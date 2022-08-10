PIMA — Pima Junior Volleyball is getting ready to start its second year of teaching the sport to area youths. A five-week clinic for third to sixth-graders begins Friday, Aug. 12 and runs every Friday, finishing with a two-day session Sept. 9-10. Third and fourth graders will hit the Pima High School court from noon to 1:30 p.m., while fifth and sixth graders will play from 2-3:30 p.m.

