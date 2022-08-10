ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 1

Related
foxwilmington.com

Female NCDOT employee fatally struck while on job Friday

SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-veteran of the North Carolina Department of Transportation was killed while on the job Friday after being hit while on the side of the highway, officials said. Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Group of Women Finds Mold in South Carolina Hotel Room During Girls Trip

A group of women discovered mold in their South Carolina hotel room during their girls’ trip. When they opened the door to their hotel room at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, there appeared to be mold everywhere in the room. The women were shocked because they researched the resort before booking the $350-per-night room. The resort says it extended its sincerest apology to the guest and provided an upgrade to a newly renovated jacuzzi suite.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
foxwilmington.com

President Morton’s salary at CFCC among highest in the state

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – WECT is digging deeper after trustees at Cape Fear Community College recently awarded President Jim Morton a $30,000 raise. It was his second 10% raise in less than two years, and brought his total salary to $322,584. Because the state salary cap limits Morton’s salary to $166,000, and any additional compensation must be paid by the county, the entirety of Morton’s newly awarded raise will be paid with local tax dollars.
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy