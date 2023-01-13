ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Even 70 Year-Olds Say This $25 Firming Body Lotion Leaves Their Skin ‘So Soft and Smooth’

By Maya Gandara
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 5 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s be honest: Many of us are guilty of slathering on serums and creams to keep the skin on our faces tight and smooth, yet blissfully neglect the areas past our necks. This may be a tough pill to swallow, but doing so will only allow premature aging to arise sooner across delicate areas, such as the hands and chest. Thankfully, adding firming body care into your routine can alleviate some of the existing damage while preventing further signs of it appearing.

Start with Nativa Spa’s Quinoa Firming Body Lotion , an ultra-concentrated, dermatologist-tested formula rich in quinoa oil and Omegas 3, 6 and 9. These nutrient-packed ingredients bring a surplus of benefits, including smoothing over rough texture, boosting the skin’s natural moisture barrier, increasing your skin’s collagen levels, and improving firmness and elasticity—all within four weeks of use, per the brand.

Quinoa Firming Body Lotion

Quinoa Firming Body Lotion $25 Buy Now

And, judging by the hundreds of glowing reviews from shoppers, the hydrating lotion lives up to its claims. Reviewers love that it sinks into the skin almost immediately without leaving a greasy residue, with one 70 year-old user raving that it leaves their body feeling “so soft and smooth.”

“This in combination with the body oil leaves my skin radiant and glowing,” remarked one shopper. “Added bonus—my hubby loves the scent on my skin!”

The lingering (yet not overpowering) fragrance is another added benefit; it leaves behind a warm and floral scent on the skin with notes of peony and vanilla.

“I am crazy about the Quinoa Body Lotion ! It smells amazing (sweet and warm) and goes on smooth, it never balls up or leaves residue streaks,” said a new fan. “It is the perfect consistency, it feels rich without being heavy, and moisturizes without being sticky or slimy. My skin looks instantly better when I put it on, but I haven’t used it long enough to see how much it tightens and firms over time.”

“This lotion feels and smells so heavenly! I use it right away when I get out of the shower,” said a third. “A little goes a long way, and the quality of this lotion feels like a million bucks. Also helps firm the skin and keep your body hydrated.”

If other items from the brand’s Quinoa body range have caught your eye, get your hands on the Quinoa Firming Ritual Set , which includes the Firming Body Oil , Firming Body Lotion , and Firming Hand Cream for 15 percent off right now.

Quinoa Firming Ritual Set

Quinoa Firming Ritual Set $53.55 ($63) Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLSPn_0hC8Mjn400

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Reviewers Say This $20 Retinol Hand Cream Makes Their Skin Look Decades Younger—’Smoother After 1 Use’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Top secret information coming your way: Amazon has an anti-aging hand cream capable of shedding years off your skin, per shoppers. Considering our hands are one of the first areas to display signs of aging, the fact that one simple formula can reverse some of the damage may be a huge relief to many, especially those experiencing anything from crepiness to dark spots.  The Skincare LdeL Cosmetics Anti-Aging Hand Cream is more than just a moisturizing treatment for dry skin; it...
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are ‘Shocked’ by How Quickly This Dark Spot Treatment Provided Results—Get It For Less Than $24 Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Hyperpigmentation is totally normal, but that doesn’t make it any less frustrating to deal with, especially if it’s appearing across several areas of the body. Luckily, there are treatments available that can significantly lighten patches of darkness and age spots with continual use. Minimo’s Glow Turmeric Face Scrub is one; the fast-acting treatment works in a matter of days to provide results, according to reviewers. The hero product contains the highly anti-inflammatory ingredient turmeric, which brings soothing and brightening properties to...
StyleCaster

We Found a $24 Makeup Product That’s About to Replace Your Eyeshadow Palette & Eyeliner In One Fell Swoop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The other day, I was playing around with some new eyeshadows I had been sent. I applied the product and wore it around my apartment for a couple of hours. My eyes looked great, but when it came time to remove the makeup, the shimmery specks started blurring my vision (and I wear contact lenses). I still had to shower, so this was truly anything but ideal. To my luck (and yours), there’s a beauty brand that has the health...
StyleCaster

This $25 Anti-Thinning Shampoo Addresses Progressive Hair Loss—& Shoppers’ Locks ‘Have More Body Than Ever’ After Use

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. It’s increasingly becoming more apparent how common hair loss is amongst folks of all ages—not just those well into their older years. While there are a surplus of reasons thinning across the scalp can occur, feelings about the experience are no doubt the same across the board; it’s straight-up difficult to deal with, especially if it’s happening in a very noticeable area like the hairline.  While I’m not a professional hair loss expert, I do know a thing or two about...
StyleCaster

Versed’s New Exfoliating Body Scrub Banishes Breakouts, KP & Uneven Texture for an All-Over Glow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We double cleanse, exfoliate, hydrate and plump the skin on our face until it’s as smooth and glass-like as possible. With all the steps and the never-ending skincare launches, it’s easy to forget about the skin on your body. Well, until it starts bugging you. That’s what Versed’s latest body product, Buff It Out, wants to help you avoid. If you’ve been suffering from dry and/or itchy skin, red bumps from KP (keratosis pilaris), breakouts or just uneven tone and...
StyleCaster

Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughters Are Inheriting Elvis’ ‘Graceland’ After Her Death—What It’s Worth Now

As the daughter of the “King of Rock and Roll,” there’s always been interest in Lisa Marie Presley’s net worth and how much she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, after his death. Lisa Marie Presley is the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. She was born on February 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. Her parents divorced when she was four years old. She was nine years old when Elvis died on August 16, 1977, of a cardiac arrest. Like her father, Lisa Marie was also a singer. She released three albums: 2003’s To Whom It May Concern; 2005’s Now...
MEMPHIS, TN
StyleCaster

Lisa Marie Presley Died After 2 Cardiac Arrests—She Was Declared ‘Brain Dead’ Shortly After Arriving At Hospital

She had been on the red carpet at the Golden Globes earlier that week, so when news of her death broke on Thursday, January 12, 2023 a lot of fans were left wondering how Lisa Marie Presley died. She was only 54 after all. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, LMP made an appearance at the Golden Globes where Austin Butler won Best Actor for his portrayal of her father, Elvis, in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic bearing “The King’s name. Lisa Marie interrupted Austin’s red carpet interview, describing his performance as her famous dad as “truly mind-blowing.” She continued: “I really didn’t...
TENNESSEE STATE
StyleCaster

Kate Is ‘Appalled & Outraged’ At Harry’s Claim She ‘Shouted’ At Meghan In His Book—It’s ‘Hard to Forgive’

After some bombshell reveals of his feud with his brother William in his new book, many people are asking how is Kate responding to Harry’s Spare? The book named Spare launched on January 10, 2023, but many details of its contents were leaked a week prior. The book is described by its publisher, Penguin Random House, as a “landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.” The book will be the first insight into Prince Harry’s life since he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties and...
StyleCaster

Kim ‘Hates’ Kanye’s New Wife—She’s Staying ‘Quiet’ About Her Ex-Husband’s Marriage

After the sudden news of a wedding, Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage is radio silence. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, after seven years of marriage. According to TMZ, Kim asked for joint physical and legal custody of her and Kanye’s four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Sources told the site that Kanye is “fine” with the custody agreement and the couple is “committed” to co-parenting together. TMZ also reported that Kim and Kanye have a prenup and neither party is contesting the document. In March 2022, Kanye fired his lawyer Christopher Charles Melcher. Kim...
CALIFORNIA STATE
StyleCaster

Harry Claims Kate Was ‘Reluctant’ to Lend Meghan Her Lip Gloss—She ‘Grimaced’ When Meg Used It

Sister in law. Prince Harry’s Spare stories about Kate Middleton reveal that he had more than just drama with his brother and father. Spare, which was published on January 10, 2023, is the Duke of Sussex’s first memoir. The title is based on the phrase “the heir and the spare,” terms often used to describe the first and second born children of a royal monarch. Harry wrote in Spare that his father, King Charles III, first used the word to describe him in a conversation with his mother, Princess Diana, after he was born. “‘Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir...
StyleCaster

Pete Was Seen on a Date With His Former Co-Star Weeks After His Split from Emrata—A Look Back at His Exes

New year, new lady. If you’re a comedy fan or someone who’s obsessed with celebrity dating lives, you might be wondering: who is Pete Davidson dating after a fling with EmRata has seemingly come to an end? The King of Staten Island star is absolutely no stranger to playing the field. Ever since his rise in NBC’s sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live, he’s been either spotted in public with some of the most famous, beautiful women in showbiz or rumored to be dating them in secret, whether it’s big names like Kate Beckinsale or Kim Kardashian. His dating legacy was...
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Seeing New Growth on Bald Spots With This $19 Spray—& Even Their Stylists Are Intrigued

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re someone who chooses to hibernate more during the colder months, there’s no better time to start a new project. Whether that’s beginning your tretinoin journey to reduce acne, setting aside more self-care (or self-pleasure) time, or working to increase hair growth on a thinning scalp, we’ve got you covered. Back to the latter: We’re basically pros at this point on finding the highest-rated growth formulas out there, and the Paisle Botanics Biotin Spray is the latest to land...
StyleCaster

Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Buried Next to Her Son at Graceland—Meet Her 4 Children

She may have been Elvis’ daughter, but to Lisa Marie Presley’s kids, including actress Riley Keough, she was just their mom. Lisa Marie Presley is the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. She was born on February 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. Her parents divorced when she was four years old. She was nine years old when Elvis died on August 16, 1977, of a cardiac arrest. Like her father, Lisa Marie was also a singer. She released three albums: 2003’s To Whom It May Concern; 2005’s Now What; and 2012’s Storm and Grace. Her first album reached Gold certification...
MEMPHIS, TN
StyleCaster

Kylie & Travis Just Broke Up After Spending the Holidays Apart—Where They Stand Now

The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2023 include Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, and more famous couples who have called it quits on their relationships this year. The celebrity breakups of 2023 come after a year of splits in 2022 for couples like Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley, Florence Pugh and Zach Braff, and Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. Momoa and Bonet, who were one of the first celebrity breakups of 2022, announced their separation after more than four years of marriage in a joint statement on his Instagram on January 12, 2022. “We have all felt the...
COLORADO STATE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have a Magical Week From Start to Finish, Thanks to Aquarius Season

One retrograde down, two more to go! It’s been an interesting start to the new year, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 16 to 22. Can you feel the shift in momentum? After spending about three months back-spinning through curious Gemini, go-getter Mars *finally* stationed direct last week. The best part? Savvy Mercury—planet of communication, miscellanies and immediate exchanges, which just so happens to be Gemini’s planetary ruler—will follow Mars’ footsteps in the week ahead, as will change-maker Uranus! It’s time to get back to business as usual. Whether it be with regards to your professional...
StyleCaster

Chanel Just Launched a New, Velvety Lipstick That One Shopper Says Lasted Them an ‘Entire Day at Work’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Chanel is kicking off 2023 with a slew of new products that should definitely be on your radar. You might’ve already heard about the anti-aging cream that tackles winter skin, but if you’re in the market for makeup products in particular, we have the lowdown on a must-have. The Rouge Allure Velvet Lipstick promises rich color and comfortable wear, on top of beautiful packaging (of course). What’s special about this formula is that it contains highly concentrated pigments that coat your...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs May Be Under a Lot of Pressure This Week, But it’s Only Temporary

Where there is chaos, there is more than often a breakthrough waiting over the horizon. The astrology of these next few days is no exception but, by that same token, three zodiac signs will have the worst week of January 16 to 22. If you’re one of the signs mentioned below, don’t fear this moment of truth; allow yourself to surrender to the process and embrace growth. Look on the bright side—Mercury will station direct this week, so try to keep your eyes on the prize. In the meantime, the week kicks off on a sly yet rambunctious note, considering the...
StyleCaster

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Just Welcomed Their 3rd Child 2 Years After Pregnancy Loss—’What a Blessed Day

The storks are coming in fast! The celebrity babies of 2023 include Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Kelly Osbourne and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2023 come in after a year of famous births in 2022—the year of the “nepo baby”, as declared by Vulture. Stars like Michelle Williams and husband Thomas Kail, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews grew their families even more. At the same time, celebs like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma, and Post Malone became parents for the first time. Nick...
StyleCaster

This TikTok-Viral Serum Is So Illuminating, One Shopper Warns: Your Skin Will ‘Glow Like a Newborn Baby’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing better than a beauty product that gives you the best of both worlds. Why buy two different products when you can get the same benefits in one makeup and skincare hybrid? Yes, products like this actually exist and they’re a lot easier to find than you might think. Thanks to TikTok, you now have one that you can add to your routine rightaway.  You might recognize Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops and its distinct pink color and...
StyleCaster

This $13 Hack From Amazon Keeps Hair From ‘Frizzing & Tangling’

There are millions of products you could buy to maintain smooth hair, but if none of those have done the trick for you in the past, it’s time to think outside of the box. Amazon shoppers are, per usual, already on it, and have found a hack that prevents hair from getting frizzy and tangled. The secret weapon product on hand is Mulberry’s Silk Pillowcase. You’re likely wondering how a mere pillowcase can affect hair in such a positive way. As you already know, silk is super smooth to the touch. According to the brand, its texture reduces friction on hair,...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

75K+
Followers
6K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy