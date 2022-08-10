Read full article on original website
Related
petproductnews.com
PakTech Enters Pet Industry With Recyclable Packaging Handles
PakTech, a 31-year veteran in the sustainable packaging industry, has entered the pet industry with the launch of its new subsidiary brand: PetPak. PetPak offers a sleek, sustainable option for pet industry brands using 100 percent recycled high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic to create recyclable packaging handles that let the product shine, company officials said.
petproductnews.com
Ziwi Hires Customer Care Specialist
Ziwi USA in Overland Park, Kan., recently welcomed Jai Desai as its customer care specialist. Desai joined Ziwi with a love for animals and 13 years spent working at the Humane Society of Kansas City, company officials said. She joins Hannah Krieg in the North American customer care department in fielding inquiries, answering calls, and ensuring that Ziwi gets its customers the answers they need all while leaving a positive and friendly impression, officials added.
Comments / 0