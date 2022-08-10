Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Wrong-way driver abandons vehicle on I-75, drives stolen Jeep through garage door before chase
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - When police received a call about a wrong-way driver on I-75 in northern Michigan, they found the car because the driver fled and stole a Jeep. According to Michigan State Police, a driver was seen going the wrong way on I-75 near Old State Road in Otsego County around 5:35 p.m. Aug. 4. When they arrived, they found the vehicle abandoned, and received reports of a man seen running across the road.
Charlevoix Bridge, US-31 Highway Temporarily Closed Due to Bomb Threat
UPDATE (4:56 P.M.):. The Charlevoix County bridge area has been cleared. The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office says it is back open for travel. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. The Charlevoix Lift Bridge, US-31 Highway, in downtown Charlevoix is temporarily closed due to a bomb threat, according to Michigan State Police. MSP said in...
2 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Wexford County (Wexford County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a Northern Michigan roadway following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. Officials reported a car collided with a truck hauling [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Harbor Springs Woman Charged for Killing Boyfriend in Emmet County
A 48-year-old Harbor Springs woman was charged with homicide Friday for allegedly killing her boyfriend on Wednesday, according to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:58 p.m. Wednesday, CCE Central Dispatch got a call from a woman who said she shot her boyfriend at a home on State Road near Middle Village Road in Friendship Township.
recordpatriot.com
Northern Michigan man arrested for injuring girl by throwing rock from moving car
A 31-year-old Gaylord man has been taken into custody for throwing a large rock from a moving vehicle and injuring a young girl, Michigan State Police reported. Brandon Clifton was arraigned in Otsego County for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of malicious destruction of personal property over $1,000 but less than $20,000 and littering in the path of a vehicle, according to MSP in a recent press release.
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
northernexpress.com
Say Cheese! Five Fromagers Putting Northern Michigan on the Cheese Map
The European Union might be the world leader in cheese production (7 million metric tons annually), and, sure, Wisconsin has rightfully earned its “America’s Dairyland” title (it produced 3.5 billion tons in 2021). But Michigan—northern Michigan, in particular—is quickly, albeit quietly, becoming a mecca for cheesemakers, mongers, and addicts alike. Here, we share a small sampling of our region’s fabulous fromagers and what makes each so darn special.
Ann Arbor to Traverse City Railway Project Receives Over $2 Million in Grants for Phase II Study
The Northern Michigan Passenger Railway Project to connect Ann Arbor to Traverse City, and even Petoskey, got a huge boost in funds. “There is a $1 million allocation in the state’s budget that was made a few weeks ago, and so that goes through MDOT,” said Groundworks Center for Resilient Communities Transportation Program Manager Carolyn Ulstad. “Just this week, we found out that we were successful in partnership with the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority that we received, and were awarded, the $1.3 million to continue the work as well.”
wcsx.com
Michigan Town Makes List of American’s Best Lake Towns
There’s still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names
Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
UpNorthLive.com
Armed & dangerous suspect located
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: Adam Johnson has been located, authorities say. "Cancel BOL, he has been located. Thank you," CCE Central Dispatch 911 said. ----------------------------------------------------------- CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Law enforcement agencies are continuing to look for Adam Johnson who is wanted for a PPO violation. Johnson...
worldatlas.com
10 Most Beautiful Lakes in Michigan
When browsing about the best lakes in Michigan, one almost always finds Lake Michigan, Lake Superior, Lake Erie, and Lake Huron on the top of the list. While these four lakes are indeed beautiful, their sheer scale overshadows other smaller but equally picturesque ones. Michigan, the "Great Lakes State", is home to a plethora of such not so much hidden, but just underrated gems. Here are ten lakes in the "Mitten State" that when visited offer a lake experience like no other.
My North.com
Discover the Sunflower Fields of Northern Michigan
Here comes the sun! From Suttons Bay to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, here are five sunflower fields to explore in Northern Michigan + when to go, what to bring and a little about each owner’s journey. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
leelanauticker.com
Rockhounding All The Rage In Leelanau County
Rockhounding is big business in Leelanau County – literally! Local shops have started to carry more and more specialized gear for the “hunt” and more and more locals and tourists alike want tips and tricks for finding the elusive Petoskey Stone or Leland Blues. We asked local guru Scot Wack, owner of Northport Trading Post, for the latest on the rock-hound life. Scot, and his wife, Jennifer, have carried on Jennifer’s grandfather’s tradition of creating Petoskey stone jewelry, and selling stones, stone art, and polishing kits at the store. They are one of the few shops that actually polish and sell stones on site. Here, a Q&A with Wack:
Leelanau County Deputies Searching For Driver Missing Car Door After Crashing
Leelanau County Deputies is asking for your help in finding a driver who crashed and left their passenger side door on the side of the road. Around 12:49 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a possible car crash on Manitou Trail near Leland. When they arrived on the scene, they determined that there was a single car crash had occurred and the suspect had left the scene.
Third Longest Bridge in Michigan Planned for Traverse City
I wrote a post recently about Traverse City being tops on the list for most affordable place to retire. And yes we're talking about the entire United States. Traverse City is the best place to live when you want to hang up your working days and focus on your golden years.
Dogs in Northern Michigan Getting Sick, Dying From Mysterious Disease
A Northern Michigan animal shelter is warning of a canine disease spreading through the area, in which many dogs have become ill, and some have died. Otsego County Animal Shelter Warns of Parvo-Like Disease Killing Dogs in Northern Michigan. The Otsego County Animal Shelter is located in Gaylord, Michigan, which...
DNR Provides Update to Camp Grayling Expansion Proposal
As the state considers a Michigan National Guard proposal to expand its Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, the Michigan DNR is encouraging public comment. The Michigan National Guard has proposed leasing nearly 162,000 acres of state forest land to conduct training exercises that use sophisticated communications systems. Camp Grayling officials say they would create buffer zones around training areas and stay at least 1,500 feet from lakes and rivers.
Soldiers Spotted Outside Training Area Grows Concerns Over Proposed Camp Grayling Expansion
The debate over a possible 162,000 acre expansion to Camp Grayling continues after photos show soldiers performing an exercise outside of a training area. Early Sunday evening, Gary and his wife were sitting on their deck along the Manistee River in Bear Lake Township when soldiers in large rafts came floating by.
$100 million bridge planned for Traverse City would be third longest in state
GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A proposed $100 million bridge near Traverse City would be the third longest in the state. Crossing the Boardman River south of Traverse City, the 2,000-foot bridge would span between Hartman and Hammond roads in Garfield Township, The Ticker reports. It would be the third longest bridge in Michigan (excluding international crossings) after the Mackinac Bridge (26,372 feet) and the Zilwaukee Bridge (8,085 feet) in Saginaw County.
