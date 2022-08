Can Westlake win an unprecedented fourth straight Class 6A title despite the graduation of Cade Klubnik and the retirement of Todd Dodge? Which new Class 6A teams have the best chances to reach the postseason? And just who is the best high school quarterback in the Austin area? The American-Statesman continues its 2022 high school football season previews by looking at the Austin area's largest programs in its district-by-district breakdown for Class 6A. ...

