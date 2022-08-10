Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY TO HOST NATURE SKETCHING PROGRAM ON WEDNESDAY
The Crookston Public Library invites you to capture the outdoors and nature around you by joining the staff for an evening of nature sketching. They will meet at Central Park in Crookston (Right behind the Crookston Public Library) and talk about different nature subjects to sketch, then break out and spend time drawing plants, animals, and anything in our natural world. This program will be held Wednesday, August 17, at 6:00 p.m.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON AREA CHAMBER HOLDS FIRST SESSION OF LEADERSHIP CROOKSTON 2022
Session number one of the Leadership Crookston 2022 class was held on Wednesday, August 10. Leadership Crookston is a program of the Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce. The program exposes students to a wide range of businesses and organizations in the Crookston area to show them how the pieces fit together to make Crookston a strong community. Leaders from these businesses and organizations talk about their organizations and leadership experiences. The class is also an excellent opportunity for students to build larger networks in the community that they can use in the future. The goal is to help students become stronger leaders for their organizations and community.
KNOX News Radio
Altru Hospital construction making progress
Construction crews are getting closer every day to wrapping up steel work on the new Altru Hospital project in Grand Forks. After breaking ground in June 2019 the construction was paused during the COVID pandemic. Altru CEO Todd Forkel says a rough guess now puts the project at about 25% completed. “We are going to do a cap-off ceremony in early September. The steel structure that you see driving down Columbia…the physical landscape changing…the steel structure will be complete.”
kroxam.com
Henrietta Jeannette Beiswenger – Obit
Henrietta Jeannette Beiswenger, 94, a lifelong Eldred and Crookston, MN resident, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 10, 2022, at the Benedictine Living Community Crookston (Villa St. Vincent). Hank, as she was affectionately known throughout her life, was born on June 30, 1928, in Andover Township, near Eldred, MN, the daughter...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Family pets die in Grand Forks house fire
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A house fire killed family pets and had firefighters warning people to stay away from a certain Grand Forks neighborhood. It was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12 in the 900 block of Oak St. After about an hour, officials say...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 13, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Issiah Facundo, 19, of Crookston, for 4th-Degree DUI. Abdiaziz Abdi Hirsi, 34, of St. Paul, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Terrance Richard Conlon II, 42, of Grand Forks, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession. Justin Lee Salveson, 35, of Crookston, for Domestic Abuse.
KNOX News Radio
EGF to wrestle with rising budget costs in 2023
An early snapshot of the 2023 budget process for East Grand Forks provided a little bit of sticker shock for council members this week. Finance Director Karla Anderson says planned increases in wages and insurance combined with hikes in workers comp rates and utility costs are adding up. Anderson says without changes the city could be faced with a 19 to 20 percent tax levy to balance the books.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE IS ON THE LOOK OUT FOR A SUSPICIOUS MALE APPROACHING JUVENILES
The Grand Forks Police Department is aware of a Facebook post referencing a man approaching and attempting to pick up children in a south Grand Forks neighborhood. Some of the information in the Facebook post is accurate, but some of it is not. The Police Department has one report involving...
KNOX News Radio
Friday fire damages GF home
A home on the 900 block of Oak Street in Grand Forks sustained significant fire and smoke damage this morning (Friday). The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to the blaze around 8:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they encountered smoke coming from the structure. Crews quickly knocked down the flames. Officials...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Motorists enjoying slightly lower than average gas prices in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to hover slightly below the national average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell slightly Friday to settle at roughly three dollars, 93 cents, compared to the corresponding national average of just under three 98.
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota
Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks Police responding to Facebook posts referencing suspicious activity
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Police are warning the public about a Facebook post referencing a man approaching and attempting to pick up children in a South Grand Forks neighborhood. Police say that some of the information is true, but some of it is not. Police say they had...
KNOX News Radio
GFPD investigates reports of man approaching kids
Grand Forks Police say they are aware of a social media post that says a man approached and tried to pick up children in a south Grand Forks neighborhood. They say some info is accurate; some not. The P-D has one report involving a suspicious vehicle and person near the...
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Overdose reported in Detroit Lakes; White Earth police officer seizes marijuana plant
7:58 a.m., near Jackson Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a purse was stolen from a residence. The incident is under investigation. 10:15 a.m., near Randolph Road, Detroit Lakes, prescription drugs were reported missing. The case is under investigation. 10:38 a.m., near McKinley Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries. 1:50 p.m., near...
valleynewslive.com
Man injured in fight involving a gun in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says they responded to the area of N. 7th St. and 8th Ave. N. on Saturday after an argument between two men got out of hand. Police say they were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. for a report of...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE AND OTHER LAW DEPARTMENTS CONDUCT AN EXCAVATION FOR 1996 MISSING PERSON CASE
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Investigators conducted an excavation at a residence in the 1000 block of 1st Ave. N. The excavation is related to a 1996 missing person report involving Kristi Nikle. Investigators received information that the body of Nikle may have been buried near the foundation of the residence when it was constructed. Investigators further vetted the information, to include the deployment of two cadaver dogs from Valley Water Rescue. Both dogs showed positive indicators of human remains.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after breaking into apartment in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested after police say he broke down a door of an apartment in the 100 block of 3rd Street South in Grand Forks. That man is Jonathan Minera. GFPD says a fight later began with the resident of the apartment...
kfgo.com
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
KNOX News Radio
GFPD: Driving dispute leads to assault
One man was injured during a physical altercation this morning (Saturday) between two individuals in an apparent road rage dispute. Grand Forks police were called to North 7th Street and 8th Avenue North around 11:15 a.m. Officers were told the disturbance involved a gun. Authorities say a .22 caliber revolver was recovered at the scene – but no shots were fired.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO DISTURBANCE INVOLVING A GUN
On Sunday, August 13, 2022, several officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a gun. Upon arrival, officers secured two adult males who were involved in a physical altercation. A .22-caliber revolver handgun was recovered at the scene. It was determined no shots had been fired. One man...
