ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation

Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation-wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

A Easy Guide to All 26 of Colorado’s Scenic and Historic Byways

It's the best time of year for Colorado's Scenic and Historic Byways. Why? Cause it's the time of year you can actually enjoy them safely. The state of Colorado is home to a couple of dozen byways. They are some of the prettiest miles you will ever put on your vehicle. The guide below will take you through all of the most beautiful roads in the state.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Monument, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

100 Photos: What Summer Fun Looks Like on Colorado’s Western Slope

Life is beautiful in Western Colorado. We're about to see several examples of this as we scroll through the many photos submitted for our 2022 Summer Photo Album. We asked you to pick a photo or two from your phone that captures your summer of 2022. It can be hard to select just one, and yet you did an amazing job. We hope you enjoy the view as much as we did.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Hiking#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Trail#A Little More#Road Between#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Rim Rock Drive#Independence Monument
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Coloradans Can Prevent Wildlife Injuries By Recycling This Item

At the end of July, the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program came to the rescue of two young ospreys after a good Samaritan spotted the birds in distress in a field. Upon arrival, the rescuers observed that the osprey siblings were tangled together with baling twine. With extreme care, the pair were safely separated and brought to the Fort Collins facility for further evaluation.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Best Destinations for Summer Day Trips in Colorado

Are you searching for one more getaway before summer comes to an end? You'll find several fascinating adventures in Colorado, all within a few hour's drive. If you're ready for a last-minute summer day trip in Colorado, here's a short list of getaways to consider. Day Tripping In Colorado. Sometimes...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

27 Sci-Fi and Fantasy Films That Were Filmed in Colorado

When you think of filming locations for movies, Colorado isn't usually the first place that comes to mind and this is true for the sci-fi and fantasy genres as well. For example, some of the most popular films in the genre like the Lord of the Rings trilogy were largely filmed across the globe in New Zealand, and the Star Wars films were largely filmed in different parts of California.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado’s Scariest Stories In Just Six Words

Is it possible to condense your worst nightmare into six short words? I asked people in Colorado to "Write a scary story in six words." Judging by your replies, it looks as though the Centennial State's biggest fears involve grocery shopping, politics, and our exes. Writing Your Horror Story. Stephen...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy