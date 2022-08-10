Read full article on original website
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Columbia hosts Prime Time in the Parks
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for a game, movie and sports night. The Columbia Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a free teen night for Columbia’s youth, with games and movies. Prime Time in the Parks is a free late-night teen program that provides a fun and safe...
Local Living: Prime Time in the Parks and Food Truck Fridays
COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, you can adopt a furry friend. Columbia Animal Services is participating in the nationwide Clear the Shelters initiative for the entire month of August, which means all adoptions are free, as shelters continue to face over-capacity issues. So far, Columbia Animal Services has had more than 100 adoptions since the beginning of the month, but they need your help as more pets continue to refill the shelter every day. Visit Columbia Animal Services at 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209.
A fundraiser plans to raise money for a local father who needs a kidney
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Three years ago, 45 year old Lugoff native Matt King was diagnosed with GPA Vasculitis, and given six months to live. Matt did not take this sentence lightly, and engaged in an aggressive chemo regimen, which on the surface worked, pushing it into remission. The cost, however, was the destruction his kidneys. He is currently in renal failure, and on the list for a transplant, however, nowhere near the top.
Local Living: Pet adoptions and more this weekend
Good Morning Columbia anchor helps rescue accident victim
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Monica Rivers is seeing who she calls her angel again, for the first time since her accident. That angel, is Good Morning Columbia news anchor Curtis Wilson. “He means the world to me. Had it not been for him at that time, the angel that god sent to me. I know we all have angels. God has ones assigned to us. And if it was just for that moment on that date, Curtis Wilson was the angel assigned to Monica Rivers,” Rivers says.
Lexington Richland 5 Honors Irmo Little League Junior Softball team
IRMO, SC(WOLO)–Lexington-Richland School District Five honored the Irmo Little League Junior Softball team on Friday. The team represented South Carolina in the Little League Junior Softball World Series. The Irmo Little League Junior Softball team was presented with a proclamation from the South Carolina State House and Representatives Nathan...
Lexington School District Two implements clear bag rule for athletic events
LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Get those clear bags ready. Beginning Friday, August 19, Lexington School District Two says it will implement a clear bag rule at athletics events. Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″. A logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.
ON THE ROAD: Palmetto State’s third oldest city boasts historical and recreational charm
GEORGETOWN, SC (WOLO) — With kids in Richland County schools returning next week, you still have this weekend to squeeze in a quick vacation. If you’re looking for a nice day trip, look no further than a small coastal town that has been recognized as the best in the country by USA Today.
BACK ON CAMPUS: SC State welcomes new students for fall semester
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Around a thousand new students are preparing to start classes at South Carolina State University this fall. Thursday morning, many of them moved into on-campus housing and got oriented to the campus. “When you come into these gates, you’re going to leave changed in some...
Prisma Health forensic nurse team receives SAFE designation
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Prisma health forensic nurse team received its S.A.F.E. designation today. S.A.F.E., or Sexual Assault Forensic Excellence, is awarded to a South Carolina hospital or agency that completes sexual assault victim care training provided by the South Carolina Victim Assistance Network. The training includes evidence preservation and trauma informed care.
Harvest Hope Food Bank working to get meals to thousands of students
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Harvest Hope Food Bank says throughout the school year it sends nutrition bags to children in the Midlands who do not have access to food on the weekends but with inflation, the need is growing to help more families. The food bank says thousands of...
Serve and Connect Hosting ‘Be safe Block Party’
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Serve and Connect is hosting a “Be Safe Block Party”. You and the family can celebrate the community with free food, music, games, and interact with local law enforcement. It takes place Thursday, August 11 from 4 to 6 pm at the Katheryn M....
Grand Opening of new Main Street restaurant: Takosushi
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– City of Columbia officials were on hand for the grand opening of Takosushi. The new Main Street location is in the historic arcade mall. Takosushi is known for Asian Southwestern fusion. It features a diverse menu, including sushi, potstickers, nachos, quesadillas, soups and salads. One of...
KCSO: Man wanted for stabbing his mother in Cassatt
KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies are searching for a man accused of stabbing his mother Thursday night. Drake Munger, 28, has long hair and was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt and blue jeans. Deputies say it happened after 10 p.m. at a home on Crownvista...
City of Columbia’s Parks and Rec After-School program set to begin
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department’s After-School Program is set to begin, along with the new school year. The program will begin on Tuesday, August 16 for children ages 5-12. Officials say the cost for the program is $30 per week, per child....
Deputies: Hawaii juvenile made threat against Lugoff-Elgin HS
Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Turns out Social media threats made against Lugoff-Elgin High School actually came from more than 4,500 miles away in Hawaii. According to the Kershaw Co. Sheriff’s Office the FBI and the Honolulu Police Department made contact with the juvenile they say made the threats and his parents.
Local coffee shop owners react to rising costs
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You might have noticed that your morning cup of coffee costs a little more recently. According to NPD marketing research, the average cup of coffee is up by about 9% nationwide, compared to last year. Bart Baldwin, the owner of Bart’s Coffee Shop in Chapin, finds...
Body of missing boater recovered in Lake Murray
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say the body of a man who disappeared on Lake Murray has been found. Officials say the body of Terrance Butler, 31, of Edgefield was found near Dreher Island State Park in Newberry Co. yesterday. According to investigators...
Columbia police search for accused peeping Tom
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia Police Wednesday released surveillance footage of a man looking into the windows of a home on Devine Street. If you recognize this man call the Columbia Police Department or leave a tip at http://CrimeSC.com.
CPD investigating fatal collision on Farrow and 277
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say they are investigating a fatal collision involving two people on a moped. Investigators say it happened at Farrow Rd. and 277 on the bridge headed into Columbia. We’re told the road will be closed while police and the coroner’s office process the scene....
