Trump's initially 'upbeat' mood about the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid turned dark when GOP support began to wane, report says
Trump was initially "upbeat" about the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid as he believed it would benefit him, per The Washington Post. GOP support began to wane following reports that Trump might have taken classified documents about nuclear weapons. In response, Trump's formerly buoyant mood has at times turned dark, the report...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Ex-Clinton aide implies 'President of France' file found at Trump's home during Mar-a-Lago raid could be valuable to Putin as 'kompromat'
The FBI seized "info re: President of France" during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Jennifer Palmieri, formerly an aide to Hillary Clinton, referred to it as "kompromat" in a tweet. Palmieri also implied in the tweet that the information could be useful to Vladimir Putin. A former Hillary Clinton aide heavily...
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024
A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says
Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
GOP Rep. James Comer says Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have shown interest in being on Oversight Committee in a Republican-controlled House
"This isn't a committee where everybody's gonna scream and be outraged and try to make the witnesses look like fools," Rep. Comer told Politico.
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
NPR
Trump says he won't oppose the release of documents tied to the Mar-a-Lago search
After days of silence, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he wants to make the Mar-a-Lago search warrant public and submitted a request to a federal court to release it. Former President Trump says he wants the documents to be made public immediately, even though he could release them himself at any time.
NPR
Justice Department asks a federal court to unseal warrant used to search Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump says he will not oppose the release of documents related to the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home. Attorney General Merrick Garland yesterday said the Justice Department had asked a federal court in Florida to unseal them. But he also noted that the former president could have made them public at any time.
NPR
Violent extremism spiked online after FBI Mar-a-Lago search
We're going to start today by taking a closer look at a story that dominated news coverage this week, the FBI search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Yesterday, a federal judge in Florida unsealed the documents related to the search. Those documents show that FBI agents were looking for evidence related to possible violations of federal law, and they seized items that included government documents identified as classified and top secret. Before information about the reason for the search became public, though, Trump allies reacted with outrage, with some office holders making demands to rein in and even defund the FBI.
NPR
News brief: Mar-a-Lago warrant, FBI office attacked, New CDC COVID guidance
After days of silence, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he wants to make the Mar-a-Lago search warrant public and submitted a request to a federal court to release it. Former President Trump says he wants the documents to be made public immediately, even though he could release them himself at any time.
NPR
The NPR Politics Podcast
NPR
Unsealed documents tell the what and why of the FBI's search of Trump's property
The FBI recovered classified information in its search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property this week. Unsealed court filings are offering clues about the investigation. DANIEL ESTRIN, HOST:. The FBI recovered highly classified information in its search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property this week. That's according to an inventory...
NPR
The Inflation Reduction Act becomes law
We begin this hour with NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson and news of a fiery crash at the U.S. Capitol overnight. Hi, Mara. MARA LIASSON, BYLINE: Hi there, Ayesha. RASCOE: So what do we know about this incident?. LIASSON: What we know is that just after 4 a.m., a...
