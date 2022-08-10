Area girls’ soccer season preview

Fleming County’s Laney Pease and St. Patrick’s Caroline Poczatek battle for possession in midfield during a game last season. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

The 2022 KHSAA soccer season got started on Monday, we put out the area boys’ preview on Tuesday and here’s a look at each girls’ team and what they’re looking forward to this season:

Mason County (9-7-2 in 2021)

The Lady Royals turned what was looking like a bleak 2021 season into a bright one. They started 1-5-1, then went 8-0-1 in their next nine games before two losses in the postseason effectively ended their season.

They’ll look to build off that end of season run as they’ll have to replace five seniors from last year’s roster.

“We have 10 returning players from last year’s varsity team. That said, we are looking to all of them to step into and take on that leadership role, both on and off the field. We expect seniors Neveah Wright and Alaina Poe and juniors Kynedee Mauney and Chloe Cracraft and sophomore Sarah Payne to have a big impact on our season,” Lady Royals coach Amy Cottam said.

Payne is the leading returning goal scorer with 10 last season, Mauney collecting seven, Poe with five.

Cottam said they’ll employ a new formation with focus on more balance in the middle and having patience in the buildup on the attack.

It might be a new season, but the team to target is no different, Harrison County in the 38th District. The Fillies have won the district in nine of the 10 years its been in existence, Pendleton County the only team able to topple them in 2014. The Lady Royals were competitive with the Fillies in two losses last season.

“I think we really took them by surprise. Even though we lost both, 3-6 and 2-4, this was the first time we had scored on them since 2017. They’ve dominated our series over the years and for us, they are the team to beat in the district,” Cottam said.

Wednesday night will let the Lady Royals know where they stand right away, hosting the Fillies in their home opener.

Cottam also thinks some players not yet known will make a difference this year in sophomores Maddie Howard and Kaelynn Henning in goal who had 181 saves last season, and freshman Adrienne Downs-Perry, Kizy Muse and Jasilin Shields.

The schedule may not have many of the top-tier teams in the 10th Region with the likes of Bishop Brossart, Campbell County, Montgomery County or George Rogers Clark, but Cottam feels Calvary Christian (a 1-0 loss Monday), Villa Madonna, Fleming County, Pendleton County and Bourbon County will help challenge them and make the team better.

They’ll also compete in the Kentucky 2A sectional tournament, opening with Powell County on Monday.

“We’ll use the Harrison game as a gauge to where we’re at the beginning of the season. The 2A tournament gives us the opportunity to have a little pressure of “win or go home” type games that will add some excitement to our season as well as prepare the team for post season,” Cottam said.

The start of the season will be busy for the Lady Royals, they play nine games in the first three weeks.

St. Patrick (5-9-1 in 2021)

Much like the Saints, the Lady Saints lost a talented senior class that included their top two goal scorers and goalkeeper.

Of the 22 goals they scored last season, all three were seniors in Allison Hughes, Chloe Little and Katie Hord. Caroline Day played every game in net so it was a senior class that produced a lot as they finished 5-9-1.

“We suffered great losses in our graduation class last year, talent, a serious tremendous amount of talent. We are rebuilding and, in a small school environment, that will always take extra effort and discipline and these young kids have shown up and dedicated themselves to the process of growing,” Lady Saints coach Father Michael Black said. “That being said, realistically, I am looking for them to pull out the surprise upsets and improve in their skills and understanding of the game as the season progresses so that we are well poised come playoff time. With some of the new players, too, I am hoping they fall in love with God’s favorite sport.”

Black is counting on Vanessa Reed, Caroline Poczatek and Karlee Mellankamp to make a big jump this year. They’ll replace Day in net with an athletic Lillian Klee, a freshman who has already helped make her mark on the basketball court for the Lady Saints the last couple of years as a middle schooler.

“Lillian has dedicated herself with great passion to becoming a great keeper like her Poczatek idols and is already stepping up as a natural leader of the team and especially her defense,” Black said.

He’ll also lean on Makenna Roush and Taylor Watts to be more productive on the pitch this season.

“We are going to focus on firming up our defense and not leaving our freshman keeper abandoned; though losing such a large and talented senior class hurts, there is some fresh talent already making huge improvements in just this short amount of practice,” Black said.

The lady Saints are looking forward to games against local rivals Mason County, Fleming County, Ripley and Pendleton County on the schedule.

“These oughta be good and exciting games that will help us gauge ourselves as we progress and grow through the season,” Black said.

The Lady Saints get their season started Thursday night at Ludlow. Outside of the local games they’re looking forward to, they’ll face Calvary Christian on September 3 in the opening round of the 10th Region All “A” soccer tournament.

Fleming County (14-8 in 2021)

A lot of things will look new for the Lady Panthers in 2022, starting with their head coach as Pam McGlone takes over for Dallas Hicks, who coached the team the past three seasons and led them to the region championship game last season.

As for what’s to replace on the pitch, it starts with Hayley Applegate, finishing her high school career with 169 goals, tied for the 13th most in KHSAA history. Applegate was part of a six-member senior class, but the Lady Panthers do return a lot of production, starting with Makayla Lewis-Burnette and Irenea Hicks, the two combining to score 25 goals and tally 20 assists while McGlone is also counting on Sofia Wells to be a leader of the team.

“I feel we will have strong leaders on all areas of the field this season, but we’re counting on these three to be the glue of the team,” McGlone said.

McGlone feels they can be versatile this year with many that can play multiple positions. While they came up short in the region title game last year, the goal will still remain the same.

“In addition to ‘getting better than we were yesterday’, our team goal is to win region,” McGlone said.

They’ve beefed up the schedule a bit that includes teams like Scott County, Harrison County, Frederick Douglass and Montgomery County out of region on top of the usual top tier teams in the 16th Region.

McGlone will also be counting on sophomore goalie Hadlee Hazelrigg to build off a freshman season in which she recorded 208 saves as a freshman.

“We have a cluster of young players who have been playing together for many years and they have blended well with the team,” McGlone said.

The Lady Panthers will try for a third straight 61st District title this season after ending Rowan County’s run of eight straight district titles.

Fleming gets a little bit of a later start than others this season, the regular season opener not until Saturday when they play at Boyd County. A September 19 matchup in Grayson with East Carter will provide a rematch of last year’s 16th Region Championship game.