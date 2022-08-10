ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima big Splash Bash is Saturday

PIMA — The fund-raising effort for construction of a new Pima Fire station continues, with the Big Splash Bash taking place at the town pool this Saturday. “I’d like to invite the community to come and support that,” said Assistant Chief Daryl Weech. “The helicopter will be landing at 4:14-4:30, and after that, we’ll have our apparatus there.”
Pima Junior Volleyball clinics start Friday

PIMA — Pima Junior Volleyball is getting ready to start its second year of teaching the sport to area youths. A five-week clinic for third to sixth-graders begins Friday, Aug. 12 and runs every Friday, finishing with a two-day session Sept. 9-10. Third and fourth graders will hit the Pima High School court from noon to 1:30 p.m., while fifth and sixth graders will play from 2-3:30 p.m.
