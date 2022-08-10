ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
getnews.info

Fast Construction Explains Why Homeowners Should Build Home Patios

Conroe, TX – In a website post, Fast Construction explained why homeowners should build home patios. The Conroe patio contractor mentioned that a patio provides an extra outdoor space that homeowners can use for dining, relaxation, and unwinding. They added that a patio could be utilized for studies and family meetings.
CONROE, TX
multihousingnews.com

Hines Unveils Houston’s Tallest Residential Building

The 46-story tower rises on the former Houston Chronicle site. Houston’s tallest residential tower, Brava, has opened its doors to residents. Hines, together with its investment partners, Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, is behind the 373-unit luxury development rising 46 stories in the city’s downtown. Construction started in March 2019 and completion is slated for the fourth quarter of 2022. Willowick Residential will be the luxury tower’s manager.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Industry
Houston, TX
Business
iqstock.news

My Houston Surgeons Announces Plans to Launch Their Second Full Service Location Soon

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2022) - Renowned medical group practice for cosmetic, reconstructive & sinus surgery, My Houston Surgeons announces their plans to open their second full service location shortly. The launch is presently scheduled in March 2023 in North Houston. The new building would be in the heart of the Woodlands Medical Center with their full services available on the top floor in a 10,000 Sq. ft. clinic.
cw39.com

Major traffic switch taking place this weekend on 610 West Loop

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A major closure and a major update to the 69/610 interchange project takes place this weekend. Starting Friday night around 8:30 p.m. crews will close four northbound main lanes on 610 West Loop between Bellaire Blvd. to Richmond Ave. This closure will end by Saturday morning at 7:00 a.m., however, it is all in preparation of another major shutdown.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Large crowds turn out to support proposal to connect Heights area trails with new pedestrian bridges

Mayor Sylvester Turner stopped by an Aug. 10 community event to show his support for the bridge concept. (Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) Community advocates came together at Patterson Park on Aug. 10 to raise awareness and gather support for a project that would connect the Heights area with neighborhoods south of I-10 with two new bridges.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Linus Business#Valero Houston Refinery#Tx Lrb Harris Co#Fire Protection#Sn Series#Last Updated 8 9 2022
KHOU

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major highway closures this weekend, TxDOT says

HOUSTON — There are a couple of major lane closures this weekend in the Houston area that could impact your weekend travel plans. Multiple main lanes of I-610 West Loop northbound will be closed at I-69, the Southwest Freeway starting at 8 p.m. Friday night to allow crews to conduct roadwork, according to the Texas Department of Public Transportation.
HOUSTON, TX
Texas Monthly

Opinion: Let’s Cut the Red Tape That’s Holding Back Solar Energy in Texas

Texas can barely keep up with growing demands for electricity driven by our state’s booming population and the extreme temperatures resulting from climate change. Yet we make it more difficult than it needs to be for homeowners to take stress off the grid by installing solar panels to power their own homes. Red tape and delays imposed by municipalities, utilities, and homeowners associations get in the way.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Construction underway on La Marketa de Porter shopping center

Shopping center La Marketa de Porter is expected to be finished by the end of 2022. (Courtesy American Realty Group) In July, construction began on the La Marketa de Porter shopping center, located at the intersection of Hwy. 59 and FM 1314 in Porter. The 36,500-square-foot project is expected to be completed by the end of this year. La Marketa de Porter will include a 10,000-square-foot Teloloapan grocery store and a 3,000-square-foot bakery, which will serve as the anchor for other businesses, such as Ostioneria Michoacán Seafood Restaurant and Peruvian-Mexican restaurant Pollo Bravo, according to developer American Realty Group. Other businesses to be located in the center will include a medical office and a laundromat. 713-439-0101. www.arg-properties.com.
PORTER, TX
KHOU

Houston firefighters battle fire on ship in Ship Channel

HOUSTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire on board a docked ship at the Houston Ship Channel. They say no one was hurt in the fire at the Cypress Street Dock #2 in the Southwest Shipyard, according to the Houston Fire Department. The ship was undergoing...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
tpr.org

Why are Texans' electricity bills so high right now?

Sandra Edwards was still dealing with damage from Hurricane Harvey, three years earlier, when the winter storm hit in February 2021. Because of the damage, water seeped into her home in Houston's Fifth Ward and froze when the temperatures plunged. "I had icicles from the inside of the house hanging...
HOUSTON, TX
KIII 3News

CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MILL CREEK RESIDENTS PACK THE MAGNOLIA CITY COUNCIL MEETING WITH WATER BILLS OF UP TO $3000

For months residents of the Mill Creek Subdivision in Magnolia have called the Magnolia City Water Department complaining of exorbitant water bills. Most told the City Council they were treated rudely, told it was a water leak, telling them to call builder D.R. Horton who then told the caller to call the city. Another excuse was what they called a burst. One resident after another approached the podium and spoke.
MAGNOLIA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy