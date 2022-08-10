ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
POTUS
NPR

Trump says he won't oppose the release of documents tied to the Mar-a-Lago search

After days of silence, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he wants to make the Mar-a-Lago search warrant public and submitted a request to a federal court to release it. Former President Trump says he wants the documents to be made public immediately, even though he could release them himself at any time.
POTUS
NPR

Justice Department asks a federal court to unseal warrant used to search Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump says he will not oppose the release of documents related to the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home. Attorney General Merrick Garland yesterday said the Justice Department had asked a federal court in Florida to unseal them. But he also noted that the former president could have made them public at any time.
POTUS
NPR

Violent extremism spiked online after FBI Mar-a-Lago search

We're going to start today by taking a closer look at a story that dominated news coverage this week, the FBI search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Yesterday, a federal judge in Florida unsealed the documents related to the search. Those documents show that FBI agents were looking for evidence related to possible violations of federal law, and they seized items that included government documents identified as classified and top secret. Before information about the reason for the search became public, though, Trump allies reacted with outrage, with some office holders making demands to rein in and even defund the FBI.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: Hey there, it's Tamara Keith from the NPR POLITICS PODCAST. And I am so excited because we are getting ready to go back out on the road. And Houston, you're up first. Join Susan Davis, Asma Khalid, Ashley Lopez, Domenico Montanaro and me at Zilkha Hall on Thursday, Sept. 15. You can find more information about tickets, including for students, at nprpresents.org. Thanks to our partners at Houston Public Media. We hope to see you there.
HOUSTON, TX
NPR

Unsealed documents tell the what and why of the FBI's search of Trump's property

The FBI recovered classified information in its search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property this week. Unsealed court filings are offering clues about the investigation. DANIEL ESTRIN, HOST:. The FBI recovered highly classified information in its search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property this week. That's according to an inventory...
POTUS
NPR

The Inflation Reduction Act becomes law

We begin this hour with NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson and news of a fiery crash at the U.S. Capitol overnight. Hi, Mara. MARA LIASSON, BYLINE: Hi there, Ayesha. RASCOE: So what do we know about this incident?. LIASSON: What we know is that just after 4 a.m., a...
CONGRESS & COURTS

