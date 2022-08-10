Read full article on original website
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Oldham attack: Five boys charged after video of attack goes viral
Five boys have been charged after a video of a gang attacking a man in an alley went viral. The 20-year-old man was assaulted near Featherstall Road North in Oldham on 21 June. Greater Manchester Police said three homes had been attacked in retaliation after the footage emerged online. The...
Damien Heagney: Police confirm human remains are those of missing man
Human remains found after searches in a reservoir in County Tyrone are those of Damien Heagney, police have said. They were recovered from water in Cappagh on Wednesday as part of a police investigation into the disappearance and murder of the 47-year-old. Officers have now finished their search of the...
The mare of Cockington! Meet Patrick the Pony, who has been elected unofficial 'mayor' of a Devon village. But will he have to trot off now the neigh-sayers have stepped in?
On a hot August day there can be few nicer places to enjoy a pint than in the garden of the Drum Inn at Cockington, the Devon village frequented by a teenage Agatha Christie. Growing up in the nearby seaside resort of Torquay, the Queen of Crime spent many happy hours at Cockington Court, the 16th-century manor house owned by friends Charles and Margaret Mallock.
Boy, 9 missing on busy Bournemouth beach is found
A boy who went missing on a busy stretch of beach, sparking a major search involving police and the public, has been found and reunited with his parents. The nine-year-old had last been seen at the Prom Cafe on Bournemouth seafront at 09:20 BST, Dorset Police said. Members of the...
Northampton teacher denies murder of man buried in garden
A primary school teacher has denied murdering a man whose body was found buried in her back garden. Fiona Beal, 48, of Moore Street, Kingsley, Northampton, is charged with murdering Nicholas Billingham, 42, between 30 October and 10 November. Mr Billingham's body was found buried in the garden on 19...
Cheshunt lake death: Family pays tribute to 14-year-old boy
A 14-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulty in a lake has been described as "a loving, kind-hearted person". Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh, from Enfield, north London, entered North Met Lake in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, on Monday. Emergency services were called to the lake, off Cadmore Lane, at about 17:00 BST and...
Louis Thorold: Driver cleared by reason of insanity over Waterbeach pram death
A driver has been found not guilty by reason of insanity of causing the death by careless driving of a baby boy in a pram. Five-month-old Louis Thorold was hit on the pavement of the A10 near Cambridge, on 22 January 2021. His mother Rachael was seriously injured. Lawyers for...
Archie Battersbee: Inquest opens into death of Southend 12-year-old
The death of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and doctors, was a "tragedy", a coroner said. The inquest into the death of the 12-year-old from Southend-on-Sea, Essex, was opened on Friday at Essex Coroner's Court. It heard he died of a...
Poole murder arrest after 'sudden death' of woman
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Dorset. Police have set up a cordon around a property in East Quay Road, Poole, following the "sudden death" of a woman in her 40s. Dorset Police and ambulance and fire services attended the scene at...
London bus cuts: Bosses did not think of ethnic minority staff, MP says
Transport bosses have failed to consider the impact of planned bus cuts on its large ethnic minority workforce, a Labour MP has claimed. Neil Coyle, who represents Southwark and Bermondsey, has accused Transport for London (TfL) of an "unlawful failure" in its planning. Several routes are set to be cancelled...
Tilehurst: Tribute to Sheldon Lewcock after van death
The mother of a man who died after being hit by a van has paid tribute to her "beautiful boy". A murder inquiry is under way after Sheldon Lewcock, 19, died on Tuesday after being badly hurt in the crash in Pierces Hill, Tilehurst, on 4 August. Mr Lewcock's mother...
Sheffield: Bus driver attacked while on break in layby
A bus driver was attacked while on a break parked in a layby in Sheffield. The driver was assaulted at about 16:15 BST on Wednesday by a man who boarded the bus outside a convenience store on Cottam Road. The man asked to be taken to Chapeltown and when the...
Man racially abused in car park
A man has been racially abused in a supermarket car park in Somerset. The victim was sitting in his car in Sainsbury's car park in Wessex Fields, Frome when he was approached by another man who verbally abused him. The aggressor approached him at about 17:30 BST on 2 August...
Athlone assault victim was Paul 'Babs' Connolly
The man who died after a fatal assault in Athlone, County Westmeath on Saturday was 47-year-old Paul 'Babs' Connolly. He was found seriously injured after what Gardaí (Irish police) described as a public order incident in Church Street in the early hours of the morning. Two men, one of...
Mountain Rescuers called up Ben Nevis for struggling dog
A mountain rescue team were called up the UK's highest mountain to bring back a dog that refused to budge. Maggie, a 35kg Turkish Akbash dog, had sore paws and refused to go further when the walkers she was with began their trek back down the hill. The three women...
Forest of Dean: Millionaire jailed over unauthorised 'man cave'
A man who built an unauthorised leisure complex in his garden has been jailed for refusing to demolish it. Graham Wildin, from Gloucestershire, was jailed for six weeks for contempt of court, at a hearing in Cardiff. It follows a long-running planning dispute between the millionaire and Forest of Dean...
