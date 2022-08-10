ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Suspect wanted for attempted Kansas bank ATM theft

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
AUBURN, KS
Riley County Arrest Report August 13

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. REEGAN MACHKENZIEASTOR TOWNSEND, 19, Shawnee, KS, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. LUIS PEREZ DESPAIGNE,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
With tip from citizens, attempted Kan. ATM theft suspect captured

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the 1700 block of North Washington Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies learned there...
AUBURN, KS
Riley County, KS
Manhattan, KS
Kansas Crime & Safety
Riley County, KS
Kansas man jailed after alleged incident with woman at motel

Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after an incident that began in downtown Salina late Monday night. Just before 11p.m., police were sent to Homewood Suites by Hilton, 115 E. Mulberry Street, for the report of a man allegedly following and harassing a 28-year-old woman who had a protection order against him, according to Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus. Another woman in her 20s was with the 28-year-old.
SALINA, KS
Konza Celebrating National Health Center Week with Food Drive

Konza Prairie Community Health Center has announced that they are celebrating National Health Center Week with a food drive to stock the Konza Cupboard, a free pantry located outside the clinic at 361 Grant Ave in Junction City. The food drive will also benefit patients of the Konza clinic in Manhattan. Konza staff are contributing to this effort with an internal competition to see which department can donate the most items. The previous food drive, in August 2021, brought in enough supplies to fill the Konza Cupboard for three months.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
