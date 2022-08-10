Read full article on original website
Plainsman
Softball state champs!!
The Snow Owls softball team from Huron won the Class E State Softball Tournament in Aberdeen, finishing the double-elimination tourney with a record of 5-1. The Snow Owls, sponsored by Ellwein Distributing, PB Sports and Thunderbird Liquor, lost to Lust 17-7, but came back to win the title with a 14-13 win over Lusk in the deciding game.
Plainsman
South Dakota State Fair presents first 'Dakota Football at the Fair'
HURON — The South Dakota State Fair and First Dakota National Bank are pleased to announce Football at the Fair, a new addition to the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. This year’s First Dakota Football at the Fair features South Dakota State University Jackrabbit’s 2022 football season opener versus the Iowa Hawkeyes. The game kicks-off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Plainsman
Adam Pope's Monroe SUN band to perform in De Smet
Sunday, Aug. 21, brings a high-energy show from Nashville, Tenn., featuring Adam Pope and his rockin’ band, Monroe SUN, with special guest Amy Pope, to the Midstate’s Theatre at the De Smet Event Center. Performing as part of the De Smet Area Concert Series for 2022, the great...
