We Never Thought We'd See 'Jorts' Trending But Bella Hadid's Are Surprisingly Chic—Is There Anything She Can't Pull Off?!

Splash News

Bella Hadid just showed off her ultra-toned midriff in a surprisingly stylish pair of long denim shorts! While any shorts would look incredible on the supermodel, this new ‘jorts’ trend (or longer shorts than usual, ‘dad shorts’-esque, perhaps) seems to be everywhere, from celeb street style to the feeds of fashion TikTokers. Hadid was photographed leaving her apartment in a ab-baring look last week that we will break down (and that fans can’t get enough of).

While Hadid is no stranger to 90s and Y2K trends, her super-cropped black tank and low-rise bottom pairing was made even more daring with a sneak peak of a white sports bra that drew eyes to her tiny waist. Eagle-eyed fans indicated on social media that Hadid accessorized her low-waisted, oversized, knee-brushing ‘jorts’ with a chunky, black Jean Paul Gaultier x Supreme belt and a multicolor Louis Vuitton monogrammed bag.

To complete her warm weather ensemble, Hadid added black knee-high, square-toe boots by Fidan Novruzova and shielded her eyes from the sun with rounded black shades. The Kin Euphorics co-founder also added a gold bracelet and rings. To keep cool, she slicked her long brown tresses back into an elegant updo.

While she’s rocked early aughts-inspired crochet tops, curve-hugging handkerchief dresses and plenty of low-rise bottoms, it was only a matter of time before Hadid would epically style a pair of ‘jorts.’ And we have to say— they look incredible on her and give us major summer style inspo!