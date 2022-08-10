Read full article on original website
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Review: A Trip to Rosewood...
We were promised the back half of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 would feature significant connections to the town that started the franchise. Thankfully, they were peppered throughout Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 Episode 6 and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 Episode 7, and it did not disappoint.
Yellowjackets Season 2: Lauren Ambrose to Play Adult Vanessa!
When Yellowjackets Season 2 finally debuts on Showtime next year, we'll be meeting the adult version of a fan-favorite character. The premium cabler announced today that two-time Emmy and Tony nominee Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant) is joining the highly anticipated second season of the hit drama in a series regular role as the adult version of Van.
What to Watch: The Princess, Echoes, Bad Sisters
Today is the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, and HBO honors her with The Princess, airing tonight, while Discovery+ has The Diana Investigations later in the week. Evil Season 3 concludes, Chesapeake Shores Season 6 (its final season) premieres, and Tales of The Walking Dead offers a new...
Good Witch: Hallmark Boss Teases Potential Revival
Ever since Hallmark decided to end Good Witch after seven seasons and countless movies, there have been questions about whether the franchise could resurface. The franchise was headlined by Catherine Bell but came to an abrupt conclusion last summer. Thankfully, Hallmark is not ruling out any future projects set in...
Dynasty Season 5 Episode 18
Dynasty Season 5 Episode 18 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show
Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
Anne Heche, Veteran Actress, Dead at 53
The veteran actress, who was caught up in a fiery car crash on August 5, has died. News of her passing comes shortly after her family released a statement saying the star was not expected to survive after suffering a severe anoxic brain injury. At the time of the statement,...
Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 1
Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 14
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 14 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 1
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Westworld Season 4 Episode 8
Westworld Season 4 Episode 8 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
‘P-Valley’ Star Nicco Annan Wants Others Who Look Like Him To Truly Be Celebrated
The actor discusses playing Uncle Clifford for over a decade, persevering as a Black queer man in Hollywood and creating space for others to be.
Surface Season 1 Episode 5 Review: It Comes In Waves
Here's the thing. Imagine if someone in Sophie's life just told her the truth!. Imagine for a second James, Caroline, or Baden sitting her down and telling her everything about the events leading up to the accident, at least from their perspective. Would it be painful and a host of other uncomfortable emotions? Of course.
‘Bosch: Legacy’: Max Martini Joins Season 2 In Major Recurring Role
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Max Martini is set for a heavily recurring role opposite Titus Welliver on the upcoming second season of Bosch: Legacy, the spinoff of the long-running Amazon series, on Freevee. Legacy follows Welliver as retired homicide detective turned private investigator Harry Bosch, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career. Attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder, and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles. Martini...
Anne Heche Lifetime Movie Girl In Room 13 Sets September Launch
Lifetime's upcoming movie Girl In Room 13, starring Anne Heche, is moving forward. Heche is said to be in critical condition following a car crash in Los Angeles earlier this month. During a panel for the movie on Thursday at the Television Critics Association, the cable network confirmed the project...
Jaicy Elliot Talks Hallmark Original Romance in Style, Body Positivity, and Learning from the Best
Jaicy Elliot is known for her five-year stint on Grey's Anatomy as intern Taryn Helm. Beginning tonight, she'll be known for her starring role in the delightful Hallmark film Romance in Style. After watching, you'll wonder how it's taken so long to thrust her into the limelight. Jaicy, who was...
Jon Batiste Departing ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’
Jon Batiste is departing The Late Show with Stephen Colbert as the talk show’s band leader. Batiste, who held the job of leading the Late Night program’s band for seven years, will be replaced by Louis Cato. A statement from CBS said that he has decided “to pursue...
Gasoline Alley Review: A Slick, Minimalist, Neo Noir Film
When Jimmy Jayne is the only suspect in the gruesome deaths of four women, the disaffected ex-con sets out to clear his name by plunging headfirst into the criminal world he'd managed to escape. Devon Sawa is the beleaguered Jimmy. The film, by director Edward Drake, is Gasoline Alley. If...
