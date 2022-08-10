ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Karen Demands To See Black Man’s Lease After Falsely Accusing Him Of Burglary…Of His Own Home

By Zack Linly
WOLB 1010AM
WOLB 1010AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmzJB_0hC9npjg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ngdDg_0hC9npjg00

Source: Moelyn Photos / Getty

M aybe there needs to be a vaccine in development for white people who are deathly allergic to minding their own business.

In the last week alone, we have reported on a white man who confronted and attacked a Black woman for *checks notes* walking in the middle of an alley and NFL legend Terrell Owens recording a white woman who called the police on him because he confronted her after she shouted at him about the way he was driving. (That woman literally told him he was wrong for being “a Black man approaching a white woman.) Hell, right now, three white men are sitting in cells after getting life sentences plus fed time because they chose to lynch Ahmaud Arbery when they could have just stayed their Klan-ish a**** home.

The truth is, it isn’t just racism that motivates these Karens and Ken-tlemen to call cops and play vigilante —it’s also about white people’s caucasian urge to assume they are in charge wherever they might be.

A video recently posted to Reddit has gone viral and it shows yet another Karen calling cops on a Black man because he wouldn’t yield to her non-authority. (Let’s call her Seattle Karen.)

A Warm Seattle Welcome from Seattle

According to KOMO News, this one took place in Seattle and the video begins with a white woman hanging out of her Bargain Basement Dukes of Hazzard car while she’s on the phone with 911 reporting a Black man committing the heinous crime of *checks notes again* standing in front of a home he’s renting.

“If you guys have a lease, I’d just like to see the lease,” the Karen in Charge actress told the Black man, identified as Dayson Barnes, and another man.

The men responded to the request the same way I would have and the same way any Black person confronted by a fake Karan Kop should: I AIN’T GOT TO SHOW YOU SH**!.

Seriously, who TF does this lady think she is to be asking to see anyone’s legal documents? She ain’t the police. She ain’t the property owner. She ain’t a tenant. She is literally just a random Karen in a random Karem-mobile randomly stopping in a futile attempt to turn her delusions of authority into reality —likely based on her racist assumption that a Black man was doing something illegal just by existing.

From KOKO News:

About 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Barnes said a woman he recognized from down the street drove by his house as he was standing in the backyard. Barnes and his partner had moved into the home about three weeks ago, and said other neighbors noticed their U-Haul truck.

Barnes said he and the woman waved to each other, “as a normal neighbor would,” but she came back and parked in front of the house.

Barnes said that when he approached her to ask if she needed something, the woman said she knew who lived in the home and accused him of not being a resident there. The woman told him he shouldn’t be at the property, and called 911, he said.

Barnes then went into the house to retrieve his phone to film the interaction, and to tell his partner about the dispute, he said. Barnes said the woman’s demeanor changed when she saw his partner, who is white.

“I’m a Black man, and me being out there alone and for me to go inside to get my white boyfriend, she felt she was in the wrong I guess and that there was a misunderstanding,” Barnes said Friday. “I did get the sense of her trying to save face for herself and brush it under the rug.”

Whaaaah? The withe woman saw that she called the cops on a white man too and realized she may have abused her Karen powers? You. don’t. Say.

The King County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that officers arrived on the scene in response “to reports of a potential residential burglary,” and of course, the white woman denied racism had anything to do with it.

“Dispatch advised responding deputies that the caller said that it was a misunderstanding however now a verbal disturbance had ensued,” said spokesperson Zoe Birkbeck.

n the video, Barnes’ partner can be heard saying the woman called the cops because “she saw a Black man walk in the house.” The woman can be heard responding, “Oh my gosh this has nothing to do with race.”

But Barnes wasn’t about to allow this white woman to play around in his face and he said, “It was obviously a race thing.”

“I was wearing a hoodie because it’s cold that morning, a black hoodie, and she thought I shouldn’t be there, I was stealing from the house,” he continued.

So the deputies looked at Barnes’ ID and ultimately left without filing a report. So, Seattle Karen still got to violate a Black man’s right not to show his defacto freedom papers without probable cause via the actual authorities.

I hate it here.

SEE ALSO:

‘You’re A Black Man Approaching A White Woman’: Terrell Owens Live Streams Altercation With Racist ‘Karen’

‘I Was A Slave’: Video Shows Unhinged ‘Karen’ Arrested After Harassing NBA Star Norman Powell

The post Seattle Karen Demands To See Black Man’s Lease After Falsely Accusing Him Of Burglary…Of His Own Home appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Here We Go Again: A ‘Karen’ Calls Cops On Black Man Standing In Front Of His Home

A video uploaded to Reddit on Wednesday shows a “Karen” sticking her nose into an otherwise benign situation as a Black man stands outside his rental property. The unidentified woman is seen on video speaking with a police dispatcher expressing her concerns about one of the neighborhood’s newest residents Dayson Barnes, a Black man, The Seattle Times reports.
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Mail

Cops release footage of black man carrying a gun before he was shot dead by officer as Ben Crump calls it a 'horrific execution' and family demands murder charges against the cop

Southern California police shot and killed a black man Saturday as he ran away from them while allegedly holding what they claim was a gun, video showed. San Bernardino police say officers were called to a parking lot around 8 p.m. Saturday after getting a tip that a black man was walking around with the weapon.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
City
Home, WA
Black Enterprise

Family Sues Brooklyn Funeral Home For Allegedly Allowing Woman’s Body to Rot Before Wake

A distraught family is suing a Brooklyn funeral home for allegedly mishandling a woman’s body and displaying her “mud monster” corpse at the wake. On Friday, the mother and ex-boyfriend of Regina Christophe filed a lawsuit in Brooklyn Supreme Court against John J. McManus and Sons Funeral Home over claims the body was left unrecognizable during a July 9 memorial, NY Post reports.
BROOKLYN, NY
bloomberglaw.com

Officer Who Made Woman Strip During Welfare Check Must Face Suit

A Texas deputy who, under the pretense of conducting a welfare check, coerced a woman into undressing and touching herself while he masturbated, violated the woman’s constitutionally protected right to bodily integrity, the Fifth Circuit said Thursday. Before becoming a deputy for Sabine County, Texas, David Boyd had his...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
Bossip

Mississippi Police Chief Fired After Black Cop Caught Him In 4KKK Bragging About Racist Brutality

Very few heroes seem to wear badges, but Robert Lee Hooker might be the exception. According to the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting, he’s a Black cop who truly did change the system from the inside by getting Lexington, Mississippi’s racist police chief Sam Dobbins fired. Hooker secretly recorded the chief allegedly boasting about the Black people he abused and even murdered.
LEXINGTON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrell Owens
The Independent

Eighty-four men in court accused of gang raping eight women in South Africa

More than 80 men have appeared in court after they were accused of gang raping eight women shooting a music video close to an illegal gold mine in South Africa.The 84 men, who are also suspected of carrying out an armed robbery of the production crew, were arrested at an abandoned mine after the alleged rapes and robbery near the town of Krugersdorp, to the west of Johannesburg.Police minister Bheki Cele told a press briefing that the incident is “a shame of the nation”.According to the police, the suspects are allegedly illegal miners known as zama-zamas who dig for gold...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Seattle Police#White People#American Football#Seattle Welcome#Komo News
CBS Chicago

Activist slams Chicago police officer who hit her for resigning before potential termination

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago activist criticized the Chicago police officer who was caught on camera hitting her during a protest in July 2020 for resigning before facing possible discipline.Video from that protest showed Officer Nicholas Jovanovich hitting a cell phone out of the hand of Miracle Boyd.The phone ended up hitting Boyd in the mouth, knocking out her front teeth.Boyd spoke out on Friday after learning the officer recently resigned from the police force, instead of facing a possible firing."Yet again, CPD served a miscarriage of justice to myself and the Black and brown youth across the country," Boyd said. "Police Officer Nicholas Jovanovich has chosen to escape accountability after patrolling our neighborhoods for more than a year after assaulting me."Jovanovich was facing possible termination after an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, but quit instead this week.The incident took place during a protest that turned violent when demonstrators tried to pull down a statue of Christopher Columbus in Grant Park.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Now mom of black girl 'snubbed' by Chuck E. Cheese mascot threatens to sue restaurant a week after Sesame Place theme park was hit by $25m lawsuit for alleged racist behavior

The mother of a black girl snubbed by a Chuck E. Cheese mascot said she is preparing to sue the franchise, a week after another family opened a $25million lawsuit against Sesame Place for a similar incident of alleged discrimination. Naney D. Muhammad told TMZ she was unimpressed by an...
WAYNE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bossip

F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case

The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOLB 1010AM

WOLB 1010AM

214
Followers
315
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

WOLB 1010 where information is power!

 https://wolbbaltimore.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy