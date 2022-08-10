ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

The Post and Courier

Gamecocks scrimmage without some notable players

COLUMBIA — It’s a scrimmage after the first-week drudgery of preseason camp, half of it spent not in full pads. There wouldn’t be anything earth-shattering except for the worst kind of news. Shane Beamer didn’t have any of that Aug. 13 while wrapping South Carolina’s first scrimmage....
COLUMBIA, SC
gamecocksonline.com

No. 12 South Carolina to Face No. 2 Duke in Exhibition Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s soccer will hit the road and head to Durham to take on the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils for their preseason exhibition on Friday. The No. 12 ranked Gamecocks head into the 2022 season having advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals (the program’s ninth-straight tournament appearance), ending the year 14-7-1. Fans will see 22 familiar and returning faces, in addition to 12 newcomers joining this fall. Head coach Shelley Smith will enter into her 22nd season with South Carolina, joined by Associate Head Coach Jamie Smith, and Assistant Coach Marnie Merritt.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

How Rattler, Doty performed during scrimmage No. 1

South Carolina took the field for its first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday afternoon in Williams-Brice Stadium in preparation for the 2022 season which kicks off on Sept. 3 against Georgia State. Beamer has been impressed with what he has seen from his quarterbacks so far through preseason camp...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

South Carolina State gives Buddy Pough extension, raise

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Buddy Pough will be at SC State for at least two more seasons. The winningest coach in school history signed an extension on Wednesday that will keep him at his alma mater through the 2023 season. The agreement will also bump his salary up to $287,000...
ORANGEBURG, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Irmo softball team makes history

When the Irmo Little League’s Junior Softball team played in the Little League’s World Series last week, it marked the first time in history that an Irmo Little League (ILL) team made it to the World Series — not to mention finishing the season as the World Series runner-up.
IRMO, SC
coladaily.com

Preseason jamborees starts this weekend

Dress rehearsals are important in many aspects of life but when you are 16, 17 or 18 years old and play high school football, one of the highest ones on your list include the first exhibition under game-like conditions. If you look across the Midlands this weekend, you have several...
LEXINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

Lamar Silver Foxes football preview

LAMAR, SC – This past off season Lamar hired a new head coach. Josh Pierce was named the football coach, in place of Chad Wilkes. Pierce knows the program all too well, he spent several seasons on staff, last season he was the defensive coordinator. The Foxes will move into a tough Region 6-1A with […]
LAMAR, SC
News19 WLTX

Tim Tebow shares inspirational message at Columbia church

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Heisman trophy winner, former Columbia Fireflies baseball player, first round draft pick and all around nice guy Tim Tebow visited Columbia Thursday night for some inspirational speaking. The event, held at Shandon Baptist Church, brought together Tebow, local coaches and athletes to talk about how their...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

BACK ON CAMPUS: SC State welcomes new students for fall semester

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Around a thousand new students are preparing to start classes at South Carolina State University this fall. Thursday morning, many of them moved into on-campus housing and got oriented to the campus. “When you come into these gates, you’re going to leave changed in some...
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall

SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Threat against Kershaw County school traced to Hawaii

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — New information on a fake threat against Lugoff-Elgin High School in Kershaw County. The threat on social media came from an account under the name of a student who is in special education classes at the high school. But he was the one who reached out to deputies, calling to tell them he didn’t make the threat.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Longtime Columbia dive bar The Whig to close

Columbia will soon lose its beloved, dimly lit dive bar. The Whig, a well-known dive bar right across from the State House, will close its doors after 17 years in business after co-owners Phill Blair and Will Green were told their bar's lease was not going to be renewed. A new hotel is set to open in the spot that the bar operates in.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Autopsy results released for missing boater

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a missing Lake Murray boater was found Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). On July 31, Terrance Butler, 31, of Edgefield, was reported missing near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park after he went into the water and never came back.
COLUMBIA, SC

