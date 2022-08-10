ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs OL Robert Hainsey, Ryan Jensen's replacement, carted off with leg injury

By Luke Easterling
 3 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Robert Hainsey was supposed to replace Pro Bowler Ryan Jensen at center, after the latter suffered a serious knee injury on the second day of training camp.

Instead, Hainsey himself was carted off the field after sustaining a leg injury of his own near the end of Wednesday’s joint practice with the Miami Dolphins.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles didn’t have any kind up update after practice, but it’s definitely not a good sight for a Tampa Bay offensive line that was already down one of their best members.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has good news for Bucs fans, though:

