fox2detroit.com

Wrong-way driver abandons vehicle on I-75, drives stolen Jeep through garage door before chase

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - When police received a call about a wrong-way driver on I-75 in northern Michigan, they found the car because the driver fled and stole a Jeep. According to Michigan State Police, a driver was seen going the wrong way on I-75 near Old State Road in Otsego County around 5:35 p.m. Aug. 4. When they arrived, they found the vehicle abandoned, and received reports of a man seen running across the road.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Charlevoix Bridge, US-31 Highway Temporarily Closed Due to Bomb Threat

UPDATE (4:56 P.M.):. The Charlevoix County bridge area has been cleared. The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office says it is back open for travel. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. The Charlevoix Lift Bridge, US-31 Highway, in downtown Charlevoix is temporarily closed due to a bomb threat, according to Michigan State Police. MSP said in...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Northern Michigan man arrested for injuring girl by throwing rock from moving car

A 31-year-old Gaylord man has been taken into custody for throwing a large rock from a moving vehicle and injuring a young girl, Michigan State Police reported. Brandon Clifton was arraigned in Otsego County for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of malicious destruction of personal property over $1,000 but less than $20,000 and littering in the path of a vehicle, according to MSP in a recent press release.
GAYLORD, MI
northernexpress.com

Say Cheese! Five Fromagers Putting Northern Michigan on the Cheese Map

The European Union might be the world leader in cheese production (7 million metric tons annually), and, sure, Wisconsin has rightfully earned its “America’s Dairyland” title (it produced 3.5 billion tons in 2021). But Michigan—northern Michigan, in particular—is quickly, albeit quietly, becoming a mecca for cheesemakers, mongers, and addicts alike. Here, we share a small sampling of our region’s fabulous fromagers and what makes each so darn special.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Ann Arbor to Traverse City Railway Project Receives Over $2 Million in Grants for Phase II Study

The Northern Michigan Passenger Railway Project to connect Ann Arbor to Traverse City, and even Petoskey, got a huge boost in funds. “There is a $1 million allocation in the state’s budget that was made a few weeks ago, and so that goes through MDOT,” said Groundworks Center for Resilient Communities Transportation Program Manager Carolyn Ulstad. “Just this week, we found out that we were successful in partnership with the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority that we received, and were awarded, the $1.3 million to continue the work as well.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Town Makes List of American’s Best Lake Towns

There’s still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names

Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
LANSING, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Armed & dangerous suspect located

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: Adam Johnson has been located, authorities say. "Cancel BOL, he has been located. Thank you," CCE Central Dispatch 911 said. ----------------------------------------------------------- CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Law enforcement agencies are continuing to look for Adam Johnson who is wanted for a PPO violation. Johnson...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
worldatlas.com

10 Most Beautiful Lakes in Michigan

When browsing about the best lakes in Michigan, one almost always finds Lake Michigan, Lake Superior, Lake Erie, and Lake Huron on the top of the list. While these four lakes are indeed beautiful, their sheer scale overshadows other smaller but equally picturesque ones. Michigan, the "Great Lakes State", is home to a plethora of such not so much hidden, but just underrated gems. Here are ten lakes in the "Mitten State" that when visited offer a lake experience like no other.
MICHIGAN STATE
My North.com

Discover the Sunflower Fields of Northern Michigan

Here comes the sun! From Suttons Bay to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, here are five sunflower fields to explore in Northern Michigan + when to go, what to bring and a little about each owner’s journey. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
leelanauticker.com

Rockhounding All The Rage In Leelanau County

Rockhounding is big business in Leelanau County – literally! Local shops have started to carry more and more specialized gear for the “hunt” and more and more locals and tourists alike want tips and tricks for finding the elusive Petoskey Stone or Leland Blues. We asked local guru Scot Wack, owner of Northport Trading Post, for the latest on the rock-hound life. Scot, and his wife, Jennifer, have carried on Jennifer’s grandfather’s tradition of creating Petoskey stone jewelry, and selling stones, stone art, and polishing kits at the store. They are one of the few shops that actually polish and sell stones on site. Here, a Q&A with Wack:
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Leelanau County Deputies Searching For Driver Missing Car Door After Crashing

Leelanau County Deputies is asking for your help in finding a driver who crashed and left their passenger side door on the side of the road. Around 12:49 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a possible car crash on Manitou Trail near Leland. When they arrived on the scene, they determined that there was a single car crash had occurred and the suspect had left the scene.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

Dogs in Northern Michigan Getting Sick, Dying From Mysterious Disease

A Northern Michigan animal shelter is warning of a canine disease spreading through the area, in which many dogs have become ill, and some have died. Otsego County Animal Shelter Warns of Parvo-Like Disease Killing Dogs in Northern Michigan. The Otsego County Animal Shelter is located in Gaylord, Michigan, which...
9&10 News

DNR Provides Update to Camp Grayling Expansion Proposal

As the state considers a Michigan National Guard proposal to expand its Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, the Michigan DNR is encouraging public comment. The Michigan National Guard has proposed leasing nearly 162,000 acres of state forest land to conduct training exercises that use sophisticated communications systems. Camp Grayling officials say they would create buffer zones around training areas and stay at least 1,500 feet from lakes and rivers.
GRAYLING, MI
MLive

$100 million bridge planned for Traverse City would be third longest in state

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A proposed $100 million bridge near Traverse City would be the third longest in the state. Crossing the Boardman River south of Traverse City, the 2,000-foot bridge would span between Hartman and Hammond roads in Garfield Township, The Ticker reports. It would be the third longest bridge in Michigan (excluding international crossings) after the Mackinac Bridge (26,372 feet) and the Zilwaukee Bridge (8,085 feet) in Saginaw County.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

