Cassy Garcia blasts Democrats, says Hispanic conservatives don’t fit their agenda: ‘Running scared’

Yeah. Happy Friday, everyone. What a week, huh? So let's look back at this mess. First, let's assess the raid that the cartoon owl had briefed us about. Roll it... AG MERRICK GARLAND: First, I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter. Second, the department does not take such a decision lightly. Where possible, it is a standard practice, to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search and to narrowly scope any search that is undertaken. Third... I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked. The men and women of the FBI and the Justice Department are dedicated, patriotic public servants.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO