Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
ca.gov
Reducing Added Sugars at School Breakfast
The California Department of Education (CDE) recognizes that breakfasts offered through the School Breakfast Program are an important source of whole grains, fruits, and low-fat or fat-free milk for school-aged children. Schools also have the option to offer vegetables, meats, and meat alternates at breakfast. The U.S. Department of Agriculture.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - August 12, 2022
Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday California’s latest actions to increase water supply and adapt to more extreme weather patterns caused by climate change. The actions, outlined in a strategy document called “California’s Water Supply Strategy, Adapting to a Hotter, Drier Future” (Strategy), follows $8 billion in state investments over the last two years to help store, recycle, de-salt, and conserve the water needed to keep up with the increasing pace of climate change.
ca.gov
Inspection Services Blog
CDFA announces vacancies on Standardization Advisory Committee. The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is announcing vacancies on the Standardization Advisory Committee (STDZ). STDZ advises the CDFA secretary on all matters pertaining to the Standardization Program, as well as reviewing proposed regulations and making recommendations concerning assessment rates, fees...
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Announces Water Strategy For a Hotter, Drier California
California’s Water Supply Strategy outlines actions needed now to invest in new sources, transform water management. Without action, state officials believe extreme weather could diminish California’s water supply by up to 10% by 2040. ANTIOCH – Hotter and drier weather conditions spurred by climate change could reduce California’s...
ca.gov
Artistic and Music Operations Manager
Reports to the Managing Director, Artistic & Production, Opera San José, San Jose, California. The Artistic and Music Operations Manager is responsible for the administration and organization of Artistic and. Music activities at Opera San José. Working closely with the Managing Director, Artistic & Production, this is a.
ca.gov
Governor Newsom’s Ambitious Climate Proposals Presented to Legislature
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement after sharing urgent proposals addressing climate change with the state Legislature. “Cleaning the air we breathe. Protecting our communities from the harmful impacts of the oil industry. Accelerating California’s clean energy future. Each of these actions on their own are monumental steps to tackling the climate crisis – but California isn’t waiting a minute longer to get them done. We’re taking all of these major actions now in the most aggressive push on climate this state has ever seen because later is too late. Together with the Legislature’s leadership, the progress we make on the climate crisis this year will be felt for generations – and the impact will spread far beyond our borders. California will continue blazing a trail for America and the rest of the world on the swift and meaningful actions necessary for cutting carbon pollution, protecting communities and leading the clean energy future.”
ca.gov
Chair Randolph announces appointment of Dr. Steven Cliff as CARB’s Executive Officer
SACRAMENTO – California Air Resources Board Chair Liane Randolph announced today that the Board is appointing Dr. Steven Cliff as CARB’s new Executive Officer, replacing CARB’s previous Executive Officer, Richard Corey, who retired at the end of June. Cliff, whose professional training was in atmospheric chemistry, has...
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Names Antonio Villaraigosa Infrastructure Advisor to Leverage Federal Dollars in Building California Infrastructure for the Next Century
SACRAMENTO – Moving to harness a once-in-a-generation investment under the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), Governor Gavin Newsom today named former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa to serve as an Infrastructure Advisor to the State of California, working with local, state and federal leaders to identify priority projects and maximize access to federal funding across all regions of the state.
ca.gov
The 2022-23 Budget
Each year, our office publishes the California Spending Plan to summarize the annual state budget. This publication provides an overview of the 2022‑23 Budget Act, gives a brief description of how the budget process unfolded, and then highlights major features of the budget approved by the Legislature and signed by the Governor. All figures in this publication reflect actions taken through July 1, 2022. As is our typical practice, we plan to update this report for actions taken later in the legislative session sometime this fall. In addition to this report, we plan to publish a series of issue‑specific, online posts that give more detail on the major actions in the budget package.
ca.gov
What They’re Saying: State and Local Leaders Across California Applaud Selection of Antonio Villaraigosa as Infrastructure Advisor
SACRAMENTO – State, local and transit leaders across California are expressing their support for Governor Gavin Newsom’s selection of former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa to serve as Infrastructure Advisor to the State of California. Leveraging his wide-ranging experience and cross-sector relationships, Villaraigosa will work with local, state and federal leaders to identify priority projects and maximize access to federal dollars.
