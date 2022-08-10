Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
The Post and Courier
Gamecocks scrimmage without some notable players
COLUMBIA — It’s a scrimmage after the first-week drudgery of preseason camp, half of it spent not in full pads. There wouldn’t be anything earth-shattering except for the worst kind of news. Shane Beamer didn’t have any of that Aug. 13 while wrapping South Carolina’s first scrimmage....
gamecocksonline.com
No. 12 South Carolina to Face No. 2 Duke in Exhibition Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s soccer will hit the road and head to Durham to take on the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils for their preseason exhibition on Friday. The No. 12 ranked Gamecocks head into the 2022 season having advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals (the program’s ninth-straight tournament appearance), ending the year 14-7-1. Fans will see 22 familiar and returning faces, in addition to 12 newcomers joining this fall. Head coach Shelley Smith will enter into her 22nd season with South Carolina, joined by Associate Head Coach Jamie Smith, and Assistant Coach Marnie Merritt.
How Rattler, Doty performed during scrimmage No. 1
South Carolina took the field for its first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday afternoon in Williams-Brice Stadium in preparation for the 2022 season which kicks off on Sept. 3 against Georgia State. Beamer has been impressed with what he has seen from his quarterbacks so far through preseason camp...
footballscoop.com
Shane Beamer makes South Carolina players sit in stadium's upper deck to deliver key message
Perhaps one of the biggest factors around the buy-in and optimism for Shane Beamer’s early tenure atop South Carolina football is the positive “culture” that Beamer & Co. continue to instill in the program. This week, as the Gamecocks wind through just their second preseason camp under...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
South Carolina State gives Buddy Pough extension, raise
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Buddy Pough will be at SC State for at least two more seasons. The winningest coach in school history signed an extension on Wednesday that will keep him at his alma mater through the 2023 season. The agreement will also bump his salary up to $287,000...
thenewirmonews.com
Irmo softball team makes history
When the Irmo Little League’s Junior Softball team played in the Little League’s World Series last week, it marked the first time in history that an Irmo Little League (ILL) team made it to the World Series — not to mention finishing the season as the World Series runner-up.
coladaily.com
Preseason jamborees starts this weekend
Dress rehearsals are important in many aspects of life but when you are 16, 17 or 18 years old and play high school football, one of the highest ones on your list include the first exhibition under game-like conditions. If you look across the Midlands this weekend, you have several...
Lamar Silver Foxes football preview
LAMAR, SC – This past off season Lamar hired a new head coach. Josh Pierce was named the football coach, in place of Chad Wilkes. Pierce knows the program all too well, he spent several seasons on staff, last season he was the defensive coordinator. The Foxes will move into a tough Region 6-1A with […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tim Tebow shares inspirational message at Columbia church
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Heisman trophy winner, former Columbia Fireflies baseball player, first round draft pick and all around nice guy Tim Tebow visited Columbia Thursday night for some inspirational speaking. The event, held at Shandon Baptist Church, brought together Tebow, local coaches and athletes to talk about how their...
abccolumbia.com
BACK ON CAMPUS: SC State welcomes new students for fall semester
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Around a thousand new students are preparing to start classes at South Carolina State University this fall. Thursday morning, many of them moved into on-campus housing and got oriented to the campus. “When you come into these gates, you’re going to leave changed in some...
Deion Jamison makes history in South Carolina education
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In May, Deion Jamison received the honor of being recognized as South Carolina's 2023 Teacher of the Year, making him the first Black man to earn the title that has recognized excellence in education since 1956. Born and educated in what's historically been called the educational...
Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall
SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soda City Biz WIRE
Hydrocephalus Association Welcomes New Board Member Deitra Matthews, Columbia, SC
The Hydrocephalus Association (HA) would like to warmly welcome new board member Deitra Matthews, MPA. She is CEO of The Ram Foundation and serves on HA’s Support and Education Committee. A graduate of Savannah State University, Deitra holds a master’s degree in public administration with a concentration in public...
'It’s a handful of us': Newberry celebrates Black Business Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. — August is Black Business Month, a time to celebrate and acknowledge different black-owned businesses in our community. Donnie Bates is one of the most recent black business owners to call Newberry home. Bates opened Tankman's Garage Tavern two months ago after serving 21 years in the...
Food Truck Fridays continues at BullStreet in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just about everyone looks forward to Fridays. The day signals to most folks the beginning of the weekend and an excuse to do something special or indulge in a treat -- especially around lunchtime. If you don't already have plans for lunch, City of Columbia has...
wach.com
Threat against Kershaw County school traced to Hawaii
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — New information on a fake threat against Lugoff-Elgin High School in Kershaw County. The threat on social media came from an account under the name of a student who is in special education classes at the high school. But he was the one who reached out to deputies, calling to tell them he didn’t make the threat.
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray Dam intake towers to be restored in yearslong Dominion project
LEXINGTON — Lake Murray boaters are being asked to steer clear of the Lake Murray Dam, where Dominion Energy has begun preliminary work on a project to improve the dam's intake towers. The intake towers, which supply water to the Lower Saluda River, rely on a set of steel...
The Post and Courier
Longtime Columbia dive bar The Whig to close
Columbia will soon lose its beloved, dimly lit dive bar. The Whig, a well-known dive bar right across from the State House, will close its doors after 17 years in business after co-owners Phill Blair and Will Green were told their bar's lease was not going to be renewed. A new hotel is set to open in the spot that the bar operates in.
WIS-TV
Autopsy results released for missing boater
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a missing Lake Murray boater was found Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). On July 31, Terrance Butler, 31, of Edgefield, was reported missing near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park after he went into the water and never came back.
Orangeburg County schools offer hefty incentive as sign-on bonus for new teachers
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County School District will offer an additional $5,000 in teacher sign-on bonuses to certified full-time teachers for the new school year. This comes as the district faces 36 teacher vacancies. “I wish we had known this earlier because I think we could’ve filled...
Comments / 0