Stolen skulls of Black Philadelphians were displayed in an Ivy League classroom for years. They may soon receive a proper burial
The University of Pennsylvania is planning to rebury the skulls of at least 13 Black Philadelphians whose remains were kept as part of the Morton Cranial Collection that has been housed in Penn Museum since 1966.
Penn Museum Looking to Bury 13 Skulls at Eden Cemetery
Skulls of 13 Black Philadelphians that were part of a collection from 19th century physician and anatomist Samuel George Morton could finally receive a public, traditional interfaith burial in the fall from the Penn Museum i at the historically Black Eden Cemetery, located in Collingdale writes Remy Tuman for The New York Times.
billypenn.com
100 acres of horses, pumpkins, and aviators: The history of the Philadelphia County Fair, and its modern Fairmount Park cousin
Pennsylvania is home to well over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there are a couple nearby. Last week Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week the Middletown Grange Fair lands in Bucks. But none the city can claim as its own. No place for Philadelphians to see livestock, be judged on the merits of their pie-baking, and eat ridiculous-but-delicious fried food, all in the same day.
tornadopix.com
Philadelphia County Fair: A History of Events at Byberry and Fairmount Park
Pennsylvania is home to over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there’s a couple around. Last week, Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week, the Middletown Grange Fair lands at Bucks. But nothing the city can claim to be its own. Nowhere can Philadelphians watch cattle, judge them based on the merits of baking pancakes, and eating silly but delicious fried food, all on the same day.
‘The World in One Place’: It’s a Different Upper Darby These Days
Image via Upper Darby International Festival Facebook page. Upper Darby, Philadelphia’s largest suburb, is now also the most cosmopolitan, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia Magazine.
Philly Reclaim, beloved Tacony salvage shop, is closing its doors on Monday
After eight years of business, Philly Reclaim, a Tacony salvage shop, is closing its doors on Monday. On Saturday, volunteers were clearing out the 20,000 square-foot warehouse, and founder Greg Trainor was chopping up the materials that were left. Customers flocked to the warehouse over the last week after learning...
African American History Museum to move to former Philadelphia family court building
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Historic changes are coming for Philadelphia's African American Museum. Plans are in the works to redevelop the Ben Franklin Parkway and they involve the museum moving to a larger location.After 46 years, the African American Museum will move from its current Arch Street location to the vacant former family court building on Vine Street.The African American Museum has been in this building for the last 46 years, but officials say it can't become a world-class museum from here. That's why they're moving to a different building, triple the size of the current one.It's a historic moment for...
gridphilly.com
The Looming Dispossession of UC Townhome Residents is a Threat to Health and a Violation of Human Rights Rooted in a Legacy of Structural Racism
Below is an open statement in support of the Coalition to Save UC Townhomes that was written by The Ubuntu Center on Racism, Global Movements & Population Health Equity. The sale and demolition of the UC Townhomes in University City and the looming dispossession of families from the 70 units on the property in the middle of an ongoing pandemic and economic crisis is egregious and inhumane. It is not only a violation of human rights rooted in the city’s legacy of institutional and structural racism, but it is also a threat to the health and wellbeing of the residents that will have lasting, intergenerational impacts. The Ubuntu Center on Racism, Global Movements & Population Health Equity stands in solidarity with UC Townhome residents, activists, and organizers and urges Drexel University, the University of Pennsylvania, and other institutions in University City to demonstrate, through action, their commitments to antiracism by ensuring that UC Townhome residents have access to a safe, healthy, and stable housing environment.
Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County
A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws–British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
Phillymag.com
A Look Around the Finished, Amenity-Rich 2100 Hamilton
The new condo, which just opened behind the Rodin Museum, has only 10 stories. But the first and 10th are knockouts — or the 10th will be, once someone buys it. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. The...
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Locks Down Two Philly Locations
The lauded dumpling distributor will begin setting up shop in Philadelphia later this year and early next
Everything inside former Archbishop Prendergast High School up for sale this weekend
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The historic Prendie high school building where generations of young women were educated is set for a new life as a college campus. But before its transformation, comes an auction of interior items this weekend.Everything inside of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School is up for sale this Saturday and Sunday, from old church pews to auditorium chairs to yearbook photos."When people come in, everybody does have to sign a liability release form and they're free to roam around," pre-demolition sales owner Kevin Tobin said.The building was first an orphanage and eventually became an all-girls...
N.J. is home to one of the oldest weekly rodeos in the United States
Cowtown Rodeo, located in Salem County, has been in the Harris family since its inception in 1929. And it has the distinction of being one of the oldest continuously-operating rodeos in the United States. This may seem like a unique heirloom to pass down through the generations, but the Harris’...
phillyvoice.com
Temple's faculty union says mask policy for fall semester is 'irresponsible,' tells school to follow the science
Following most of the country's ease on COVID-19 restrictions, Temple University has made wearing masks optional in all non-healthcare buildings on its campus for the upcoming fall semester. The school's faculty union – the Temple Association of University Professionals – called the university's decision "irresponsible" in a statement on Wednesday,...
Black Philadelphia Artists Upset With City’s Decision to Pick White Artist To Design Harriet Tubman Statue
Black Philadelphia artists and historians are expressing their distaste for the city’s decision to commission a white artist to design a new permanent statue of abolitionist Harriet Tubman. ARTnews reports that a public virtual meeting was held in June by the city’s Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative...
fox29.com
'This is my favorite pool': Philadelphia pools strategically closing for the season
WISSINOMING - It may feel like Philadelphia city pools just opened for the season, but beginning Friday, some of those pools are closing down and it isn’t even mid-August. But, it is the beginning of the end of summer. "This is my favorite pool because it’s clear and it’s...
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
Philadelphia, You Have Mayor Kenney & DA Krasner To Thank …
When you create a lawless environment, this is exactly the result that you should expect. The “woke” philosophy of governance in Philadelphia, under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner, is directly responsible for creating the current dangerous environment in the once “City of Brotherly Love.”
xpn.org
Radio, Music, and Community: A conversation with Dyana Williams
A Philly legend talks about 50 years as a broadcaster, celebrating Black music, the impact of Philly and more. 2022 is the golden year for veteran disc jockey Dyana Williams. A couple months ago, she received the news of being nominated in the Radio Hall Of Fame after putting five decades in the broadcasting business. Her love for radio started by listening to predominantly Black, New York-based radio stations like WABC and WWRL, and that love is what has fueled the career of a young Williams — known back then as Ebony Moonbeams. Since then, she’s made a name for herself over airwaves in cities such as Washington D.C., New York, and Philadelphia. Whether emceeing concerts for music legends like Curtis Mayfield and Earth, Wind, & Fire, becoming the first African American/Latina woman to works as a rock DJ, or serving the community, Dyana’s voice was always heard, and her actions that helped lead to the creation of Black Music Month was just as loud as the airwaves she was on.
Northeast Philadelphia salvage shop closing, giving away everything for free
The Philly Reclaim salvage shop in Tacony is closing on Monday, Aug. 15, and all of its contents are being given away for free. The catch: All patrons must haul the items — varying from cabinets, sinks and wood paneling — away themselves.
