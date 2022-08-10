“Look!” Exclaimed Darlene G. Davies with delight. “The trees think it’s spring!” We were strolling through Balboa Park on a warm winter’s day in 2017, where even in mid-February, trees were bursting with white blooms. The park was alive with activity, filled with school children on field trips, tourists snapping pictures, couples with toddlers in tow, lovers, joggers, and pets. Mothers cast a watchful eye as their children scrambled about on Nikigator, sculptor Niki de Saint Phalle’s magical, fantastical creature in front of the Mingei Museum.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO