ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Barcelona expect to complete Marcos Alonso transfer for just £6.5m this week as they set debut date for Chelsea star

By Joshua Jones
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UjS2u_0hC8LaoK00

BARCELONA expect to complete the signing of Marcos Alonso for just £6.5million this week, according to reports.

And the club have even pencilled in the left-back for his debut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nLdMJ_0hC8LaoK00
Marcos Alonso is set to complete a £6.5m transfer to Barcelona this week Credit: Getty

According to AS, boss Xavi spoke with the Chelsea star on Tuesday to discuss the final details of his long-awaited summer switch.

It is understood an agreement is now in place between the two clubs after the Spaniard submitted a transfer request.

Alonso, 31, looks set to travel to Barcelona by Tuesday at the latest to complete his medical and sign the paperwork on a two-year deal with the option of an extra 12 months.

That would mean he should be available to make his first appearance for his new club on matchday two of the new LaLiga season when Barca face Real Sociedad away on August 21.

However, there could be further complications if the Nou Camp club are unable to register Alonso immediately - after struggles to have their other new signings given the green light by league chiefs.

Alonso has gone through a full pre-season with Chelsea so is fit and ready to go - as he competes with Jordi Alba for the left-back spot.

Barca are still hopeful of securing Bernardo Silva on a deal from Manchester City - if they can ship Frenkie de Jong off to Chelsea.

The Blues have already snapped up Alonso's replacement by splashing out a whopping £62m on Marc Cucurella from Brighton.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

However, it was £50m man Ben Chilwell who started against Everton on the opening weekend of the season before Cucurella came on for the last 15 minutes in defence.

Fellow new signings Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling also started in the 1-0 Goodison victory.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

‘Respect yourself old man, you’re 75’ – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister appears to slam Perez over Real Madrid comments

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister appears to have slammed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez after he snubbed a potential reunion with the Manchester United star due to his age. Ronaldo, 37, has informed United chiefs of his desire to leave this summer as he wants to play Champions League football this season but there are not a lot of suitors available.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Jordi Alba
Person
Xavi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Everton#Real Sociedad#Spaniard#Nou Camp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

Transfer news LIVE: Newcastle line up £40m Connor Gallagher, Rashford to PSG update, Spurs agree Ndombele Napoli deal,

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter tonight to share an update from Barcelona boss Xavi, after Frenkie De Jong was named on the bench in the club's 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano. "Xavi on de Jong deal: “No, Frenkie de Jong is not a substitute. I don't know what will happen with the market”. #FCB “I can guarantee that if he stays, he will be important for us."
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Juventus closing in on Memphis Depay transfer with striker ‘set to have Barcelona contract terminated’

JUVENTUS are reportedly on the verge of signing Memphis Depay on a free transfer from Barcelona. Depay, 28, has been told by Barca chiefs that he is surplus to requirements. The La Liga giants have already stripped the striker of his No.9 shirt following the arrival of Robert Lewandowsi, who joined the club in a £42.5million transfer from Bayern Munich last month.
SOCCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
667K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy