The Snow Owls softball team from Huron won the Class E State Softball Tournament in Aberdeen, finishing the double-elimination tourney with a record of 5-1. The Snow Owls, sponsored by Ellwein Distributing, PB Sports and Thunderbird Liquor, lost to Lust 17-7, but came back to win the title with a 14-13 win over Lusk in the deciding game.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO