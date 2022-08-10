ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathedral City, CA

Robb Report

One of Palm Springs’ Best Restaurants Just Opened an Outpost in LA

Chef Michael Beckman’s Workshop Kitchen & Bar has been a hit in Palm Springs since it opened a decade ago. Now he’s bringing an outpost of the French-inspired restaurant to his hometown of Los Angeles. The new spot, which opened Friday in LA’s Fairfax District, is serving up two different tasting menus, with a number of supplemental courses and “for the table” dishes. The first five-course tasting option ($90) features fish and beef dishes such as halibut with sauce bouillabaisse, morels, pickled Fresno and tom kha foam, as well as hanger steak with artichokes, beurre rouge and herb salad. The second...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Pride theme Say Gay is political

The Palm Springs Pride committee decided this year's PRIDE theme was "SAY GAY." Under the law, public school teachers in Florida are barred from engaging in classroom instruction related to sexual orientation or gender identity. The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, signed the Parental Rights and Education Bill in march. There was some protest from The post Palm Springs Pride theme Say Gay is political appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
US News and World Report

The 22 Best Restaurants in Palm Springs, California

Whether you're in the mood for a romantic dinner out, a decadent brunch with friends, or a farm-to-table lunch to fuel you in between shopping and hiking, Palm Springs' dining scene has got you covered. U.S. News editors researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to come up with this selection of the best eateries in Palm Springs.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
brooklynvegan.com

Bill Pitman, guitarist in The Wrecking Crew, dies at 102

Guitarist Bill Pitman, who was part of the legendary Wrecking Crew of session musicians, died on Thursday (8/11) at his home in La Quinta, California. He was 102. Born February 12, 1920 in Belleville, NJ, Pittman came from a music family -- his father was staff bassist for NBC in Rockefeller Center -- and he picked up the guitar at an early age. By the time he was a teenager, he was going to see Charlie Parker and other luminaries play in New York City and was well on his way to being an ace musician himself. In 1951 he was hired as a guitarist for Peggy Lee and within a few years was an in-demand session musician, playing with Mel Torme, Buddy Rich and others. It was after meeting producer Phil Spector that he became part of a group of players who would become known as the Wrecking Crew, and over the '50s and '60s played on some of the most well-known songs of all time.
LA QUINTA, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

As home sales inventory increases, have rents started falling?

Earlier this year, we did a deep dive on rent prices in Palm Springs and elsewhere in the Coachella Valley. At the time, data showed average monthly rent in the city had doubled in the past seven years and crossed the $2,000 mark for the first time at the start of 2022.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Valley to hold state of city

Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez will deliver Moreno Valley’s annual state of the city address Aug. 18. Gutierrez will speak of the city’s accomplishments in the past year and its plans for the future, according to a statement on the city’s website. “As we go through life, we inevitably...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
discovercathedralcity.com

Downtown Banner Program

Welcome to the 2023 Banner Program along East Palm Canyon Drive in Cathedral City. 42,655 Drivers pass along East Palm Canyon Drive each Day!. 41 Light Poles, each supports 2 banners, one on each side for a total of 82 banners. Banners are colorful and get attention. Each banner features...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
menifee247.com

Groundbreaking held for 330-acre Legado community

MENIFEE -- City of Menifee officials, community leaders, and representatives from Newport Pacific Land and IHP Capital Partners joined together Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of Menifee’s newest master-planned community, Legado. The 330-acre Legado community will include 1,000 new homes with an exciting array of design choices and numerous...
MENIFEE, CA
Music
KESQ News Channel 3

Silver alert issued missing woman in Cathedral City

The California Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for a missing woman last seen in Cathedral City on Wednesday. Marolyn Harvey, 68, was last seen in the area of Landau Boulevard at Vista Chino on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at around noon. SILVER ALERT - Riverside and San Bernardino CountiesLast Seen: Landau Boulevard at Vista The post Silver alert issued missing woman in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man found guilty in retrial for 2008 murder of Palm Springs art dealer

A 73-year-old former attorney was found guilty for his role in the 2008 financially motivated killing of a Palm Springs retiree David K. Replogle was found guilty of first-degree murder, three counts of burglary, two counts of grand theft and one count each of identity theft, attempted unlawful receipt of stolen goods, forgery, and a The post Man found guilty in retrial for 2008 murder of Palm Springs art dealer appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

East valley residents react to power outage and heavy rain

Thermal resident Cesar Lopez Barreras had to clean following overnight storms. He said in a flash, the rain came down on his home and others at the Silver Sand RV Park near Red Earth Casino in Thermal. Video sent to News Channel 3 shows water rushing over a roadway. Cesar Lopez describes having mixed reactions The post East valley residents react to power outage and heavy rain appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project

The city of Palm Springs says a contractor who was paid millions of dollars to construct the Downtown Park has "abandoned" the project, which remains incomplete nearly a year after its grand opening. With much fanfare last October, Palm Springs celebrated the grand opening of its new downtown park – but 9 months later, city documents The post Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards

If you’re driving in the Palm Springs and Cathedral City, you may see some unique billboards around town depicting wildfires, drought and housing. “My one goal with this project is to get people just to look, just acknowledge what's going on," said photographer Thomas Broening. Two years ago, Broening came up with the idea to The post ‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
recordgazette.net

Beaumont opens new middle college

With the start of the 2022-23 school year on Thursday, Aug. 11, Beaumont Unified School District opened its new Beaumont Middle College High School, which is designed to give students a college-like academic experience while they earn college credits in high school. According to Beaumont Unified School District Director of...
BEAUMONT, CA
knewsradio.com

21 Criminals Rounded Up In The Desert; 12 From Coachella, 7 From Indio

A close-up of a gun, police badge, and handcuffs on a police officer's hip. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. On Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022, at 7:00 A.M. The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force conducted a probation and parole compliance operation consisting of checks at various locations in the Coachella Valley.
INDIO, CA

