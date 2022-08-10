Read full article on original website
Suspect wanted for attempted Kansas bank ATM theft
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
Police: Cash, security system taken from Salina restaurant
SALINA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary at a Salina pizza restaurant and asking the public for help to find suspects. On Thursday, police responded to report of a burglary at Little Caesars Pizza, 645 E. Crawford Street in Salina, according to a media release. An employee arrived...
Riley County Arrest Report August 13
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. REEGAN MACHKENZIEASTOR TOWNSEND, 19, Shawnee, KS, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. LUIS PEREZ DESPAIGNE,...
With tip from citizens, attempted Kan. ATM theft suspect captured
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the 1700 block of North Washington Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies learned there...
U.S. Marshals capture Kan. man wanted for rape, armed robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY–The search for a second suspect accused in a violent Kansas armed robbery is over. On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force in collaboration with other agencies located and arrested 20-year-old London D. Pike near Jefferson County and and Leavenworth County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
15-year-old Kansas boy injured after pickup rollover accident
SALINE COUNTY —A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Thursday in Saline County. A 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac driven by a 15-year-old Saline County boy was northbound on S. Whitmore Road, just south of E. Cloud Street, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan. The boy...
UPDATE: Three injured in Wednesday afternoon crash in MHK
MANHATTAN - Three people were transported to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan for injuries they received in a crash at the intersection of S. Seth Child Road and Southwind Road in Manhattan. A 21-year old female, driving a 2009 Dodge Journey and a 23-year old, driving a 2013 Chevy Malibu,...
Kansas man jailed after alleged incident with woman at motel
Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after an incident that began in downtown Salina late Monday night. Just before 11p.m., police were sent to Homewood Suites by Hilton, 115 E. Mulberry Street, for the report of a man allegedly following and harassing a 28-year-old woman who had a protection order against him, according to Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus. Another woman in her 20s was with the 28-year-old.
Fire west of MHK damages baler, destroys prairie hay meadow
RILEY COUNTY - A baler caught fire on Thursday afternoon, destroying approximately 2 acres of prairie hay meadow west of Manhattan. Shortly before 4:30 pm, Riley County Fire District #1 was dispatched to the 6600 block of Anderson Avenue on the report of an out of control fire caused by a baler malfunction.
Manhattan man hospitalized after crash during u-turn
GEARY COUNTY—A Manhattan man was injured in an accident just after 6a.m. Tuesday in Geary County. According to the Sheriff's Office, a 2004 Chevy Cavalier driven by Zane Rains of Manhattan was southbound near the intersection of U.S. 77 Highway and Skiddy West Road. The Chevy struck a 2022...
Mammoth fossils donated to the Geary Co. Historical Society
Geary County Historical Society has received two mammoth fossils. Heather Hagedorn, Historical Society Executive Director, said the fossils, one a partial tusk and one a partial femur, were both found on the banks of the Smoky Hill River in 2021 by the donor. Mammoths, a prehistoric relative of the modern-day...
Konza Celebrating National Health Center Week with Food Drive
Konza Prairie Community Health Center has announced that they are celebrating National Health Center Week with a food drive to stock the Konza Cupboard, a free pantry located outside the clinic at 361 Grant Ave in Junction City. The food drive will also benefit patients of the Konza clinic in Manhattan. Konza staff are contributing to this effort with an internal competition to see which department can donate the most items. The previous food drive, in August 2021, brought in enough supplies to fill the Konza Cupboard for three months.
