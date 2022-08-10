ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX
Mckinney, TX
Texas Education
Frisco, TX
WFAA

Little Wishes – The Mitchell family

For so many fathers, their mission in life is to be the provider and protector of their families…. and it doesn't even stop when health challenges can make it tough – that's why one daughter here in DFW wanted to surprise her dad with a little wish. You can...
DALLAS, TX
#Tutors#College Admissions#Tutoring#Frisco Isd#Credit Union#Owner Of Tutor Doctor
CW33

Oak Cliff elementary school makes back-to-school rap video set to viral TikTok song

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have TikTok, you’ve probably heard the famous rap on the social media platform “My money don’t jiggle jiggle; it folds.”. Well, here is the remix you didn’t know you needed. John F. Peeler Elementary has dropped an official rap song and music video on the school’s YouTube page titled “Dream in Gold.” The video, with more than 1,500 views features the school’s principal Tito Salas performing the rap, sometimes in a pirate getup.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano ISD Welcomes Students Back to School

It's a busy day in Collin County. Frisco, Allen and Plano school districts all welcomed back students on Wednesday morning. At Haun Elementary School in Plano, principal Denise Lohmiller orchestrated a grand welcome for students. Teachers went all out with pom poms, encouraging messages chalked on the sidewalks, and lots of hugs.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

City of Frisco, Frisco ISD cancel plans to build joint performing arts hall, opt to proceed with separate efforts

This rendering shows what a performing arts center at Hall Park in Frisco might look like. (Rendering courtesy Hall Group) The city of Frisco and Frisco ISD announced Aug. 11 they are parting ways on a plan to build a joint performing arts center in conjunction with Hall Group and the redevelopment efforts at its office park.
FRISCO, TX
NewsBreak
Education
NBC Washington

Orphaned Raccoon and Deer Fawn Share Hugs, Form Friendship in Texas

An unlikely friendship between a raccoon and a fawn at a Dallas, Texas area nonprofit is spreading smiles across social media. Carrie Long runs the nonprofit Texas Fawn and Friends, which rescues, rehabs and releases orphaned and injured fawns. "I am permitted through Texas Parks and Wildlife, and I'm governed...
DALLAS, TX
KSAT 12

Video shows bobcats playing in fairway at North Texas golf course

A North Texas man who typically witnesses quiet games of golf from his backyard caught a rare sight last week. Brian Hughes, who lives in Plano near the Brian Hughes Gleneagles Country Club, said he saw a female bobcat and her three kittens playing near a fairway. Hughes captured a...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

New Denton High School campus welcomes students for first day

DENTON, Texas - Thursday was the first day of school for 38 school districts across North Texas, including Denton ISD. The Denton school district is celebrating the opening of a new 490,000-square-foot Denton High School campus for 2,200 students. Voters approved the new school in May 2018 as part of...
DENTON, TX
kshb.com

Former Wingstop CEO hopes to grow salad drive-thrus into a healthy fast-food powerhouse

The new CEO of Salad and Go has a plan for the drive-thru-only chain, and it includes an expansion that will bring cheap, healthy, tasty salads to people around the country. In March, Charlie Morrison left his position as CEO of Wingstop after nearly a decade to head the much smaller Arizona-based Salad and Go. After joining the board of the drive-through salad chain in 2020, Morrison believed he could help the brand grow. Salad and Go announced him as its new CEO in July.
TEXAS STATE

