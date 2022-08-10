Session number one of the Leadership Crookston 2022 class was held on Wednesday, August 10. Leadership Crookston is a program of the Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce. The program exposes students to a wide range of businesses and organizations in the Crookston area to show them how the pieces fit together to make Crookston a strong community. Leaders from these businesses and organizations talk about their organizations and leadership experiences. The class is also an excellent opportunity for students to build larger networks in the community that they can use in the future. The goal is to help students become stronger leaders for their organizations and community.

