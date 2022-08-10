ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

DNR officials examine small fish kills in Southwest Iowa

(Area) Minor fish kill events have been reported at both Littlefield Lake and the Greenfield City Reservoir. Weather conditions are largely to blame. Bryan Hayes, DNR Fisheries Biologist, explains water temperatures have been between 82-85 degrees at the surface. This concentrates nutrients. “Just sets us up to grow a lot of algae and turn these lakes greener than normal…With algae or water that’s kind of green, you get wide fluctuations in dissolved oxygen.”
GREENFIELD, IA
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
BRANSON, MO
lakeexpo.com

Cool Down With These Great Float Trip Locations In Central Missouri

It's been a hot summer: just another great reason to cool off and discover nature on Missouri’s rivers and streams. Here are five great opportunities to paddle and float in central and northeast Missouri. Learn more about these, and other public paddling opportunities at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places, download the MO Outdoors...
MISSOURI STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Blister beetles reported in large numbers in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Farmers, livestock owners and gardeners across the state report that blister beetles are appearing in large numbers this summer, says Pat Miller, University of Missouri Extension agronomy specialist. Blister beetles produce a toxin that can harm livestock. The toxin, called cantharidin, can cause animals to become...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Of The Ozarks#Fossils#Jellyfish#A Colony#Blob#Vehicles#Bryozoans#Mdc#Colonies
Western Iowa Today

Invasive Plant That Can Inhibit Navigation Found In Five NW Iowa Lakes

(Spirit Lake, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has found an invasive plant called Eurasian watermilfoil in five northwest Iowa lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall, spreads rapidly, and crowds out native plants that grow underwater. Mike Hawkins of the Iowa D-N-R says the plant was first found in Lost Island Lake on August First. He says Eurasian watermilfoil is very aggressive and can create large mats of floating plants and cause navigation issues. The D-N-R now confirms the plant is also growing in Lower and Upper Gar, East Okoboji, and Minnewashta Lakes. The initial treatment plan will focus on boat ramps, to make sure the plant is killed in an area where it could be taken to another location.
IOWA STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Expect a 'Hibernation Zone' in Missouri This Winter, Almanac Says

Get your coats ready, St. Louis. We're in for it now. After a hard summer with historic flooding and severe heat waves, we'll get to enjoy just a bit of fall before the winter rocks us once more. The Old Farmers' Almanac released its predictions for the upcoming winter season, and Missouri falls into the "hibernation zone." That means a snow-filled, "glacial" season.
Alina Andras

5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

While it is definitely not as popular as many other states in the country, Missouri has a lot to offer and for those looking for new and exciting places, it might just be the perfect destination. That's because no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for your liking in Missouri and you'll soon learn this once you travel to Missouri for the first time. In fact, once you get to see how underrated the state of Missouri is, you'll want to come back for more, time and time again. For starters, here are five amazing places you can visit in Missouri:
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cars
lakeexpo.com

Craving Cajun? Get It At Shorty Pants, On Lake Of The Ozarks

The amazing thing about Lake of the Ozarks is you can actually say this, and only a short(y) time later, you can actually be sitting waterfront, enjoying delicious Cajun food. Shorty Pants: the home of incredible creole cuisine, legendary cocktails, comfortable indoor and outdoor seating, all on the shore of the beautiful Lake of the Ozarks! With reasonable prices to boot, lunch or dinner at Shorty Pants is always a good idea.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
NBC News

Louisiana Ship Building Company finds mystery message in a bottle

A mystery unfolded last spring along the bank of Louisiana’s Yazoo river when a salvage diver from Big River Ship Builders found a green bottle. Inside was a weathered piece of paper with a child’s writing. With few clues about who might have sent it, the company's manager, Brad Babb, was on a mission to find the writer through social media. After thousands of views, they received a call from Eric and Melanie Dahl, the parents of the little boy who wrote the letter. Their son and author of the note, Brian, passed away 15 years ago in an accident. Melanie, Eric, and one of their sons, Chris, traveled from Mississippi to Louisiana to meet Brad’s team and share the living memories of Brian.Aug. 13, 2022.
LOUISIANA STATE
lakeexpo.com

Toddler Nearly Drowns At Lake Of The Ozarks, Airlifted To Treatment

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A two-year-old nearly drowned on the 26.7MM of Lake of the Ozarks on Wednesday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy, from Sunrise Beach, was reported to have wandered away from his home and was later found in the water. The toddler was revived on the scene.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
suntimesnews.com

NextGen Silica Mine Ends, Toxic Landfill Begins

The Department of Natural Resources approved a permit for an open pit sand mine in the Hawn State Park area next to Hickory Canyons without performing an environmental study because Missouri is “pro-business”, and the mining industry is extremely profitable. The mine company is not held responsible for the environmental destruction they leave behind and our campaign finance laws allow companies like NextGen Silica to permanently destroy prime, viable land, leaving a giant hole in the ground projected to be around 150 feet deep, while donating money to the politicians that run the DNR at the same time. We are told the mine creates jobs, but it actually destroys all jobs in the future on the property except one.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Watch a Bright Fireball that Lit Up the Missouri Ozarks Thursday

Once again our skies have not been boring. A bright fireball was widely reported over 3 states early Thursday morning including the Missouri Ozarks as a camera shows. If you didn't know the Perseid Meteor Shower is peaking right now according to Space.com. Peak it did early Thursday morning at approximately 4am as the American Meteor Society website shows. It was reported at locations in Terre Haute, Indiana, Kansas City, Missouri and Fayetteville, Arkansas.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy