Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Related
getnews.info
Fast Construction Explains Why Homeowners Should Build Home Patios
Conroe, TX – In a website post, Fast Construction explained why homeowners should build home patios. The Conroe patio contractor mentioned that a patio provides an extra outdoor space that homeowners can use for dining, relaxation, and unwinding. They added that a patio could be utilized for studies and family meetings.
multihousingnews.com
Hines Unveils Houston’s Tallest Residential Building
The 46-story tower rises on the former Houston Chronicle site. Houston’s tallest residential tower, Brava, has opened its doors to residents. Hines, together with its investment partners, Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, is behind the 373-unit luxury development rising 46 stories in the city’s downtown. Construction started in March 2019 and completion is slated for the fourth quarter of 2022. Willowick Residential will be the luxury tower’s manager.
kagstv.com
Houston housing becoming increasingly unaffordable, realtors' association says
HOUSTON — New data from the Houston Association of Realtors shows the price of local housing is now less affordable than it was one year ago, for both homeowners and home renters. The median home price in the Houston area is up to $357,000, which is $50,000 higher than...
Click2Houston.com
Residents in Fort Bend Co. community fighting proposed concrete batch plant over health, safety concerns
A fight against a proposed concrete batch plant is bringing together the Simonton community, worried about how close it would be to their homes and schools. The town in Fort Bend County is home to about 840 people. ‘R Construction Company’ wants to open a concrete batch plant along FM...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Royalton at River Oaks high-rise condo building evacuated amid structural concerns
The iconic, 33-story tower's residents do not know when they'll be able to return. They were evacuated in the middle of the night Thursday.
iqstock.news
My Houston Surgeons Announces Plans to Launch Their Second Full Service Location Soon
Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2022) - Renowned medical group practice for cosmetic, reconstructive & sinus surgery, My Houston Surgeons announces their plans to open their second full service location shortly. The launch is presently scheduled in March 2023 in North Houston. The new building would be in the heart of the Woodlands Medical Center with their full services available on the top floor in a 10,000 Sq. ft. clinic.
cw39.com
Major traffic switch taking place this weekend on 610 West Loop
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A major closure and a major update to the 69/610 interchange project takes place this weekend. Starting Friday night around 8:30 p.m. crews will close four northbound main lanes on 610 West Loop between Bellaire Blvd. to Richmond Ave. This closure will end by Saturday morning at 7:00 a.m., however, it is all in preparation of another major shutdown.
Large crowds turn out to support proposal to connect Heights area trails with new pedestrian bridges
Mayor Sylvester Turner stopped by an Aug. 10 community event to show his support for the bridge concept. (Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) Community advocates came together at Patterson Park on Aug. 10 to raise awareness and gather support for a project that would connect the Heights area with neighborhoods south of I-10 with two new bridges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHOU
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major highway closures this weekend, TxDOT says
HOUSTON — There are a couple of major lane closures this weekend in the Houston area that could impact your weekend travel plans. Multiple main lanes of I-610 West Loop northbound will be closed at I-69, the Southwest Freeway starting at 8 p.m. Friday night to allow crews to conduct roadwork, according to the Texas Department of Public Transportation.
Texas Monthly
Opinion: Let’s Cut the Red Tape That’s Holding Back Solar Energy in Texas
Texas can barely keep up with growing demands for electricity driven by our state’s booming population and the extreme temperatures resulting from climate change. Yet we make it more difficult than it needs to be for homeowners to take stress off the grid by installing solar panels to power their own homes. Red tape and delays imposed by municipalities, utilities, and homeowners associations get in the way.
Construction underway on La Marketa de Porter shopping center
Shopping center La Marketa de Porter is expected to be finished by the end of 2022. (Courtesy American Realty Group) In July, construction began on the La Marketa de Porter shopping center, located at the intersection of Hwy. 59 and FM 1314 in Porter. The 36,500-square-foot project is expected to be completed by the end of this year. La Marketa de Porter will include a 10,000-square-foot Teloloapan grocery store and a 3,000-square-foot bakery, which will serve as the anchor for other businesses, such as Ostioneria Michoacán Seafood Restaurant and Peruvian-Mexican restaurant Pollo Bravo, according to developer American Realty Group. Other businesses to be located in the center will include a medical office and a laundromat. 713-439-0101. www.arg-properties.com.
Houston firefighters battle fire on ship in Ship Channel
HOUSTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire on board a docked ship at the Houston Ship Channel. They say no one was hurt in the fire at the Cypress Street Dock #2 in the Southwest Shipyard, according to the Houston Fire Department. The ship was undergoing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HAZMAT SPILL CLOSES FM 1314 UNTIL AT LEAST DARK
PORTER TO CONROE -FM 1314 TO OLD HOUSTON -RIGHT TO VILLAGE WAY, LEFT TO FM 1314.
tpr.org
Why are Texans' electricity bills so high right now?
Sandra Edwards was still dealing with damage from Hurricane Harvey, three years earlier, when the winter storm hit in February 2021. Because of the damage, water seeped into her home in Houston's Fifth Ward and froze when the temperatures plunged. "I had icicles from the inside of the house hanging...
CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
'It was a bad day for Conroe': Conroe city administrator fired and city CFO resigns on same day
A divided city council saw two of Conroe's leadership roles being shuffled in one day. One of the ousted leaders served the city for 25 years.
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
cw39.com
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
Houston drought conditions busting pipes throughout the city
HOUSTON — Houston work crews are trying to keep up with the non-stop number of water leaks popping throughout the city this summer. The current drought has dried the clay soil underground, causing it to shift and break many of the city’s aging water pipes. There were 577...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MILL CREEK RESIDENTS PACK THE MAGNOLIA CITY COUNCIL MEETING WITH WATER BILLS OF UP TO $3000
For months residents of the Mill Creek Subdivision in Magnolia have called the Magnolia City Water Department complaining of exorbitant water bills. Most told the City Council they were treated rudely, told it was a water leak, telling them to call builder D.R. Horton who then told the caller to call the city. Another excuse was what they called a burst. One resident after another approached the podium and spoke.
Comments / 0