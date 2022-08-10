ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, IL

14news.com

Henderson County and Owensboro basketball legends slated for Hall of Fame induction

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame is set to honor 16 new members in the Class of 2022 induction ceremony on Saturday night. Two of these new members include Jeff Haile, the longtime head coach of the Henderson County girls basketball team, and Randy Embry, a former Kentucky Mr. Basketball award winner at Owensboro High School that also made a mark in the coaching ranks.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wrul.com

CWC School Board Meeting Agenda for Monday August 15th

Leaders at Carmi White County Unit 5 will gather for their meeting this Monday, August 15th in the cafeteria of the Jr/Sr High School. The meeting will get underway with business at 7pm. The board will deal with mostly procedural items, including the reading of the Superintendent’s Report and Treasurer’s Report. They’ll also be discussing a tentative FY23 budget. A closed session to discuss personnel is scheduled to take place after the meeting, with action to follow.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
WLKY.com

Southern Indiana school district breaks ground for new athletic facilities

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana school district begins work on a major renovation project. Silver Creek School Corporation held a groundbreaking on Friday to improve its athletic facilities. New baseball, softball, and football fields are going to be built as part of larger renovations to the primary, middle,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Friends use Special Olympics medals to honor explosion victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Charlie and Martina Hite were a married couple who competed together in the Special Olympics for years. Friends say the medals they earned meant a lot to them. After the two died in the explosion on North Weinbach Avenue, their friends are making sure they still...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrul.com

Bullpup Baseball & Softball Sweep Mt. Vernon

The 2022 junior high baseball and softball season began on Thursday as the Carmi-White County Bullpups and Lady Bullpups traveled to Mt. Vernon, Illinois to take on the Rams. Both teams came away victorious, baseball won by a final of 15-5, and softball won by a final of 13-2. On...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Principal Welcomes Students Back to School with Hilarious Backstreet Boys Parody Song [WATCH]

If there were a list of the coolest principals around, I have to think Mike Allen would be near the top if not on the top of that list. While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week welcoming his students and faculty back to the building for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot

There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
EVANSVILLE, IN
westkentuckystar.com

Construction on pace at newest southern IL casino, resort

Construction on southern Illinois' latest casino is making steady progress at Walker's Bluff between Herrin and Carbondale. Ground was broken last December for the casino, 116-room hotel, restaurants and events center. This week, crews began nearing completion on the framing for the new hotel, began work on the parking lot and hope to complete construction on the new water tower.
HERRIN, IL
FOX59

Friends remember couple killed in Evansville explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Charlie and Martina Hite loved to do everything together. They loved riding bikes through town, selling wares at the flea market, playing in the Special Olympics, and going to church together. In fact, perhaps the only thing they loved more than that was each other. Speaking on behalf of the Hite family, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: 1 hospitalized after morning accident on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews responded to an accident on Lloyd Expressway and South Cullen Avenue. They say that call came in around 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say the crash happened after the involved driver was almost hit by another car.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews respond to Evansville structure fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
EVANSVILLE, IN

