Ziwi USA in Overland Park, Kan., recently welcomed Jai Desai as its customer care specialist. Desai joined Ziwi with a love for animals and 13 years spent working at the Humane Society of Kansas City, company officials said. She joins Hannah Krieg in the North American customer care department in fielding inquiries, answering calls, and ensuring that Ziwi gets its customers the answers they need all while leaving a positive and friendly impression, officials added.

OVERLAND PARK, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO