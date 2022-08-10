Read full article on original website
Good News Network
Vitamin D Could Help Protect Women Against and Even Reverse Ovarian Cancer – Study
Researchers believe vitamin D could be key in preventing ovarian cancer, one of the most lethal, as they found it stopped a key transformation in the metastasis of the cancer. Furthermore, vitamin D actively reversed a process by which ovarian cancer turns the host’s defenses against them, suggesting it could also be key as part of a treatment plan for early stage diagnosis.
PFAS 'forever chemicals' linked to common liver cancer
A chemical called perfluooctane sulfate (PFOS) has been linked to the most common type of liver cancer, a new study indicates. PFOS are used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products, and are referred to as "forever chemicals" because they break down very slowly and accumulate both in the environment and in human tissue.
scitechdaily.com
Traditional Chinese Medicine Shows Promise in Treating Lung Cancer
The natural compound berberine, which is present in plants like goldenseal and barberry, has promise for the treatment of lung diseases. According to a recent study, the natural compound berberine, which is present in plants like goldenseal and barberry, inhibits the growth of lung cancer cells in the lab. It also lessens inflammation of the airways and reduces the damage to healthy lung cells exposed to the toxins from cigarette smoke.
healio.com
Rare germline mutations in CIDEB gene protect against liver disease, damage
In one of the largest exome-sequencing studies on liver health, researchers found rare genetic loss-of-function variants in the CIDEB gene were associated with significant protection from liver damage and disease. The discovery, recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine, is “a milestone in our understanding of the genetic...
Medical News Today
Diabetes: Experimental drug may help restore insulin-producing cells
Researchers investigated whether they can reprogram pancreatic stem cell-like cells into insulin-producing beta-cells for potential diabetes treatment. They found that the genes that regulate insulin expression could be reactivated by using a drug previously investigated for treating patients with lymphomas and multiple myeloma. The research findings suggest a possible new...
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
Medical News Today
'A banana a day': Starch supplement may reduce the risk of some hereditary cancers
An international trial has found that resistant starches could help protect people with an elevated risk of hereditary cancers. The decades-long study also reported that resistant starch supplementation reduced cancers in this group by over 60%. The protective effect of these starches lasted at least 10 years after stopping the...
A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice
A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
Nature.com
Age at onset as stratifier in idiopathic Parkinson's disease "“ effect of ageing and polygenic risk score on clinical phenotypes
Several phenotypic differences observed in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients have been linked to age at onset (AAO). We endeavoured to find out whether these differences are due to the ageing process itself by using a combined dataset of idiopathic PD (n"‰="‰430) and healthy controls (HC; n"‰="‰556) excluding carriers of known PD-linked genetic mutations in both groups. We found several significant effects of AAO on motor and non-motor symptoms in PD, but when comparing the effects of age on these symptoms with HC (using age at assessment, AAA), only positive associations of AAA with burden of motor symptoms and cognitive impairment were significantly different between PD vs HC. Furthermore, we explored a potential effect of polygenic risk score (PRS) on clinical phenotype and identified a significant inverse correlation of AAO and PRS in PD. No significant association between PRS and severity of clinical symptoms was found. We conclude that the observed non-motor phenotypic differences in PD based on AAO are largely driven by the ageing process itself and not by a specific profile of neurodegeneration linked to AAO in the idiopathic PD patients.
MedicalXpress
Coronavirus spike protein activated natural immune response, damaged heart muscle cells
Heart damage is common among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, leading many to wonder how the virus affects the heart. Now, researchers have found that the spike protein from the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus can lead to heart muscle injury through the inflammatory process, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in Chicago on July 25-28, offers the latest research on basic and translational cardiovascular science.
2 more people have been 'cured' of HIV — 1 man thanks to cancer treatment, and 1 woman who mysteriously developed natural control over the virus
Two more patients were announced functionally "cured" of HIV during AIDS 2022. One had cancer, the other has naturally controlled the virus for years.
Medical News Today
What to know about ovarian cancer and white blood cell counts
Ovarian cancer arises when ovary cells mutate. This causes them to grow abnormally. The process can trigger a number of different bodily responses, including changes in white blood cells. White blood cell levels are. in people with certain cancers. However, white blood cell counts are not an effective diagnostic tool...
cancernetwork.com
Pembrolizumab and Etoposide Continue to Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Survival Benefit in Untreated ES-SCLC
After approximately 3.5 years of follow-up, patients with treatment-naive extensive-stage small cell lung cancer continued to derive survival benefit from pembrolizumab and etoposide. The combination use of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and etoposide has continued to garner positive survival outcomes vs placebo and etoposide alone in patients with previously untreated extensive stage-small...
Biotech Daily: Cancer Causing Impurities In Merck's Diabetic Drug, Vir Bio-GSK Shun FDA Submission Plans For COVID-19 Treatment, Aethlon's Monkeypox Trial
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Vir Biotech Shuns FDA Submission Plans For GSK-Partnered COVID-19 Treatment. In its Q2 earnings release, Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR and its partner GSK plc GSK said that they do not plan to file a marketing application for sotrovimab for COVID-19 at this time.
Clayton News Daily
More than 1 in 4 kids hospitalized for Covid or MIS-C have symptoms for months, study finds
Nearly 30% of children who were hospitalized for Covid-19 or MIS-C, a rare but serious Covid-related condition, had symptoms more than a couple of months after their diagnosis, a new study found. The study, published Friday in the journal Pediatrics, said the most common symptoms for children hospitalized with Covid-19...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify potential target for treatment among patients with type 2 diabetes
In a potential game changer for patients with type 2 diabetes, a team of researchers at the Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism Institute (DOMI) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has identified a therapeutic target for the preservation and regeneration of beta cells (β cells)—cells in the pancreas that produce and distribute insulin. The discovery could prevent insulin resistance and thus have significant benefits for millions of people worldwide. The results of the study were published in Nature Communications in July.
IFLScience
Scientists Make Potential Breakthrough In Long-Term Asthma Treatment (In Mice)
A potential long-term treatment for asthma – the chronic and incurable condition in which your body occasionally forgets how to breathe – is showing promise, a new study in mice suggests. Unike current treatments, which mostly focus on curbing the immediate effects of asthma, this new approach, published...
MedicalXpress
A common mechanism for cancer metastasis and atherosclerosis
A key molecule for cancer metastasis has been identified as a molecule already known for its involvement in cardiovascular disease, suggesting a possible treatment approach for both diseases simultaneously. Cancer is the uncontrolled growth of body cells leading to the formation of tumors, triggered by the accumulation of mutations in...
pharmaceutical-technology.com
Alnylam identifies gene to lower abdominal fat and decrease cardiovascular risk
Alnylam aims to develop a therapy that targets the INHBE gene and reduces the overall risk of T2D and coronary heart disease. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and collaborators have identified rare mutations in the INHBE gene that is expressed in the liver, related to a lower waist-to-hip ratio for body mass index (BMI), which is often used as an indicator of abdominal fat and is correlated with the risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and coronary heart disease. Using data from the UK Biobank database, genomic sequencing data for 360,000 individuals were obtained and the findings were confirmed in animal models that demonstrated a higher expression of the INHBE gene in obese monkeys when compared to more lean monkeys.
