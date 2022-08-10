ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Good News Network

Vitamin D Could Help Protect Women Against and Even Reverse Ovarian Cancer – Study

Researchers believe vitamin D could be key in preventing ovarian cancer, one of the most lethal, as they found it stopped a key transformation in the metastasis of the cancer. Furthermore, vitamin D actively reversed a process by which ovarian cancer turns the host’s defenses against them, suggesting it could also be key as part of a treatment plan for early stage diagnosis.
CANCER
UPI News

PFAS 'forever chemicals' linked to common liver cancer

A chemical called perfluooctane sulfate (PFOS) has been linked to the most common type of liver cancer, a new study indicates. PFOS are used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products, and are referred to as "forever chemicals" because they break down very slowly and accumulate both in the environment and in human tissue.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Traditional Chinese Medicine Shows Promise in Treating Lung Cancer

The natural compound berberine, which is present in plants like goldenseal and barberry, has promise for the treatment of lung diseases. According to a recent study, the natural compound berberine, which is present in plants like goldenseal and barberry, inhibits the growth of lung cancer cells in the lab. It also lessens inflammation of the airways and reduces the damage to healthy lung cells exposed to the toxins from cigarette smoke.
CANCER
Medical News Today

Diabetes: Experimental drug may help restore insulin-producing cells

Researchers investigated whether they can reprogram pancreatic stem cell-like cells into insulin-producing beta-cells for potential diabetes treatment. They found that the genes that regulate insulin expression could be reactivated by using a drug previously investigated for treating patients with lymphomas and multiple myeloma. The research findings suggest a possible new...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

'A banana a day': Starch supplement may reduce the risk of some hereditary cancers

An international trial has found that resistant starches could help protect people with an elevated risk of hereditary cancers. The decades-long study also reported that resistant starch supplementation reduced cancers in this group by over 60%. The protective effect of these starches lasted at least 10 years after stopping the...
CANCER
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice

A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer

Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Age at onset as stratifier in idiopathic Parkinson's disease "“ effect of ageing and polygenic risk score on clinical phenotypes

Several phenotypic differences observed in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients have been linked to age at onset (AAO). We endeavoured to find out whether these differences are due to the ageing process itself by using a combined dataset of idiopathic PD (n"‰="‰430) and healthy controls (HC; n"‰="‰556) excluding carriers of known PD-linked genetic mutations in both groups. We found several significant effects of AAO on motor and non-motor symptoms in PD, but when comparing the effects of age on these symptoms with HC (using age at assessment, AAA), only positive associations of AAA with burden of motor symptoms and cognitive impairment were significantly different between PD vs HC. Furthermore, we explored a potential effect of polygenic risk score (PRS) on clinical phenotype and identified a significant inverse correlation of AAO and PRS in PD. No significant association between PRS and severity of clinical symptoms was found. We conclude that the observed non-motor phenotypic differences in PD based on AAO are largely driven by the ageing process itself and not by a specific profile of neurodegeneration linked to AAO in the idiopathic PD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Coronavirus spike protein activated natural immune response, damaged heart muscle cells

Heart damage is common among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, leading many to wonder how the virus affects the heart. Now, researchers have found that the spike protein from the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus can lead to heart muscle injury through the inflammatory process, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in Chicago on July 25-28, offers the latest research on basic and translational cardiovascular science.
CHICAGO, IL
Medical News Today

What to know about ovarian cancer and white blood cell counts

Ovarian cancer arises when ovary cells mutate. This causes them to grow abnormally. The process can trigger a number of different bodily responses, including changes in white blood cells. White blood cell levels are. in people with certain cancers. However, white blood cell counts are not an effective diagnostic tool...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Pembrolizumab and Etoposide Continue to Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Survival Benefit in Untreated ES-SCLC

After approximately 3.5 years of follow-up, patients with treatment-naive extensive-stage small cell lung cancer continued to derive survival benefit from pembrolizumab and etoposide. The combination use of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and etoposide has continued to garner positive survival outcomes vs placebo and etoposide alone in patients with previously untreated extensive stage-small...
CANCER
Benzinga

Biotech Daily: Cancer Causing Impurities In Merck's Diabetic Drug, Vir Bio-GSK Shun FDA Submission Plans For COVID-19 Treatment, Aethlon's Monkeypox Trial

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Vir Biotech Shuns FDA Submission Plans For GSK-Partnered COVID-19 Treatment. In its Q2 earnings release, Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR and its partner GSK plc GSK said that they do not plan to file a marketing application for sotrovimab for COVID-19 at this time.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify potential target for treatment among patients with type 2 diabetes

In a potential game changer for patients with type 2 diabetes, a team of researchers at the Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism Institute (DOMI) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has identified a therapeutic target for the preservation and regeneration of beta cells (β cells)—cells in the pancreas that produce and distribute insulin. The discovery could prevent insulin resistance and thus have significant benefits for millions of people worldwide. The results of the study were published in Nature Communications in July.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

Scientists Make Potential Breakthrough In Long-Term Asthma Treatment (In Mice)

A potential long-term treatment for asthma – the chronic and incurable condition in which your body occasionally forgets how to breathe – is showing promise, a new study in mice suggests. Unike current treatments, which mostly focus on curbing the immediate effects of asthma, this new approach, published...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

A common mechanism for cancer metastasis and atherosclerosis

A key molecule for cancer metastasis has been identified as a molecule already known for its involvement in cardiovascular disease, suggesting a possible treatment approach for both diseases simultaneously. Cancer is the uncontrolled growth of body cells leading to the formation of tumors, triggered by the accumulation of mutations in...
CANCER
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Alnylam identifies gene to lower abdominal fat and decrease cardiovascular risk

Alnylam aims to develop a therapy that targets the INHBE gene and reduces the overall risk of T2D and coronary heart disease. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and collaborators have identified rare mutations in the INHBE gene that is expressed in the liver, related to a lower waist-to-hip ratio for body mass index (BMI), which is often used as an indicator of abdominal fat and is correlated with the risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and coronary heart disease. Using data from the UK Biobank database, genomic sequencing data for 360,000 individuals were obtained and the findings were confirmed in animal models that demonstrated a higher expression of the INHBE gene in obese monkeys when compared to more lean monkeys.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

