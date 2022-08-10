Konza Prairie Community Health Center has announced that they are celebrating National Health Center Week with a food drive to stock the Konza Cupboard, a free pantry located outside the clinic at 361 Grant Ave in Junction City. The food drive will also benefit patients of the Konza clinic in Manhattan. Konza staff are contributing to this effort with an internal competition to see which department can donate the most items. The previous food drive, in August 2021, brought in enough supplies to fill the Konza Cupboard for three months.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO