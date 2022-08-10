Read full article on original website
Bronx subway worker brutally attacked while helping two straphangers who were getting harassed
Anthony Nelson is hospitalized with a broken nose and a broken collarbone - he was working on what was supposed to be his day off on Thursday at the Pelham Bay Park section. A rider notified Nelson around 9 a.m. that a man was outside the station harassing others.
Woman punches nail salon worker after being asked to pay: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman attacked a nail salon employee in Brooklyn on Aug. 2 after he stopped her from leaving without paying, police said on Friday. The woman received services in a salon along St. John’s Place near Utica Avenue at around 1 p.m. and refused to pay. When a 59-year-old worker […]
NYPD: Man killed in drive-by shooting in Brooklyn
The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday night in East Flatbush.
NYC Subway Shooting Subject At Large
A person of interest has been identified in the New York City subway shooting that left 23 people injured. Authorities are asking for help to find Frank James, who may have knowledge about the case. Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo brings you the latest from Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
Man stabbed with ice pick multiple times in Manhattan, police say
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man stabbed another man with an ice pick in Manhattan early Friday morning, police said. The two men got into a dispute along East Sixth Street near Avenue B in the East Village at around 12:30 a.m., authorities said. The suspect, 36, stabbed the victim, 42, in the stomach […]
Woman pepper-sprays bus driver in Manhattan, suspect sought
The NYPD released images Thursday of a suspect in the July 5 assault on Frederick Douglass Boulevard, near W. 155th Street, in Washington Heights.
Manhattan MTA bus stabbing: Victim cut on arm, hand in Harlem
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during an argument aboard an MTA bus early Thursday in Harlem, police said. The victim, 38, was riding the bus near West 135th Street and Lenox Avenue around 2 a.m. when he became involved in a dispute with another man, according to authorities, who could not immediately […]
NYPD cop arrested for opening fire as his car was stolen while off-duty in 2020
Police arrested a Brooklyn NYPD detective Thursday for an incident two years earlier, in which he fired his gun at his car while a thief sped away in it.
Mother and teen son stab, wound each other during crazed fight in their Brooklyn apartment
A Brooklyn woman and her teen son stabbed and wounded each other during a crazed fight inside their Brooklyn apartment, police said Thursday. Mother and son attacked each inside their Coney Island Houses apartment on W. 29th St. shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The 44-year-old mom is in critical but stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn with stab wounds to her face, ...
Man found dead at bottom of garbage chute in Brooklyn
The man's body was found at the bottom of the chute in the Gates Avenue building.
Boy, 14, fatally shot in lobby of Bronx building, possibly as he and pals were playing with gun
A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in the lobby of a Bronx building early Thursday, possibly as he and some friends were playing around with a gun, police said. Jacob Borbin was shot in the chest inside the apartment building on E. 194th St. near Briggs Ave. in Fordham Heights about 1:05 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the boy to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved. Borbin lived in ...
NYPD: 10 suspects stole $800,000 worth of jewelry from store in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for at least 10 suspects who they say got away with almost $1 million worth of jewelry Thursday in the Bronx.It was the neighborhood's second brazen jewelry store robbery in less than a week and now business owners are speaking out, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported. The two major jewelry store robberies happened within blocks of each other on East Fordham Road. "We are so scared. It's happened twice," a store owner said. Police said 10 suspects, including one displaying a gun, entered Revel Jewelers at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. They allegedly sprayed six workers with bear repellant before...
Woman Groped, Punched in Face in Daylight Attack on One of Brooklyn's Busiest Avenues
A woman walking along a street in Brooklyn was groped by a stranger, who then punched her in the face and took off, according to police. According to officials, the 23-year-old victim was walking near the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Farragut Road in Flatbush around 7:30 a.m. Saturday when the man came from behind and grabbed her buttocks over her clothes.
Ex-Cons Just Out Of Prison Charged With Carjacking Hackensack Driver In Rochelle Park
Two ex-cons who'd only just been released from prison carjacked a Hackensack driver outside a Rochelle Park supermarket, authorities charged. Anthony Aguilar, 24, of Garfield and Elijah Battle, 25, of Paterson were wearing masks when they accosted the driver and took his Audi in the parking lot of the D-Mart Indian-Asian Farmers Market on Rochelle Avenue around 8 p.m. June 16, they said Friday.
MTA worker found dead at Bronx train yard, possibly made contact with 3rd rail: police
The worker, a 38-year-old woman, was found lying on the tracks around 8:20 a.m. at the rail yard on Jerome Avenue in Jerome Park. She was transported to Montefiore Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Man accused of killing bystander mistaken for rival gang member in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A purported gang member was charged Wednesday with killing an innocent bystander in 2019, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. Jean Carmona, 31, an alleged member of “the 200s” street gang, went to Washington Heights with other gang members and fatally shot Roberto Vasquez in the neck on Jan. 31, 2019, officials […]
