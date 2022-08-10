COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s soccer will hit the road and head to Durham to take on the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils for their preseason exhibition on Friday. The No. 12 ranked Gamecocks head into the 2022 season having advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals (the program’s ninth-straight tournament appearance), ending the year 14-7-1. Fans will see 22 familiar and returning faces, in addition to 12 newcomers joining this fall. Head coach Shelley Smith will enter into her 22nd season with South Carolina, joined by Associate Head Coach Jamie Smith, and Assistant Coach Marnie Merritt.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO