KeyBank, the firm will preserve the long-term affordability for 950 units. Fairstead, in partnership with KeyBank Real Estate Capital, has acquired 16 affordable housing communities for both families and seniors across Kentucky. The 16 assets total 950 units and are located in Louisville, Bardstown, Barbourville, Hardin, Hodgenville, Lexington,...
linknky.com
Funding for animal shelter gets final approval; groundbreaking set for September
A resolution to fund the Boone County Animal Shelter was unanimously approved by the Boone County Fiscal Court Tuesday night, officially launching construction on the multi-million project. The fiscal court approved a guaranteed maximum price of just under $8.3 million for the animal shelter, which will be built on property...
Residents: Altafiber has created a 'nightmare' in West Chester neighborhood
Just one cul-de-sac has had to deal with power outages, a water main break and more as Altafiber installs fiber optic cables.
Train derailment closes U.S. 50 at Kilby Road
The derailment has shut down all of U.S. 50, and the sheriff's office said it is unknown how long the road will be closed, but they anticipate it will be shut down for the entire morning.
wdrb.com
Northern Kentucky man claims $1 million Mega Millions winnings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A northern Kentucky man claimed a $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket from the Aug. 5 drawing. Preferring to stay anonymous, the man claimed the money Tuesday, four days after winning with a ticket he bought at the Kroger on Dixie Highway in Erlanger, Kentucky. "I...
linknky.com
Covington restaurant’s bourbon fundraiser seeks to aid EKY flood victims
Western Kentucky native Bill Whitlow witnessed the destruction of Mayfield — his father’s hometown — after a series of deadly tornados in late 2021. Whitlow and his wife, Morgan, are co-owners of Rich’s Proper Food & Drink, a bar and restaurant at the corner of Madison Avenue and W. 7th Street, which they opened in 2018.
Displaced Victoria Square residents connected to resources through charities, social services agencies
Victoria Square apartment residents forced to move from their homes are being connected to a broad array of financial, housing and other community resources through an unprecedented effort coordinated by social services agencies, local government charities and others. Residents of the apartment community are being relocated due to new ownership...
thexunewswire.com
18 AMELIA OLIVE BRANCH ROAD
~NEWLY REMODELED~ - Offering 2 Bedroom 1 full bath STARTING AT $745-$895. Apartment includes spacious floor plans, plenty of closet space . Professionally managed with an On site Manager. 24hr. emergency maintenance. Ask about the Special!. Available to show at your convenience. Please call or text Michelle 513 739 9205.
linknky.com
NKY man claims $1 million Mega Millions winner
The local man who hit a $1 million jackpot in last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing has come forward to claim his winnings. The Kentucky Lottery noted that the man wishes to remain anonymous. The man arrived at lottery headquarters in Louisville on Tuesday with his winning ticket after he...
WLWT 5
Backpacks and Breakfast: Annual back-to-school event to provide school supplies for 900 students
COVINGTON, Ky. — An annual back-to-school event is making sure students have everything they need before heading to class. This year’s Backpack & Breakfast event will provide 900 free backpacks to low-income families. Backpacks & Breakfast will be held over two days starting Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9...
WLKY.com
wvxu.org
Michelle Hopkins retuning to TV as 'Cincy Lifestyle' co-host
While shooting videos for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, former local news anchor-reporter Michelle Hopkins wondered if she could get another TV gig. Hopkins, who came to WCPO-TV in 1996 from WBNS-TV in Columbus, has been named a new co-host of WCPO-TV's daytime Cincy Lifestyle show along with Pete Scalia and Cincinnati newcomer Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, former host of the Quad Cities' Living Local program. Longtime hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow left the show in April.
linknky.com
Children’s advocate honored for 30 years of service
July 28 marked 30 years of service to the Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center for Executive Director Vickie Henderson, and local officials are taking notice. The Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center, also known as the NKYCAC, is a nonprofit organization that provides services to children who have been sexually abused, severely physically abused or who have witnessed violent crimes. NKYCAC is in Florence and sees over 800 abused children a year. For her outstanding service and impact on Kentucky children, Henderson is being honored locally and statewide.
WKRC
Northern Kentucky jailer voices concerns about overcrowding, length of inmates' stays
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A Northern Kentucky jailer is voicing his concerns on overcrowding in the detention center. Dozens of state inmates are getting held in the county too long. Inside the Kenton County Detention Center, Jailer Marc Fields said its capacity is 602 beds. “As of today, right...
Thrillist
7 Must-Visit Outdoor Spaces in the Cincy Region
Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have a lot to offer visitors who haven’t been before — especially when it comes to food and culture. What first-time visitors also might not know is that the area is surprisingly walkable. Neighborhoods like Mt. Adams plus downtown hubs clustered around the river make for an easily-explored city, especially when compared to other Midwestern cities. That, combined with an extensive parks system, means there are plenty of opportunities for getting outside when visiting this hidden gem. To help you figure out where to stop when checking out the Cincy Region, here are our picks for the must-see outdoor spaces:
