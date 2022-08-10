Local Environmental Groups Issue Joint Statement on Nordic Aquafarms Project Following Planning Commission Approval

One of the better Pacific halibut seasons came to a close Sunday with boats catching some nice fish right up until the final buzzer. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Sunday's closure late last week with the expectation that quota would be exceeded if the season remained open. And I don't think they were wrong. But as we say goodbye to halibut, we welcome albacore tuna to our decks. The warm water that tuna seek is just a few miles offshore but most boats are looking out in deeper water in hopes of finding large schools. As of Monday, the scores weren't off the charts but the fish being caught are big. Not many peanuts are being caught — most are in the 20-pound class and quite a few 30-plus-pound tuna are being caught. Boats will have a couple more days to search for tuna with windy conditions predicted to return later in the week.

EUREKA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO