ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

Related
DELCO.Today

Penn Museum Looking to Bury 13 Skulls at Eden Cemetery

Skulls of 13 Black Philadelphians that were part of a collection from 19th century physician and anatomist Samuel George Morton could finally receive a public, traditional interfaith burial in the fall from the Penn Museum i at the historically Black Eden Cemetery, located in Collingdale writes Remy Tuman for The New York Times.
COLLINGDALE, PA
billypenn.com

100 acres of horses, pumpkins, and aviators: The history of the Philadelphia County Fair, and its modern Fairmount Park cousin

Pennsylvania is home to well over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there are a couple nearby. Last week Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week the Middletown Grange Fair lands in Bucks. But none the city can claim as its own. No place for Philadelphians to see livestock, be judged on the merits of their pie-baking, and eat ridiculous-but-delicious fried food, all in the same day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tornadopix.com

Philadelphia County Fair: A History of Events at Byberry and Fairmount Park

Pennsylvania is home to over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there’s a couple around. Last week, Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week, the Middletown Grange Fair lands at Bucks. But nothing the city can claim to be its own. Nowhere can Philadelphians watch cattle, judge them based on the merits of baking pancakes, and eating silly but delicious fried food, all on the same day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
City
California, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
CBS Philly

African American History Museum to move to former Philadelphia family court building

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Historic changes are coming for Philadelphia's African American Museum. Plans are in the works to redevelop the Ben Franklin Parkway and they involve the museum moving to a larger location.After 46 years, the African American Museum will move from its current Arch Street location to the vacant former family court building on Vine Street.The African American Museum has been in this building for the last 46 years, but officials say it can't become a world-class museum from here. That's why they're moving to a different building, triple the size of the current one.It's a historic moment for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
gridphilly.com

The Looming Dispossession of UC Townhome Residents is a Threat to Health and a Violation of Human Rights Rooted in a Legacy of Structural Racism

Below is an open statement in support of the Coalition to Save UC Townhomes that was written by The Ubuntu Center on Racism, Global Movements & Population Health Equity. The sale and demolition of the UC Townhomes in University City and the looming dispossession of families from the 70 units on the property in the middle of an ongoing pandemic and economic crisis is egregious and inhumane. It is not only a violation of human rights rooted in the city’s legacy of institutional and structural racism, but it is also a threat to the health and wellbeing of the residents that will have lasting, intergenerational impacts. The Ubuntu Center on Racism, Global Movements & Population Health Equity stands in solidarity with UC Townhome residents, activists, and organizers and urges Drexel University, the University of Pennsylvania, and other institutions in University City to demonstrate, through action, their commitments to antiracism by ensuring that UC Townhome residents have access to a safe, healthy, and stable housing environment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian Museum#Black People#Black History#Anthropology#Pennsylvania Museum#The American Civil War#African American#Ivy League University#Black Americans#Penn Museum
VISTA.Today

Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County

A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws–British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

A Look Around the Finished, Amenity-Rich 2100 Hamilton

The new condo, which just opened behind the Rodin Museum, has only 10 stories. But the first and 10th are knockouts — or the 10th will be, once someone buys it. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Everything inside former Archbishop Prendergast High School up for sale this weekend

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The historic Prendie high school building where generations of young women were educated is set for a new life as a college campus. But before its transformation, comes an auction of interior items this weekend.Everything inside of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School is up for sale this Saturday and Sunday, from old church pews to auditorium chairs to yearbook photos."When people come in, everybody does have to sign a liability release form and they're free to roam around," pre-demolition sales owner Kevin Tobin said.The building was first an orphanage and eventually became an all-girls...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
phillyvoice.com

Temple's faculty union says mask policy for fall semester is 'irresponsible,' tells school to follow the science

Following most of the country's ease on COVID-19 restrictions, Temple University has made wearing masks optional in all non-healthcare buildings on its campus for the upcoming fall semester. The school's faculty union – the Temple Association of University Professionals – called the university's decision "irresponsible" in a statement on Wednesday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
xpn.org

Radio, Music, and Community: A conversation with Dyana Williams

A Philly legend talks about 50 years as a broadcaster, celebrating Black music, the impact of Philly and more. 2022 is the golden year for veteran disc jockey Dyana Williams. A couple months ago, she received the news of being nominated in the Radio Hall Of Fame after putting five decades in the broadcasting business. Her love for radio started by listening to predominantly Black, New York-based radio stations like WABC and WWRL, and that love is what has fueled the career of a young Williams — known back then as Ebony Moonbeams. Since then, she’s made a name for herself over airwaves in cities such as Washington D.C., New York, and Philadelphia. Whether emceeing concerts for music legends like Curtis Mayfield and Earth, Wind, & Fire, becoming the first African American/Latina woman to works as a rock DJ, or serving the community, Dyana’s voice was always heard, and her actions that helped lead to the creation of Black Music Month was just as loud as the airwaves she was on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy