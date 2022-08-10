ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

USD 435 employees vote on insurance premiums

By Lydia Kautz
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 3 days ago

Eligible Unified School District 435 staff members have voted on insurance premiums after the district sought input some staff.

“We did have 39 what I will call valid votes for going ahead and changing the out of pocket premiums approximately $1,000 in each one of the categories that we had insurance to maintain only an 11 percent increase on the overall premiums as opposed to 15 (percent),” Superintendent Greg Brown said during a regular, monthly meeting of the USD 435 Board of Education Monday. “It was a fairly close vote in terms of the decision, but that’s where we landed.”

