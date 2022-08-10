Exposure to synthetic 'forever chemical' linked to liver cancer, study finds

Read full article on original website
More than 1 in 4 kids hospitalized for Covid or MIS-C have symptoms for months, study finds
Nearly 30% of children who were hospitalized for Covid-19 or MIS-C, a rare but serious Covid-related condition, had symptoms more than a couple of months after their diagnosis, a new study found. The study, published Friday in the journal Pediatrics, said the most common symptoms for children hospitalized with Covid-19...
Global experts race to understand rare cases when monkeypox leads to death
Out of tens of thousands of monkeypox cases around the world this year, there have been a dozen deaths linked to the virus, and for the first time, some of them have been outside Africa, in countries where the virus doesn't usually spread. More than 31,000 cases of monkeypox have...
