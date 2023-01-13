Even 70 Year-Olds Say This $25 Firming Body Lotion Leaves Their Skin ‘So Soft and Smooth’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s be honest: Many of us are guilty of slathering on serums and creams to keep the skin on our faces tight and smooth, yet blissfully neglect the areas past our necks. This may be a tough pill to swallow, but doing so will only allow premature aging to arise sooner across delicate areas, such as the hands and chest. Thankfully, adding firming body care into your routine can alleviate some of the existing damage while preventing further signs of it appearing.

Start with Nativa Spa’s Quinoa Firming Body Lotion , an ultra-concentrated, dermatologist-tested formula rich in quinoa oil and Omegas 3, 6 and 9. These nutrient-packed ingredients bring a surplus of benefits, including smoothing over rough texture, boosting the skin’s natural moisture barrier, increasing your skin’s collagen levels, and improving firmness and elasticity—all within four weeks of use, per the brand.

Quinoa Firming Body Lotion

And, judging by the hundreds of glowing reviews from shoppers, the hydrating lotion lives up to its claims. Reviewers love that it sinks into the skin almost immediately without leaving a greasy residue, with one 70 year-old user raving that it leaves their body feeling “so soft and smooth.”

“This in combination with the body oil leaves my skin radiant and glowing,” remarked one shopper. “Added bonus—my hubby loves the scent on my skin!”

The lingering (yet not overpowering) fragrance is another added benefit; it leaves behind a warm and floral scent on the skin with notes of peony and vanilla.

“I am crazy about the Quinoa Body Lotion ! It smells amazing (sweet and warm) and goes on smooth, it never balls up or leaves residue streaks,” said a new fan. “It is the perfect consistency, it feels rich without being heavy, and moisturizes without being sticky or slimy. My skin looks instantly better when I put it on, but I haven’t used it long enough to see how much it tightens and firms over time.”

“This lotion feels and smells so heavenly! I use it right away when I get out of the shower,” said a third. “A little goes a long way, and the quality of this lotion feels like a million bucks. Also helps firm the skin and keep your body hydrated.”

If other items from the brand’s Quinoa body range have caught your eye, get your hands on the Quinoa Firming Ritual Set , which includes the Firming Body Oil , Firming Body Lotion , and Firming Hand Cream for 15 percent off right now.

Quinoa Firming Ritual Set