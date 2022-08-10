ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prior Lake, MN

swnewsmedia.com

Final season: Kilkelly continues to make her mark with the Gophers

Senior Rachel Kilkelly has one more season on the Division I volleyball court at the University of Minnesota, and she’s hoping it can be a special one. “I’m really looking forward to competing with this group of girls this season,” said Kilkelly, a 2019 Shakopee High School graduate. “I think we have a lot of really talented new players and depth on our roster that is going to contribute to our success.
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Eagle Lake Observatory hosted 15th annual Camping with the Stars

The Minnesota Astronomical Society at Eagle Lake Observatory in Norwood Young America had beautiful, clear skies for the 15th annual Camping with the Stars held July 29 to 31. The weekend consisted of gazing through telescopes, building rockets, picnics and door prize drawings; and guests were able to camp for the weekend on site at Baylor Regional Park at either the main utility campground or on the baseball field below the observatory.
NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Eunice I. West

Eunice I. West, age 99, of Chaska, died peacefully on Thursday, December 16, 2021 in Edina. A celebration of life Service will be held Saturday, August 13, 11:30 a.m. at the Chaska Moravian Church, 115 East Fourth Street, Chaska. The family will receive friends 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. The inurnment will be at the church cemetery.
CHASKA, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Remember When: Aug. 13, 2022

Judge Meyer moved into his remodeled and practically new home last Tuesday. It has been stated before in these columns, and it will bear repeating, that the work of enlarging and remodeling has transformed the neat little cottage, which had been the Meyer home for so many years, into a handsome residence, imposing in appearance ad an ornament to that part of the city.
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Lois Joanne (Sessions) Merkel

Lois Joanne (Sessions) Merkel, age 86, of Prior Lake, passed away on August 7, 2022. A Liturgy of the Word will be held on Saturday, September 17 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home in Prior Lake (4565 Pleasant St. SE) at 11 a.m. Prior to the Liturgy, a visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota utility regulators leave $600 million for consumers to pay

For the Duluth News Tribune Tom Olsen reports, “A former University of Minnesota Duluth coach was not fired because of her sexual orientation, a three-judge panel ruled. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld last year’s dismissal of a federal lawsuit filed by Jen Banford, who served as head softball coach and women’s hockey operations director. Banford was the final remaining plaintiff in a seven-year legal battle that saw former women’s hockey coach Shannon Miller receive a $4.53 million settlement after a jury’s finding of discrimination and retaliation. Former women’s basketball coach Annette Wiles also had her claims thrown out, but did not pursue an appeal with Banford.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Tourtellotte Pool closing for the season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The swimming season is coming to an end. The last day of operations for the Tourtellotte Pool this season is this Sunday. Tourtellotte Pool is operated and maintained through a partnership between the City of Mankato and the Mankato YMCA. For anyone wanting to take a...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Homeowners out money for backyard pool react to developments since WCCO launched investigation

MINNEAPOLIS -- The pool contractor at the center of a WCCO investigation is being sued by the Attorney General's office."This is deceptive trade practice, this is fraud, this is, it's morally wrong but it's also illegal," Attorney General Keith Ellison said.Ellison's office sued Charles, or Charlie, Workman less than two months after WCCO began an investigation. He's the swimming pool contractor accused of taking more than a million dollars collectively from at least 17 Minnesota families and abandoned the job.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with families about all of the developments since a viewer tip launched our investigation.Hiring the same contractor...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for William “Bill” Jay Loftsgaarden

William Jay Loftsgaarden, age 43, passed away at his home after a long hard fought battle with alcohol. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, August 16, at 11:30 a.m., with a time of gathering starting at 10 a.m., at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, in Prior Lake.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
WJON

DNR Announces Deer Hunting Regulations

The Minnesota DNR announced their deer hunting regulations for 2022. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the plan is for the Archery deer hunt to open September 17 - December 31, the youth statewide hunt is October 20-23, the early antlerless hunt is from October 20-23, and the regular firearms season starts on November 5th. Schmitt says it is very similar to last year. Deer hunting licenses can be bought now.
RAMSEY, MN
boreal.org

CDC raises COVID risk ratings in Minnesota, eases national guidance

A sign, photographed on Nov. 23, 2020, encourages people to take safety precautions as they enter the COVID-19 saliva testing site at Ridgeview Elementary School in Bloomington. The CDC recently lifted several recommended restrictions for fighting the spread of COVID. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. On Thursday the...
MINNESOTA STATE
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Andrina L. O'Keefe

Andrina L. O'Keefe, age 91, of Savage, entered eternal life on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Minnesota Masonic Home in Bloomington. Andrina was born on May 24, 1931, in Jordan, the daughter of Alfred and Hildegard (Busch) Von Bank. Andrina was raised on a family farm in Jordan, Minnesota. In...
SAVAGE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

JACS Jam returns Aug. 20-21

JACS Jam returns to Shakopee from Aug. 20-21. This year’s parish festival includes a polka mass, games, live music, raffles and auctions, food and a half-mile “Donut Dawdle” walk. The two-day festival takes place at SJA-Marystown Church, 15850 Marystown Road in Shakopee.
SHAKOPEE, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed in Crash

North St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in the Twin Cities Wednesday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 41-year-old Cameron Dahm of Oakdale was traveling west on Hwy. 36 in North St. Paul when he entered the median and landed behind a guardrail around 6:45 p.m. The report says there was not a 911 call placed about the accident.
OAKDALE, MN
fox9.com

Men wanted in Mall of America shooting arrested in Chicago

(FOX 9) - Bloomington police said the two men wanted in the shooting at the Mall of America were arrested Thursday in Illinois after they were spotted getting haircuts. The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and the man police said directed Lark to fire the shots, 23-year-old Rashad May, had been on the run for the last week.
CHICAGO, IL
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Gerald A. Herrley

Gerald "Jerry" Allen Herrley, age 74, of Shakopee, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Shakopee. Jerry was born in Mankato, on July 20, 1948, the son of Bob and Georgetta (Headman) Herrley. He graduated from Mankato West High School in 1967, and then graduated from North Mankato Vo-Tech in 1969. Jerry honorably served in the US Navy from 1967-1969. He married Rolayne Roufs on January 17, 1970.
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Thomas C. Haeg

Thomas "Tom" Charles Haeg, age 77, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Touching Lives Communities in Prior Lake. Tom was born in Richfield, on October 31, 1944, the son of John and Elsie (Wren) Haeg. Tom grew up riding his Cushman scooter, getting into mischief,...
SHAKOPEE, MN

