Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
dallasexaminer.com
Bushman Elementary students to attend Pease Elementary as Dallas ISD builds new campus
Approximately 300 students and 18 staffers from W.W. Bushman Elementary will start the 2022-23 school year at Elisha M. Pease Elementary School. Pease Elementary will serve as a temporary school for students from both campuses while Dallas ISD builds a new school that will host 1,000 students. “I am excited...
North Texas schools are grappling with a bus driver shortage and parents are feeling the effects
GARLAND, Texas — Several North Texas area schools are experiencing delays and reroutes as districts across the country grapple with a driver shortage. Garland ISD has an entire Twitter page devoted to updating parents and families on late buses. Friday morning, it posted more than 40 times bout reroutes or delays.
fox4news.com
Dallas ISD principal surprises students with back-to-school rap video
DALLAS - It can be hard to get students excited about going back to school, so John F. Peeler Elementary principal Tito Salas got creative. Salas made a rap video for the Oak Cliff school set to the beat of the song "Jiggle Jiggle," which is all the rage on TikTok.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bus Driver Who Lost Home in Balch Springs Fire ‘Determined' to Be at Work on the First Day of School
Going back to school is especially meaningful for Wylie Independent School District bus driver Fred Jackson. His home burned to the ground less than three weeks ago, but he's determined to be ready for the new school year. “I love it. You know, I love the kids and then to...
WFAA
Little Wishes – The Mitchell family
For so many fathers, their mission in life is to be the provider and protector of their families…. and it doesn't even stop when health challenges can make it tough – that's why one daughter here in DFW wanted to surprise her dad with a little wish. You can...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Free and Reduced School Lunch Program Requirements Changing for Some Districts
For many families right now shopping for groceries can be challenging. "I'm on a super small budget so whatever deals are for the week is how I shop," shopping mother Jessica Kelly said. That could also affect what goes in a child's lunchbox. "I feel like the kids are suffering...
fox4news.com
North Texas 7-year-old labeled 'fastest kid in the nation,' sets Junior Olympics record
DALLAS - While most kids spent their summer playing video games or lounging around the house, a 7-year-old from the Dallas area was training hard for the Junior Olympics. Dakota White first made headlines last year when TikTok videos of her smoking the competition on the track went viral. This...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Superintendent Says Comparisons Between Public and Private Schools ‘Isn't Fair And Just'
No matter where you go, parents usually want the same thing from schools, to prepare their kids to reach their best potential, and set them up to be successful. Despite the work Texas has done to better public education Governor Greg Abbot says there’s a problem. "Not all children...
Oak Cliff elementary school makes back-to-school rap video set to viral TikTok song
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have TikTok, you’ve probably heard the famous rap on the social media platform “My money don’t jiggle jiggle; it folds.”. Well, here is the remix you didn’t know you needed. John F. Peeler Elementary has dropped an official rap song and music video on the school’s YouTube page titled “Dream in Gold.” The video, with more than 1,500 views features the school’s principal Tito Salas performing the rap, sometimes in a pirate getup.
checkoutdfw.com
This city in North Texas has been ranked the fourth best place to raise a family in the country
One of the most important life choices for those who want to start a family is choosing the perfect place to do so. If you decided that Plano was the place for you, you can rest assured that you've made a great choice, based on a new WalletHub study. With...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano ISD Welcomes Students Back to School
It's a busy day in Collin County. Frisco, Allen and Plano school districts all welcomed back students on Wednesday morning. At Haun Elementary School in Plano, principal Denise Lohmiller orchestrated a grand welcome for students. Teachers went all out with pom poms, encouraging messages chalked on the sidewalks, and lots of hugs.
City of Frisco, Frisco ISD cancel plans to build joint performing arts hall, opt to proceed with separate efforts
This rendering shows what a performing arts center at Hall Park in Frisco might look like. (Rendering courtesy Hall Group) The city of Frisco and Frisco ISD announced Aug. 11 they are parting ways on a plan to build a joint performing arts center in conjunction with Hall Group and the redevelopment efforts at its office park.
NBC Washington
Orphaned Raccoon and Deer Fawn Share Hugs, Form Friendship in Texas
An unlikely friendship between a raccoon and a fawn at a Dallas, Texas area nonprofit is spreading smiles across social media. Carrie Long runs the nonprofit Texas Fawn and Friends, which rescues, rehabs and releases orphaned and injured fawns. "I am permitted through Texas Parks and Wildlife, and I'm governed...
fox4news.com
Collin County school districts focus on security for first day of school
PLANO, Texas - School districts are trying to reassure parents that their children will be safe as they head back to class. Students in 45 North Texas school districts, including most in Collin County, will have their first day of school on Wednesday. "Overall, it's been pretty smooth. We got...
This Texas School District May Start Closing Schools On Election Day
The proposal wants to change that day to a virtual professional development day.
KSAT 12
Video shows bobcats playing in fairway at North Texas golf course
A North Texas man who typically witnesses quiet games of golf from his backyard caught a rare sight last week. Brian Hughes, who lives in Plano near the Brian Hughes Gleneagles Country Club, said he saw a female bobcat and her three kittens playing near a fairway. Hughes captured a...
fox4news.com
New Denton High School campus welcomes students for first day
DENTON, Texas - Thursday was the first day of school for 38 school districts across North Texas, including Denton ISD. The Denton school district is celebrating the opening of a new 490,000-square-foot Denton High School campus for 2,200 students. Voters approved the new school in May 2018 as part of...
kshb.com
Former Wingstop CEO hopes to grow salad drive-thrus into a healthy fast-food powerhouse
The new CEO of Salad and Go has a plan for the drive-thru-only chain, and it includes an expansion that will bring cheap, healthy, tasty salads to people around the country. In March, Charlie Morrison left his position as CEO of Wingstop after nearly a decade to head the much smaller Arizona-based Salad and Go. After joining the board of the drive-through salad chain in 2020, Morrison believed he could help the brand grow. Salad and Go announced him as its new CEO in July.
checkoutdfw.com
There are more than 30 open houses in Celina and Prosper this weekend. Here are 4 worth seeing.
If you're looking for a house this weekend in the Celina and Prosper area, there are more than 30 open houses to pick from. In Celina, there are less than a dozen and about half of those homes are listed for around $500,000 and the others are in the $600,000-$800,000 range. One is listed for nearly $2.5 million.
checkoutdfw.com
What cities in DFW are getting H-E-B stores and when are they all opening?
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is getting several new H-E-B stores, according to the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Earlier this year, H-E-B announced that it would be opening stores in Frisco, Plano, Forney and Melissa. A store in McKinney also broke ground this year and is expected to open in 2023.
